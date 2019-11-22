Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Continental Building Products, Inc.    CBPX

CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

(CBPX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CONTINENTAL BUILDING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Continental Building Products - CBPX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 07:50pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Continental Building Products (NYSE: CBPX) to Saint-Gobain. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Continental will receive only $37.00 in cash for each share of Continental that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cbpx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODU
07:50pCONTINENTAL BUILDING INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
11/19WeissLaw LLP Investigates Continental Building Products, Inc.
PR
11/15URGENT NEWS : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of CONTINENT..
PR
11/13CONTINENTAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of CB..
PR
11/13CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
11/13Materials Down on Trade-Deal Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 511 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 57,8 M
Debt 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Continental Building Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 36,64  $
Spread / Highest target 0,98%
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Bachmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward M. Bosowski Chairman
Dennis Charles Schemm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael O. Moore Independent Director
Jack C. Sweeny Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.43.42%1 266
ASSA ABLOY44.80%26 395
SAINT-GOBAIN24.46%21 828
MASCO CORPORATION56.50%13 103
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC64.67%8 705
AGC INC.17.41%8 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group