ContraFect to Participate in FDA Workshop on Development of Non-Traditional Therapies for Bacterial Infections

YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced that Cara Cassino, M.D., the Company's Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer, has been invited by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to participate in a panel discussion for a public workshop entitled “Development of Non-Traditional Therapies for Bacterial Infections”. The public workshop will be held August 21st, 2018 and August 22nd, 2018 at the FDA’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, MD. The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss the general development considerations of non-traditional therapies, including pre-clinical development, early clinical studies, and phase 3 clinical trial designs to evaluate safety and efficacy. Dr. Cassino will provide industry perspective on the development of lysin therapeutics to treat bacterial infections.



A live webcast of the public workshop will be available on the FDA website at https://collaboration.fda.gov/dcontpfbi/. A recording of the workshop will be available shortly after the completion of the workshop, and transcripts will be available approximately 45 days after the workshop.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses (regions that are not prone to mutation). ContraFect's initial product candidates include new agents to treat antibiotic-resistant infections such as MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and influenza. ContraFect’s lead product candidate, CF-301, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia, including endocarditis and is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. ContraFect is also conducting research focused on the discovery of lysins to target Gram-negative bacteria.

About CF-301 (exebacase):

CF-301 (exebacase) is a recombinant bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of blood stream infections, or bacteremia. CF-301 has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. It has a novel, rapid, and specific mechanism of bactericidal action against Staph aureus and does not impact the body's natural bacterial flora. By targeting a conserved region of the cell wall that is vital to bacteria, resistance is less likely to develop to CF-301. Combinations of CF-301 with standard of care antibiotics significantly increased bacterial killing and survival in animal models of disease when compared to treatment with antibiotics or CF-301 alone. In addition, in vitro and in vivo experiments have shown that CF-301 is highly active against biofilm-associated infections. CF-301 was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed at ContraFect. It is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to discover and develop protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, statements made regarding the FDA, its public workshop and information provided by Dr. Cassino, our ability to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses, whether our initial product candidates can treat antibiotic-resistant infections such as MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staph aureus) and influenza, our ability to continue research focused on lysins targeting Gram-negative bacteria, whether CF-301 has potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus and whether it has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia, and statements regarding CF-301 data, including its activity regarding biofilm-associated infections. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including those detailed in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Messinger

ContraFect Corporation

Tel: 914-207-2300

Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Matthew Shinseki

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: 212-362-1200

Email: matthew@sternir.com