9 March 2020

ContourGlobal plc ('ContourGlobal')

Notice of Annual Results Announcement

ContourGlobal plc confirms that its 2019 Annual Results will be released on 17 March 2020, at 07.00 GMT. There will be an analyst call at 09.30 GMT.

Dial in details for the call and login details for the Webcast are available at https://www.contourglobal.com/investors

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO). ContourGlobal is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4.8 GW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 107 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.

ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations - ContourGlobal

John Smelt

Tel: +44 (0) 203 62690 47

john.smelt@contourglobal.com

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik/Simon Maine

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com

