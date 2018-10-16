Control4 : Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL), a leading global provider of smart home solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2018 after the market closes on November 1, 2018. The company will host an investor conference call and webcast the event beginning at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the conference call, dial 647-484-0478 or 800-514-8435 (toll free) and enter passcode 9656400. The webcast and replay will be accessible on Control4’s investor relations website at http://investor.control4.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the conference through November 15, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 and enter passcode 9656400.

About Control4

Control4 [NASDAQ: CTRL] is a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes and businesses, offering personalized control of lighting, music, video, comfort, security, communications, and more into a unified smart home system that enhances the daily lives of its consumers. Control4unlocks the potential of connected devices, making networks more robust, entertainment systems easier to use, homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and provides families more peace of mind. Today, every home and business needs automation horsepower and a high-performance network to manage the increasing number of connected devices. The Control4 platform interoperates with more than 12,000 third-party consumer electronics products, ensuring an ever-expanding ecosystem of devices will work together. Control4 is now available in 100 countries. Leveraging a professional distribution channel that includes over 5,700 custom integrators, retailers, and distributors authorized to sell the full-line of Control4 products, Pakedge branded networking solutions and Triad Speakers, Control4 is delivering intelligent solutions for consumers, major consumer electronics companies, hotels, and businesses around the world.

