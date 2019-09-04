Continental : to Focus More on Growth Markets for Industry Division...

Log in
09/04/2019
  • Continental will present innovations for industry in two-yearly cycle at Hannover Messe

Hanover, September 4, 2019. Technology company Continental is to adopt a more targeted approach to the national and international trade show activities of its Industry division and plans to present its innovations for industry in a two-yearly cycle at Hannover Messe in the future. 'We want to expand our growth as a company in Asia and North America. That is why we are re-prioritizing our marketing and sales activities and focusing our attention more on strategic growth markets. It was against this backdrop that we decided we would exhibit at Hannover Messe with an exhibition space of our own every two years going forward,' explains Lizette Granget, who is responsible for trade shows and events in Continental's Industry division.

Continental will present its innovations for industry in a two-yearly cycle at Hannover Messe in the future. The picture shows the booth in 2019. © Continental AG

Next year, Continental will use Hannover Messe exclusively as a pure dialog platform without any exhibition space of its own. 'We greatly value Hannover Messe as a place where the worlds of industry, politics and science meet. We are currently having detailed discussions with Deutsche Messe to sound out the various options for involvement in the form of forums or conferences,' says Granget

