Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental AG: Continental AG Has Decided to Adjust Proposed Dividend to Annual Shareholders Meeting Taking Place on July 14, 2020 to 3.00 Euro per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Continental AG: Continental AG Has Decided to Adjust Proposed Dividend to Annual Shareholders Meeting Taking Place on July 14, 2020 to 3.00 Euro per share

03-Jun-2020 / 11:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Continental AG have decided in their meetings today that they will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting taking place on July 14, 2020 the payment of a dividend for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of 3.00 Euro per share. With this decision, the Company is adjusting the previously announced proposal for the appropriation of net income for the fiscal year 2019 of 4.00 Euro per share.




Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR

03-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-1068
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1061663

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1061663  03-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
05:35aCONTINENTAL AG : Continental AG Has Decided to Adjust Proposed Dividend to Annua..
EQ
06/02CONTINENTAL AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/29CONTINENTAL AG : Morgan Stanley lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
05/27CONTINENTAL AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/26A PIONEER IN AUTOMOBILE ELECTRONICS : Vitesco Technologies' site...
PU
05/26CONTINENTAL : and Pioneer Agree on Strategic Partnership for a...
PU
05/20CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/19CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/18GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTE : 9.7% | Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gm..
AQ
05/15CONTINENTAL AG : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 336 M 42 995 M 42 995 M
Net income 2020 82,0 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net Debt 2020 4 172 M 4 679 M 4 679 M
P/E ratio 2020 225x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 18 417 M 20 600 M 20 655 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 239 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 80,50 €
Last Close Price 92,08 €
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-20.11%20 600
DENSO CORPORATION-15.47%29 964
APTIV PLC-16.12%20 303
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.41%16 431
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-14.84%14 848
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.47%13 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group