|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement
Continental AG: Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division with Listing
02-Sep-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO currently in preparation and to investigate its legal and technical feasibility. A decision regarding the actual implementation of a spin-off with subsequent listing will be taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the investigation.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR
02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|
|30165 Hannover
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|867077
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
867077 02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST