Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 02:22:17 am
89.39 EUR   +1.40%
01:47aCONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
DJ
07/20CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/20Continental burns cash in second quarter as sales slump by 40%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:47am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Continental AG said late Monday that its business situation improved overall in the second quarter but profitability and sales were still well below year-ago levels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales in the quarter were 6.62 billion euros ($7.58 billion), a decline of 40% on an organic basis, the German tire maker and auto supplier said. The adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes was minus 9.6%, the company said. For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported a margin of 6.7%.

"Though the business situation at Continental AG showed substantial improvement through the course of the second quarter, the environment continues to be characterized by substantial uncertainty due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," the company said.

Free cash flow was negative EUR1.78 billion in the period before acquisitions and carve-out effects, compared with negative EUR29 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Because the pandemic makes it difficult to judge possible adverse consequences on production, the supply chain and demand, Continental still refrained from providing an outlook for the year.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
01:47aCONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
DJ
07/20CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/20Continental burns cash in second quarter as sales slump by 40%
RE
07/20CONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
07/20CONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
07/20SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 : Results Exceed Capital Market Expectations
PU
07/20CONTINENTAL AG : Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
EQ
07/20Former Ford auto chief Hinrichs joins startup WaveSense's board
RE
07/15CONTINENTAL : Supervisory Board Approves Next Stage of the Transformation 2019-2..
AQ
07/15CONTINENTAL : launches new steer truck tire for severe wintry on/off-...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 224 M 42 562 M 42 562 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4 388 M 5 017 M 5 017 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2 206x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 17 633 M 20 177 M 20 161 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 239 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,50 €
Last Close Price 88,16 €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-23.51%20 177
DENSO CORPORATION-16.96%30 132
APTIV PLC-13.72%22 083
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.9.98%17 979
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-12.50%17 102
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.06%14 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group