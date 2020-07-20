Continental : burns cash in Q2 as sales slump by 40%

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Continental suffered a
40% year-on-year decline in group sales during the second
quarter, causing the German automotive supplier to burn cash and
forcing it to refrain from providing an outlook for the current
business year.
Consolidated group sales declined by 39.8% to 6.62 billion
euros ($7.57 billion), the company said on Monday as it reported
results early. Operating margin was minus 9.6% and reported free
cash flow was a negative 1.78 billion euros.
The automotive sector, spearhead of Germany's export-driven
economy, has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic which has
struck as it was already struggling to shift away from diesel-
and petrol-powered cars to "green" electric vehicles.
Big-three German carmaker Daimler, reporting a
second quarter loss last week, said it would stop building
Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it seeks
to cut costs.
Hanover-based Continental's three operating divisions all
suffered steep sales declines, with Automotive Technology down
45.6% on an organic basis, Rubber Technology off by 33.1% and
Powertrain Technology lower by 40.8%. None turned a profit.
Commenting on its negative free cash flow, Continental said
this was mainly due to a deterioration in its operating
profitability as well as negative working capital effects caused
by recent sales volatility that could soon reverse.
The company had liquidity reserves of over 10 billion euros
at the end of the second quarter, consisting of 2.5 billion
euros in cash and cash equivalents and unused credit lines of
7.7 billion euros.
Those reserves were up from 6.8 billion euros at the end of
the first quarter, after the company issued bonds and expanded
its bank lines of credit.
"Though the business situation improved substantially over
the course of the second quarter, the environment continues to
be characterized by considerable uncertainty due to the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic," Continental said.
"It thus remains difficult to gauge possible further adverse
consequences on production, the supply chain and demand," the
company added, saying it was still not in a position to give an
outlook for the 2020 business year.
Continental will report full second-quarter results on Aug.
5.
($1 = 0.8745 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Michael Nienaber and Andrew Cawthorne)