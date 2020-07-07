CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 37 716 M 42 589 M 42 589 M Net income 2020 134 M 152 M 152 M Net Debt 2020 4 127 M 4 661 M 4 661 M P/E ratio 2020 133x Yield 2020 2,27% Capitalization 17 709 M 20 025 M 19 996 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 0,58x Nbr of Employees 239 649 Free-Float 54,0% Chart CONTINENTAL AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 86,46 € Last Close Price 88,54 € Spread / Highest target 81,8% Spread / Average Target -2,35% Spread / Lowest Target -63,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CONTINENTAL AG -23.18% 20 025 DENSO CORPORATION -13.41% 30 999 APTIV PLC -17.42% 21 178 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 0.73% 17 395 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -20.12% 16 029 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -15.51% 13 262