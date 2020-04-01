Log in
CONTINENTAL AG

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TRADEGATE AG - 04/01 09:58:11 am
61.2200 EUR   -6.69%
03:47aCONTINENTAL : scraps outlook as coronavirus shutdowns hit results
RE
03:45aCONTINENTAL : Withdraws 2020 Outlook, Warns of 1Q Pandemic Hit
DJ
03:26aCORONAVIRUS : Continental Cancels 2020 Outlook
PU
Continental : Withdraws 2020 Outlook, Warns of 1Q Pandemic Hit

04/01/2020

By Olivia Bugault

Continental AG said Wednesday that it is withdrawing its 2020 guidance as the coronavirus pandemic has already significantly hit its first-quarter results.

More than 40% of Continental's production sites world-wide have temporarily stopped operations, with its automotive and tires divisions being particularly badly hit, the German automotive-parts manufacturer said.

"Given the uncertainty around the duration of the disruptions, as well as the difficulty in gauging possible further consequences on production, the supply chain and demand, the executive board of Continental has decided to withdraw the outlook for fiscal 2020," Continental said.

Continental warned of the financial effects of the coronavirus on its first-quarter results and said it expects consolidated sales to be roughly 9.4 billion to 9.8 billion euros ($10.33 billion-$10.78 billion). The company said its adjusted earnings before interests and taxes margin should come in at around 2% to 3% for the period.

At its automotive divisions, sales should be around EUR5.7 billion to EUR5.9 billion, while the adjusted EBIT margin should be roughly 0%, it said.

The company said it has been implementing cost-cutting measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Measures include cutting wage and salary costs as around 30,000 of its employees are doing short-time work in Germany.

Continental said it has EUR2.3 billion in liquidity and around EUR4.6 billion in unused credit lines.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 865 M
EBIT 2020 2 120 M
Net income 2020 924 M
Debt 2020 3 922 M
Yield 2020 4,80%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 7,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 13 122 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 91,07  €
Last Close Price 65,61  €
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-43.08%14 420
DENSO CORPORATION3.79%25 140
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-2.74%13 246
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.30%12 992
APTIV PLC-48.15%12 567
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-36.94%9 590
