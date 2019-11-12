Log in
CONTINENTAL AG

Continental : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss

11/12/2019 | 02:57am EST

By Max Bernhard

Continental AG (CON.XE) on Tuesday said it expects global automotive production to remain flat at best next year and reported a 1.99 billion euro ($2.19 billion) loss for the third quarter.

The German car parts supplier doesn't expect a material improvement in global production over the next five years, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer said, adding: "At best, we foresee a sideways trend in global automotive production in 2020."

Continental anticipates production rates in China, Europe and North America to continue to decline in the fourth quarter. Production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles globally is forecast to shrink by about 6%, it said.

The company had warned last week that earnings in the third-quarter would be hit by a EUR2.5 billion charge from the slump in global car production. Earnings before interest and taxes in the period swung to a EUR1.97 billion loss, from a EUR626.1 million profit a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT tumbled by 20% to EUR614.5 million.

Continental nevertheless backed its guidance for the year. "If you look at our purely operational performance, we did reasonably well in the third quarter," Mr Schaefer said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 479 M
EBIT 2019 3 214 M
Net income 2019 1 872 M
Debt 2019 3 523 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 26 057 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 127,78  €
Last Close Price 130,28  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG8.72%28 849
DENSO CORPORATION7.76%35 912
APTIV56.00%24 400
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 558
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.61%17 644
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.52.25%14 349
