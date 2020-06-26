ContourGlobal : Introduction to ContourGlobal June 2020

Introduction to ContourGlobal

June 2020

Disclaimer

The information contained in these materials has been provided by ContourGlobal plc ("ContourGlobal" or the "Company") and has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. It is not the Company's intention to provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial position or prospects. The information and opinions contained in these materials are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, business, social, political and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, and changes in the legal and regulatory environment and other government actions. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Any forward-looking statement made during this presentation or in these materials speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Information contained herein relating to markets, market size, market share, market position, growth rates, penetration rates and other industry data pertaining to the Company's business is based on the Company's estimates and is provided solely for illustrative purposes. In many cases, there is no readily available external information to validate market-related analyses and estimates, thus requiring the Company to rely on internal surveys and studies. The Company has also compiled, extracted and reproduced market or other industry data from external sources, including third parties or industry or general publications, for the purposes of its internal surveys and studies. Any such information may be subject to significant uncertainty due to differing definitions of the relevant markets and market segments described.

This presentation contains references to certain non-IFRS financial measures and operating measures. These supplemental measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS in its consolidated financial statements. The non-IFRS financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The non-IFRS adjustments for all periods presented are based upon information and assumptions available as of the date of this presentation.

Established power generation company with exceptional growth profile and strong cash generation Superior operational capability creating sector leading margins Proven track record in both M&A and greenfield development delivering value accretive growth Low risk business model based on wholesale, long-term contracts and regulated tariffs, which generate superior cashflows and drive an attractive and protected dividend Strict capital discipline to manage risk and maximise financial efficiency

Over 100 assets with 4.8 GW capacity across 3 continents

Compound annual growth in Funds From Operations of 24% since 2015

Delivering 10% dividend growth p.a.

COVID-19 Update

No meaningful disruption to operations expected in 2020

Protecting Health & Safety of employees remains our first priority always

• All power plants remain operational • Plant operational performance has remained high, with fleet availability YTD better than expected

• We have taken numerous proactive measures to significantly minimize the potential for COVID transmission into or within our sites

• We have been actively managing potential supply chain risk by procuring further spare parts when appropriate

• Distributed office strategy with no single headquarters • The company's nine senior executives are based in five different cities

• First office was closed in February, all office-based employees have been working remotely since mid- March

• No near-term refinancing requirements and ample liquidity • The majority of debt is at the project level and amortizes over time. • €450m and €400m of corporate notes maturing in 2023 and 2025 respectively



Commitment to Zero Harm

✓Everyone goes home safe, every day, everywhere; "Target zero" program sets the company-wide expectation that we will incur zero LTIs in all businesses for all people - employees, contractors and visitors

✓Commitment to maintain the same high H&S standards in every country that we operate in

Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR)1 - On-going improvement in key H&S indicator

LTIR Compared to Peers2 - Industry leader in H&S with KPIs significantly better than industry benchmarks

0.70

0.2

0.20

0.03

US Utility Industry

3

Selected Peers Top

CG 2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quartile 4