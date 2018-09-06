Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Continental Gold Inc    CNL   CA21146A1084

CONTINENTAL GOLD INC (CNL)
Continental Gold : says one employee killed, another wounded in attack

09/06/2018 | 02:51am CEST

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Canadian miner Continental Gold said one engineer from its Buritica mine in Colombia was killed and another wounded in an attack early on Wednesday.

A source from the police said the attack did not immediately appear to be connected with crime gangs or insurgents. The employees were shot at while travelling in a vehicle near the town in Antioquia province, the source said.

"Tragically, Oscar Alarcon was fatally wounded and the other employee was injured and is currently being treated and is in stable condition," Continental said in a statement.

The mining company said it was fully cooperating with local authorities.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL GOLD INC -5.97% 3.18 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
GOLD 0.40% 1199.4 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
