Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : Supervisory Board Approves Next Stage of the Transformation 2019–2029

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:11am EDT
  • Continental proceeds with Transformation 2019-2029 structural program according to plan
  • Closure of the location in Rubí, Spain, by 2021 and in Nogales, Mexico, by 2024

Hanover, July 14, 2020. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Continental AG approved the next steps of the Transformation 2019-2029 structural program at the locations in Rubí, Spain, and Nogales, Mexico. In doing so, the technology company is pushing forward with the implementation of its structural program it announced in September 2019, according to plan. This program aims to strengthen the company's long-term global competitiveness to ensure its viability in the future.

In its first resolution, the Supervisory Board approved the decision of the Executive Board to close the location in Rubí, Spain, by the end of 2021. An extensive search for potential investors over a period of months has yielded no results to date. As a consequence, the production of display and control technologies at the location is to be gradually phased out or transferred to other European locations by 2021. A pre-agreement has been drawn up together with the employee representatives and labor unions for the approximately 740 people employed at this location. The resolution is subject to the formal conclusion of a consultation phase, which is required in Spain in the event of restructuring. This phase involves the representatives of Continental, employee representatives and the local authorities.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board approved the closure of the Nogales location in Mexico. The production of vehicle communication and connectivity technology and drive system components at the location will be gradually phased out probably by mid-2024, with some activities transferred to other locations in the region. The Nogales location currently has about 2,000 employees. The decision was made in view of growing cost pressure, which makes it necessary to concentrate regional production in other locations to enhance competitiveness.

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
10:11aCONTINENTAL : Supervisory Board Approves Next Stage of the Transformation 2019&n..
PU
06:36aCONTINENTAL : “Our Heart Beats for a Healthy Mobility Ecosystem”
PU
07/10CONTINENTAL AG : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
MD
07/10CONTINENTAL AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/08CONTINENTAL : introduces new drive-axle truck tire for extreme...
PU
07/08CONTINENTAL : wins further serial orders for intelligent antennas...
PU
07/07CONTINENTAL AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/07CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
07/03CONTINENTAL : Frank Petznick to Become New Head of the Advanced Driver Assistanc..
PU
07/02TU DARMSTAD : AI research for automated driving; Continental and TU Darmstadt co..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 253 M 42 345 M 42 345 M
Net income 2020 8,90 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 378 M 4 976 M 4 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 983x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 17 421 M 19 798 M 19 802 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 239 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 88,70 €
Last Close Price 87,10 €
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-24.43%19 798
DENSO CORPORATION-14.06%30 832
APTIV PLC-19.26%20 706
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.38%17 985
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.12%15 915
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.46%13 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group