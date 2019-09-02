Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental AG    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL AG

(CON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental : readies Powertrain spin-off in addition to listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:09am EDT
Logo of German tyre company Continental is seen before the annual news conference in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Auto supplier Continental on Monday said it would prepare a spin-off of its Powertrain division as an alternative to a listing, giving the German company additional options for separating the unit amid worsening market conditions.

Continental wanted to list its Powertrain division in summer 2019, but in April the Hanover, Germany-based company reported a sharp drop in profits and pushed back plans for a stock market listing, blaming a downturn in auto production.

With a spin-off, the implementation of a new corporate structure will not be dependent on the volatile stock market.

"The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO," the company said in a statement.

Continental said that although a partial IPO of the division was its preferred option, it would review whether a legal separation without raising fresh capital was an alternative way forward.

The auto markets have shown little sign of recovery, with sales in China - the world's largest car market - showing no indications of improvement, hitting the profits and share prices of a raft of car manufacturers and suppliers.

"This approach ensures that our Powertrain business will be able to embark on its promising course under the best possible conditions in 2020, regardless of whether it does so via a partial IPO or a spin-off," Continental CEO Elmar Degenhart said.

Continental, which makes auto parts and tyres, will break itself up into three divisions: Continental Rubber, Continental Automotive and Powertrain, under a new holding company structure starting in 2020.

The restructuring separates Continental's autonomous and connected vehicle technologies businesses from its diesel and petrol engine technologies division.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL AG
10:09aCONTINENTAL : readies Powertrain spin-off in addition to listing
RE
09:21aCONTINENTAL : to Review Complete Spinoff of Powertrain Unit, Parallel to Partial..
DJ
09:05aCONTINENTAL : Considering Spin-off of Powertrain Division in Addition...
PU
09:05aCONTINENTAL : Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division...
PU
08:50aCONTINENTAL AG : Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division wi..
EQ
03:52aCONTINENTAL : From Leather to Intelligent Solutions – Continental Has Been..
PU
08/30CONTINENTAL : to build a bridge over Hanover
PU
08/29CONTINENTAL : Brings User Experience of Tomorrow's Connected Mobility...
PU
08/23CONTINENTAL : Mulls Closing Nine of 32 Powertrain Plants -HAZ
DJ
08/22CONTINENTAL : Invests in Production Systems for Agricultural Industry...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 524 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 009 M
Debt 2019 3 634 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 22 085 M
Chart CONTINENTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Continental AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 129,67  €
Last Close Price 110,42  €
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Nordmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL AG-9.10%24 290
DENSO CORP-6.21%32 522
APTIV35.08%21 308
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 181
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.57%15 643
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.--.--%12 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group