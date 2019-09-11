Log in
Continental : Tyre makers Continental, Michelin plan joint venture - filing

09/11/2019 | 12:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bibendum, the Michelin Man mascot, is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental and France's Michelin plan a joint venture related to tyre production, according to a list of mergers under review published by the German antitrust authority.

The venture, in which French farming technology firm SMAG is also listed as a partner, would be based in Singapore, according to the Aug. 29 filing published on the Federal Cartel Office's website.

Sources close to Continental and Michelin clarified that the venture was called Rubberway, a mobile application launched by the French company in support of its policy of sourcing the raw material sustainably.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG -0.57% 125.22 Delayed Quote.4.30%
MICHELIN 0.05% 103.1 Real-time Quote.18.86%
