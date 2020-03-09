For immediate release
9 March 2020
ContourGlobal plc ('ContourGlobal')
Notice of Annual Results Announcement
ContourGlobal plc confirms that its 2019 Annual Results will be released on 17 March 2020, at 07.00 GMT. There will be an analyst call at 09.30 GMT.
Dial in details for the call and login details for the Webcast are available at https://www.contourglobal.com/investors
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal is listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange (TKR: GLO). ContourGlobal is an international owner and operator of contracted wholesale power generation businesses with approximately 4.8 GW in operation in 18 countries. ContourGlobal operates a portfolio of 107 thermal and renewable power plants across Europe, Latin America, and Africa utilizing a wide range of technologies.
ENQUIRIES
Investor Relations - ContourGlobal
John Smelt
Tel: +44 (0) 203 62690 47
john.smelt@contourglobal.com
Media - Brunswick
Charles Pretzlik/Simon Maine
Tel: +44 (0) 207 404 5959
Contourglobal@brunswickgroup.com
