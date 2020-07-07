Log in
CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating

07/07/2020 | 05:35am EDT

JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 64.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 37 716 M 42 589 M 42 589 M
Net income 2020 134 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 4 127 M 4 661 M 4 661 M
P/E ratio 2020 133x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 17 709 M 20 025 M 19 996 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 239 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 86,46 €
Last Close Price 88,54 €
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-23.18%20 025
DENSO CORPORATION-13.41%30 999
APTIV PLC-17.42%21 178
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.73%17 395
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.12%16 029
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.51%13 262
