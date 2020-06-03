DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Continental AG: Continental AG Has Decided to Adjust Proposed Dividend to Annual Shareholders Meeting Taking Place on July 14, 2020 to 3.00 Euro per share



03-Jun-2020 / 11:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Continental AG have decided in their meetings today that they will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting taking place on July 14, 2020 the payment of a dividend for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of 3.00 Euro per share. With this decision, the Company is adjusting the previously announced proposal for the appropriation of net income for the fiscal year 2019 of 4.00 Euro per share.





Contact:

Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR Contact:Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR 03-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

