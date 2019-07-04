Log in
Partnership with John Deere: Continental Receives OE Approval...

07/04/2019 | 04:18am EDT
  • John Deere 6 series now available in a total of 30 sizes with Continental Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires
  • High-tech production in Lousado, Portugal receives top marks during audits

Hanover, July 04, 2019. Effective immediately, the John Deere 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R mid-sized tractor product lines will also be available with Continental Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires. The OE approval for 30 different sizes of agricultural tires was issued after a comprehensive audit of the Continental plant in the Portuguese town of Lousado, where the tires are manufactured. Following a partnership agreement, the leading technology company Continental is further expanding its business as an original equipment supplier in the agricultural sector.

© Continental AG Ultra-Modern Manufacturing Plant Receives Top Marks During Audits

One condition of the collaboration was that John Deere be the first agricultural OEM auditing agricultural tire production in Lousado. As part of two audits, a team spent several days conducting extensive and detailed tests at the state-of-the-art plant in the summer of 2018 - from quality management to delivery processes, risk management and order processing. The auditors certified Continental with excellent results.

Effective immediately, the John Deere 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R mid-sized tractor product lines with Continental Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires are available in 30 different sizes.
Tractor70 and Tractor85: Standard Tires with Innovative N.flex and Bead Design Technology

The Tractor70 and Tractor85 radial tires are characterized by extreme robustness and guarantee a high degree of ride comfort, soil preservation and tractive force. They feature an innovative bead design and N.flex technology. The nylon material for the carcass is much more stretchable and at the same time more dimensionally stable than other materials. Both tires are consistently designed to increase the performance of the tractors and to minimize the resources used. Even with high tractive forces, the 6MC, 6RC, 6M and 6R product lines from John Deere ensure minimal slip and flatter tracks, which is kinder to the ground beneath the tires. Thanks to the special bead design with a single wire core and a shortened bead apex, not only can tires be assembled in an instant, it also ensures the best possible soil protection since the tires can be driven with low air pressure.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:17:04 UTC
