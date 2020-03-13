Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Continental : Postpones Shareholders Meeting; Vitesco Technologies Spinoff Delayed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:35am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Continental AG has decided to postpone its 2020 shareholders meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that will also delay approval for its proposed spinoff of subsidiary Vitesco Technologies, the company said on Friday. The meeting was scheduled for April 30.

Continental is in the middle of spinning off its former powertrain division--now renamed Vitesco Technologies--and listing the entity. The supervisory board and shareholders need to approve the planned spinoff.

The German auto-parts maker must hold its annual shareholder meeting within eight months after the start of the fiscal year, but it has not yet set a new date.

The company's decision comes after the health ministry of the German state of Lower Saxony, where Continental is based, has placed restrictions on meetings involving more than 1,000 participants. These have been in place since Wednesday.

"Upon securing these approvals, Continental will strive for an implementation of the spinoff and the subsequent listing as soon as practicable," the company said. "Other activities related to the spinoff of Vitesco Technologies will not be affected."

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
10:35aCONTINENTAL : Postpones Shareholders Meeting; Vitesco Technologies Spinoff Delay..
DJ
09:55aCONTINENTAL : Postponement of Annual Shareholders‘ Meeting 2020
PU
09:50aBAN ON LARGE EVENTS : Continental Postpones 2020 Annual Shareholders'
PU
09:35aCONTINENTAL AG : Postponement of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020
EQ
03/12CONTINENTAL : Secures Multi-Million Euro Contract to Supply Electric-Heating Tec..
DJ
03/12CONTINENTAL : Vitesco Technologies Wins Major Order from European Vehicle Manufa..
PU
03/06Europe stocks down with selling fever, end at near seven-month lows
RE
03/05EUROPE : European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses
RE
03/05Container shortages? Virus exposes Germany Inc's vulnerabilities
RE
03/05CONTINENTAL : Issues Dire Outlook as Coronavirus Hits Auto Industry
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 43 817 M
EBIT 2020 2 881 M
Net income 2020 1 223 M
Debt 2020 4 029 M
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 12 924 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,13  €
Last Close Price 64,62  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-43.94%14 302
DENSO CORPORATION0.00%25 972
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.76%15 340
APTIV PLC-35.20%15 160
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-1.06%14 019
HUAYU AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS COMPANY LIMITED-3.46%11 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group