CONTINENTAL AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/08 03:59:59 pm
79.21 EUR   +5.67%
05:14pCONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
08:16aCONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
06:27aCONTINENTAL AG : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating

05/08/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 64.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 39 109 M
EBIT 2020 1 727 M
Net income 2020 371 M
Debt 2020 4 372 M
Yield 2020 0,38%
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 15 824 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 80,63  €
Last Close Price 79,12  €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-34.96%16 168
DENSO CORPORATION1.43%25 875
APTIV PLC-31.32%16 626
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.13%15 866
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.62%12 972
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.92%11 554
