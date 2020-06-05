Log in
Continental Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in am Sitz der Gesellschaft in der Vahrenwalder Straße 9, 30165 Hannover on 14.07.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/05/2020 | 09:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Continental Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Continental Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in am Sitz der Gesellschaft in der Vahrenwalder Straße 9, 30165 Hannover on 14.07.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2020 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General
Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200612000891/en/200603_AGM_Invitation_BANZ.pdf

05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Vahrenwalder Str. 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 93801
Fax: +49 511 93881770
E-mail: mailservice@conti.de
Internet: https://www.continental-corporation.com
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Hamburg, Hannover, Frankfurt, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1064575  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
