Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Continental Building Products, Inc.    CBPX

CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

(CBPX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CONTINENTAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of CBPX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:52pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 12, 2019, Continental announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Saint-Gobain for $37 per share in cash, or a total of $1.4 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Continental's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Continental stockholders.

If you own shares of Continental and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-investigates-proposed-sale-of-cbpx-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300957950.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODU
06:52pCONTINENTAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of CB..
PR
05:05pCONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
04:33pMaterials Down on Trade-Deal Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:19aCompagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
11/12SAINT GOBAIN : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
11/12CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS : to be Acquired by Saint-Gobain
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group