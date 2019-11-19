Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Continental Building Products, Inc.

0
11/19/2019 | 01:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Continental Building Products, Inc. ("CBPX" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (PAR: SGO) ("Saint-Gobain").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBPX shareholders will receive $37.00 for each CBPX share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether CBPX's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the per-share offer represents a meager 3.5% premium over the Company's November 12 closing price.  Additionally, the deal is anticipated to be accretive to Saint-Gobain's global margins. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-continental-building-products-inc-300961178.html

