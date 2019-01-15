ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from chronic viral infection and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, announced today that its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on January 15, 2019 (the “Annual Meeting”) was adjourned due to a lack of a quorum on the proposals to be approved. The Company intends to set a new record date and will add additional proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting.



The Company will file and mail a new proxy statement to its shareholders of record as soon as practical after its Board of Directors approves the new record date and schedules a new date and time for its Annual Meeting.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from chronic hepatitis B, C and D virus (HBV, HVC, HDV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company is developing two novel anti-HBV compounds with complementary mechanisms of action. TXL™, a direct acting antiviral (DAA) nucleotide analog lipid prodrug of tenofovir (TFV), is designed to deliver higher hepatic intracellular concentrations of the active tenofovir species (tenofovir diphosphate) while reducing concentrations of tenofovir outside the liver, causing fewer off-target toxicities and side-effects. CRV431, the other anti-HBV compound, is a host-targeting antiviral (HTA) next-generation cyclophilin inhibitor with a novel chemical structure that optimizes the selective index against HBV. In vitro and in vivo studies have thus far demonstrated that CRV431 reduces HBV DNA and other viral proteins, including surface antigen (HBsAg), while offering additional benefits such as reducing liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden. For more information visit www.contravir.com

