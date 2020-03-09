Log in
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC

(GLO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 04:28:20 am
166.4 GBp   -1.42%
04:18aCONTOURGLOBAL : Notice of Annual Results Announcement
PU
01/20CONTOURGLOBAL : announces reporting dates for 2020
PU
2019CONTOURGLOBAL : Currency Conversion Rate For Q3 2019 Dividend
PU
ContourGlobal : Notice of Annual Results Announcement

03/09/2020 | 04:18am EDT

For immediate release

9 March 2020

ContourGlobal plc ('ContourGlobal')

Notice of Annual Results Announcement

ContourGlobal plc confirms that its 2019 Annual Results will be released on 17 March 2020, at 07.00 GMT. There will be an analyst call at 09.30 GMT.

Dial in details for the call and login details for the Webcast are available at https://www.contourglobal.com/investors

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO). ContourGlobal is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4.8 GW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 107 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.

ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations - ContourGlobal

John Smelt

Tel: +44 (0) 203 62690 47

john.smelt@contourglobal.com

Media - Brunswick

Charles Pretzlik/Simon Maine

Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com

ENDS

Disclaimer

ContourGlobal plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:17:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 430 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 72,6 M
Debt 2019 3 427 M
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,43x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
Capitalization 1 477 M
Technical analysis trends CONTOURGLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,50  $
Last Close Price 2,20  $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Courtney Brandt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Allen Huff Chairman
Karl Schnadt Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Schellinger Group Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Director
Michael Kuperman Global Chief Information Officer & COO-Renewables
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC-19.62%1 474
NEXTERA ENERGY12.25%132 911
ENEL S.P.A.11.58%90 831
IBERDROLA15.41%77 135
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.68%72 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.60%72 636
