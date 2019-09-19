Continental : to Strengthen its Technical Customer Service with...

Jörg Wörner will support the technical customer service operation in the Earthmoving business area

Customer focus: Technical customer service is being expanded further

Hanover, September 19, 2019. Jörg Wörner is Continental's new Customer Solutions Engineer for earthmover tires in the Commercial Specialty Tires (CST) area. His arrival boosts the technical customer service operation in the EMEA region, which is instrumental in Continental's drive to focus directly on customers.

Mr. Wörner brings with him more than 30 years' experience in the tire business: he worked at Michelin Reifenwerke AG & Co. KGaA from 1987, including nearly 15 years as a customer service engineer in earth mover and industrial tires. He succeeds Matthias Engelhardt, who took charge of German operations at Commercial Specialty Tires this spring.

Jörg Wörner's arrival on September 1 has boosted Continental's technical customer service operation.

At the same time as bringing in Jörg Wörner, Continental has gradually expanded its technical customer service activities further. With customer solutions engineers on all continents and in all regions of the world, the company is strengthening its direct contact and discussions with customers over the long term. The central pillars of technical customer service include technical consulting and services aside from just tire performance, continuous monitoring, and ongoing improvements to product performance in close collaboration with the company's R&D arm and Warranty and Complaint Management.