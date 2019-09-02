Log in
Continental AG: Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division with Listing

09/02/2019 | 08:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement
Continental AG: Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division with Listing

02-Sep-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO currently in preparation and to investigate its legal and technical feasibility. A decision regarding the actual implementation of a spin-off with subsequent listing will be taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the investigation.




Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR

02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 938-1068
Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080
E-mail: ir@conti.de
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 867077

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

867077  02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 524 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 009 M
Debt 2019 3 634 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 22 085 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 129,67  €
Last Close Price 110,42  €
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-9.10%24 290
DENSO CORP-6.21%32 522
APTIV35.08%21 308
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 181
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.57%15 643
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 671
