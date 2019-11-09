Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : Robust and comfortable – Continental develops surfaces for rugged...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 08:15pm EST
  • Resilient materials for tough and long-lasting interiors
  • Seating material remains tear-resistant even under the rugged conditions of agriculture
  • Dirt-repellent and easy to clean surfaces for agricultural machinery cabs

Hanover, November 11, 2019. The technology company Continental supports the agriculture industry with surface materials that were specifically developed for rugged field work. Extreme weather, which is growing more and more frequent, poses serious challenges for agricultural businesses and their employees - as well as the surface materials that are installed in the machines. 'We recognized the increasing challenges in the branch early on and offer appropriate solutions for all applications', says Jens Wolandewitsch, the marketing director for commercial vehicles and flooring applications for the surface specialists of Continental.

The right solution for every application

The working conditions in agriculture are sometimes rugged: extreme temperatures, rain or drought, dust and dirt are tough on the materials. Add to this seasonal long working hours with the attendant high stress on the material. Surfaces in the vehicle cabs must stand up to all of that. For this reason, surface materials that are used in the agriculture industry are particularly resistant to scratching and abrasion. The optimized, PVC-based materials used in the cab area are the reason that they are so tough and long-lasting. In addition, they are dirt-repellent and easy to clean. For example, the PVC and TPO materials of the surface films for cab floors are particularly resistant to wear and scratching. In addition, they are impervious to most chemicals and oils.

Another example: Acella Protect ensures a comfortable surface for seats and headrests with an individual look and feel. Due to its composition, the material remains flexible even with extreme fluctuations in temperature and loses none of its characteristics, even at -20 °C. In cold environments, it is 100 to 150 percent more resistant to cracking than conventional upholstery materials.

Whether roof liners, seat covers, trim, or floor coverings: surface materials from Continental offer a broad spectrum for the high quality, long-lasting, and comfortable design of agricultural machine cabs. © Shutterstock.com

Yorn foam film, which is as soft as it is robust, is suitable for roof liners and trim. It offers users flexibility due to its various processing possibilities: the film can be deep-drawn, pressed, or back-foamed. This makes a broad spectrum of colors and grain designs possible. With this material, two-tone component variants can be manufactured in just a single process step - and the system costs can be optimized.

Comfortable environment for the driver
Jens Wolandewitsch, Sales Director Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway and Flooring for the surface specialist of Continental. © Continental AG

Fieldwork requires the utmost concentration from the employees in the cab. For that reason, farmers also expect optimum comfort from the cab interior.

'Our broad portfolio of robust service materials takes this aspect into consideration and offers the driver a comfortable environment. This makes efficient and pleasant work possible', explains Wolandewitsch.

At the leading industry trade fair Agritechnica (November 10 - 16) in Hanover, Continental is bundling its competences from all company areas into one cab model. Visitors to the booth C22 in hall 04 will be able to experience the enormous impact that surface materials have on the cab interior, which combines longevity, cost effectiveness, and driver comfort.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 01:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
08:15pCONTINENTAL : Robust and comfortable – Continental develops surfaces for r..
PU
11/08CONTINENTAL : Launches new Intelligent Hybrid Agricultural Tires...
PU
11/08CONTINENTAL : Hoses Ensure a High Level of Process Safety at Oettinger
PU
11/07CONTINENTAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : quaterly earnings release
11/07HIGH-TECH SOLUTION FOR ANTICIPATORY : 20 Years of Continental
PU
11/06CONTINENTAL : Holds Topping-Out Ceremony for New Corporate Headquarters
PU
11/06International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary R..
AQ
11/06CONTINENTAL : Launches new Intelligent Hybrid Agricultural Tires...
PU
11/05CONTINENTAL : Vitesco Technologies area gaining ground in Asia with tailor-made...
PU
11/05EICMA 2019 : Continental and Vitesco Technologies unveil a broad...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 479 M
EBIT 2019 3 214 M
Net income 2019 1 872 M
Debt 2019 3 523 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 26 057 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 127,78  €
Last Close Price 130,28  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG8.82%28 849
DENSO CORPORATION7.68%35 912
APTIV57.35%24 400
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 558
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.61%17 644
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.55.86%14 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group