Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 03:26:30 pm
88.39 EUR   +1.13%
03:05pContinental burns cash in second quarter as sales slump by 40%
RE
03:03pCONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
02:16pCONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Continental suffered a 40% year-on-year decline in group sales during the second quarter, causing the German automotive supplier to burn cash and forcing it to refrain from providing an outlook for the current business year.

Consolidated group sales declined by 39.8% to 6.62 billion euros ($7.57 billion), the company said on Monday as it reported results early. Operating margin was minus 9.6% and reported free cash flow was a negative 1.78 billion euros.

The automotive sector, spearhead of Germany's export-driven economy, has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic which has struck as it was already struggling to shift away from diesel- and petrol-powered cars to "green" electric vehicles.

Big-three German carmaker Daimler, reporting a second quarter loss last week, said it would stop building Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it seeks to cut costs.

Hanover-based Continental's three operating divisions all suffered steep sales declines, with Automotive Technology down 45.6% on an organic basis, Rubber Technology off by 33.1% and Powertrain Technology lower by 40.8%. None turned a profit.

Commenting on its negative free cash flow, Continental said this was mainly due to a deterioration in its operating profitability as well as negative working capital effects caused by recent sales volatility that could soon reverse.

The company had liquidity reserves of over 10 billion euros at the end of the second quarter, consisting of 2.5 billion euros in cash and cash equivalents and unused credit lines of 7.7 billion euros.

Those reserves were up from 6.8 billion euros at the end of the first quarter, after the company issued bonds and expanded its bank lines of credit.

"Though the business situation improved substantially over the course of the second quarter, the environment continues to be characterized by considerable uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," Continental said.

"It thus remains difficult to gauge possible further adverse consequences on production, the supply chain and demand," the company added, saying it was still not in a position to give an outlook for the 2020 business year.

Continental will report full second-quarter results on Aug. 5. ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL AG 0.87% 88.16 Delayed Quote.-24.17%
DAIMLER AG -1.13% 38.89 Delayed Quote.-20.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
03:05pContinental burns cash in second quarter as sales slump by 40%
RE
03:03pCONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
02:16pCONTINENTAL : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%
RE
02:11pSECOND QUARTER OF 2020 : Results Exceed Capital Market Expectations
PU
02:05pCONTINENTAL AG : Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
EQ
05:31aFormer Ford auto chief Hinrichs joins startup WaveSense's board
RE
07/15CONTINENTAL : Supervisory Board Approves Next Stage of the Transformation 2019-2..
AQ
07/15CONTINENTAL : launches new steer truck tire for severe wintry on/off-...
PU
07/15CONTINENTAL AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/14'OUR HEART BEATS FOR A HEALTHY MOBIL : Continental's 2020 Annual Shareholders' M..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 224 M 42 572 M 42 572 M
Net income 2020 -16,1 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4 388 M 5 018 M 5 018 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2 187x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 17 633 M 20 177 M 20 166 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 239 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 89,50 €
Last Close Price 87,40 €
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance & Law
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-24.17%19 978
DENSO CORPORATION-16.96%30 132
APTIV PLC-13.89%22 083
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.9.98%17 979
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-12.50%17 102
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.06%14 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group