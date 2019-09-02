DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement

Continental AG: Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division with Listing



02-Sep-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO currently in preparation and to investigate its legal and technical feasibility. A decision regarding the actual implementation of a spin-off with subsequent listing will be taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the investigation.





Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR

