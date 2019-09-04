Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : Continues to Invest in Artificial Intelligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 03:32am EDT
  • Continental has acquired a minority stake in Israeli start-up Cartica AI, a software company in the field of artificial intelligence
  • Cartica AI develops algorithms to accelerate machine learning
  • In addition to its own research and scientific partnerships, the participation forms the third pillar of Continental's activities in the field of artificial intelligence

Hanover, Tel Aviv, September 4, 2019. Technology company Continental has acquired a minority stake in Israeli start-up company Cartica AI. Cartica AI develops software in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The solutions from Cartica AI are designed to accelerate machine learning in the field of object recognition. In the future, automotive systems for automated and autonomous driving will be able to adapt to and handle new traffic situations more quickly. The parties have agreed not to disclose the investment amount.

Cartica AI working on rapid development of object recognition

Continental already uses technologies from the field of artificial intelligence for object recognition in advanced driver assistance systems. The sensor data and images are used to identify road traffic objects with the aid of the software in the vehicle control units. The calculation of driving strategy is subsequently based on this environment recognition. Up to now, the corresponding systems for object recognition have had to be manually and extensively trained: every traffic situation and every object on the road first needs to be classified and designated by a human. This is a very time-consuming and cost-intensive process, especially for safety-relevant applications. With Cartica AI's AI-based software solution, much less manual input will be required. With the aid of Cartica AI software, Continental sees a great opportunity for new vehicle systems from various companies and manufacturers to be prepared for use on the road more quickly in the future. This is how Cartica AI could work on the rapid development of object recognition for the entire industry.

Continental is investing in a start-up in the artificial intelligence field. © Continental AG Venture capital as the third pillar of Continental's artificial intelligence activities

'Cartica AI offers the opportunity for faster production of AI projects in the automotive sector. It could be an alternative to lengthy and complex human safeguards in the area of data quality in machine learning,' explained Demetrio Aiello, head of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at Continental.

'Continental's investment in Cartica AI underscores its strategy of becoming an AI-empowered company. To this end, we already rely on nearly 500 AI experts within the company. In addition, we have established an intensive scientific network in the field of AI through our partnerships with international research institutes. The investment in Cartica AI as a risk capital provider now forms the third pillar of our activities in the AI environment. This is where we support promising AI companies,' concluded Aiello.

Cartica AI technology is designed to automate the recognition of different road traffic objects. © Continental AG
Rapid deployment of artificial intelligence in road traffic can increase safety

At the same time, Continental's minority stake is a signal for the technology company to the entire industry. Continental's aim is to make the Cartica AI software available to the entire automotive industry and thus promote the rapid implementation of AI technologies for the safe mobility of the future. From Continental's point of view, this, together with the worldwide distribution of advanced driver assistance systems, represents a building block for the realization of accident-free road traffic in a healthy mobility ecosystem.

The early detection and protection of more vulnerable road users represent important applications for artificial intelligence in the vehicles of the future. © Continental AG

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
03:32aCONTINENTAL : to Focus More on Growth Markets for Industry Division...
PU
03:32aCONTINENTAL : Continues to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
PU
09/03MAJOR ANNIVERSARY FOR A SAFETY SYSTE : 50 Years of Continental Anti-lock Brake S..
AQ
09/03MAJOR ANNIVERSARY FOR A SAFETY SYSTE : 50 Years of Continental...
PU
09/02CONTINENTAL : readies Powertrain spin-off in addition to listing
RE
09/02CONTINENTAL : to Review Complete Spinoff of Powertrain Unit, Parallel to Partial..
DJ
09/02CONTINENTAL : Considering Spin-off of Powertrain Division in Addition...
PU
09/02CONTINENTAL : Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division...
PU
09/02CONTINENTAL AG : Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division wi..
EQ
09/02CONTINENTAL : From Leather to Intelligent Solutions – Continental Has Been..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 523 M
EBIT 2019 3 262 M
Net income 2019 2 000 M
Debt 2019 3 630 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 21 573 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 129,30  €
Last Close Price 107,86  €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-10.23%23 654
DENSO CORP-5.76%32 366
APTIV32.47%21 308
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 432
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.57%15 620
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group