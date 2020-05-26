Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 04:19:07 am
85.21 EUR   +2.79%
03:32aCONTINENTAL : and Pioneer Agree on Strategic Partnership for a...
PU
05/20CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/19CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : and Pioneer Agree on Strategic Partnership for a...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT
  • Pioneer provides the entire infotainment subdomain for cockpit solutions
  • Continental integrates the infotainment system into a complete one-stop shop
  • Shared focus on the Asian market in particular
  • Cockpit high performance computer: Modular high-performance platform as a technical foundation for a new user experience in the cockpit of the future

Babenhausen, May 26, 2020. The technology company Continental and the Pioneer Corporation have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Their integrated infotainment solution means both partners create a holistic user experience that is specially aimed at the Asian market. Continental integrates Pioneer's entire infotainment subdomain into its high-performance computer for vehicle cockpits as part of the agreement. Integration of such extensive software packages into a complex overall solution such as the cockpit high performance computer (HPC) from Continental offers vehicle manufacturers a much greater degree of flexibility regarding the development of cockpit systems. Such flexible solutions are crucial for future developments in order to meet both the trend toward centralized vehicle architecture as well as increasing software complexity along with the rapidly growing range of functions in the cockpit.

New User Experience: Continental and Pioneer agree on strategic partnership

This will require increasing strategic collaboration between several specialist partners in the future. Continental and Pioneer clearly demonstrate how flexible and comprehensive such collaboration models can appear in the field of centralized cockpit systems with integration of the entire infotainment domain into a holistic system. The electronics company Pioneer, headquartered in Japan, is one of the specialists in the car entertainment sector and provides this expertise as part of the collaboration. Alongside the Cockpit HPC, Continental will be providing the partnership with its extensive integration expertise.

'The user experience plays an increasingly important role in the perception of vehicles. In particular, operating safety, pleasant design and high functionality are of paramount importance,' says Dr. Frank Rabe, head of the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. 'Our Cockpit HPC completely satisfies these requirements, including seamless integration of entire subdomains from a different source. In Pioneer, we have gained a highly competent partner that is perfect for such cooperation.'

Continental Cockpit High Performance Computer: modular high-performance platform with integrated Pioneer infotainment system

'Continental has great expertise for instrument clusters and vehicle safety systems, which complements our strong car entertainment expertise gained through more than forty years of worldwide marketing experience in both OEM and aftermarket. They are both essential ingredients for a new level of human-machine interface that enables safe and intuitive operation for increasingly high functionality,' says Naoto Takashima, head of Mobility Products Company at Pioneer Corporation. 'Continental and Pioneer have already started exchanging expertise and generating new ideas to be realized in the proof of concept, aiming to bring an ultimate user experience.'

Decisive Advantage of Flexibility

Up to now, the human-machine interface in the vehicle was essentially made up of two separate areas implemented on two displays: The actual driver information in the instrument cluster and the centerstack display, which is for the driver and front passenger. The infotainment aspect was concentrated on the centerstack display. This architecture is no longer ideal due to the increasing interconnectivity of information, services and functions. Instead, the cross-domain solution of the Cockpit HPC has all displays and operating elements in the vehicle merging into a holistic user interface.

This means that content can be shown regardless of display limits and also be individually arranged by the user. It is therefore ensured, in potentially critical situations, that only the information that is really needed at the respective moment is displayed as a priority. This prevents the driver from receiving too much information or being distracted. On the other hand, the driver is also provided with all the services and apps in automated driving mode that can otherwise only be found on the front passenger's side. Such improvements in comfort and safety are made possible by an electronic architecture, which separates all different systems and operating systems on a single piece of hardware that can be updated or amended on an ongoing basis. For this to happen, it must be possible to host software from many sources on a single, high-performance computer regardless of hardware. The two partners are using the flexibility of the Continental high-performance platform as part of such collaboration.

'We believe that the Asian market in particular is highly motivated and dynamic in the field of vehicle digitalization, and we believe that we have a combination of strengths and expertise that is ideal for both parties in strategic cooperation,' summarizes Rabe. 'The cockpit high-performance computer provides the technical foundation for efficient collaboration, as software containers can be flexibly docked and undocked with this platform.'

Disclaimer

Continental AG published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
03:32aCONTINENTAL : and Pioneer Agree on Strategic Partnership for a...
PU
05/20CONTINENTAL AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/19CONTINENTAL AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/18GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTE : 9.7% | Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gm..
AQ
05/15CONTINENTAL AG : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
05/15CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05/11FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 : Continental In-creases Cost Discipline
AQ
05/08CONTINENTAL AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
05/08CONTINENTAL AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05/08CONTINENTAL AG : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 38 560 M
EBIT 2020 1 656 M
Net income 2020 82,0 M
Debt 2020 4 170 M
Yield 2020 2,21%
P/E ratio 2020 202x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 16 580 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,87 €
Last Close Price 82,90 €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-28.08%18 067
DENSO CORPORATION-21.47%28 062
APTIV PLC-24.30%18 323
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-15.94%14 477
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-27.15%14 039
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.46%11 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group