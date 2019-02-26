Log in
Control4 : Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

02/26/2019 | 06:32am EST

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL), a leading global provider of smart-home solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following financial conferences:

Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes
March 5, 2019
Presentation Time: 11:15 am PT/2:15 pm ET

31st Annual ROTH Conference
The Ritz-Carlton, Orange County
March 18, 2019
Presentation Time: 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET

The Control4 presentations will be webcast live. Interested parties can access the webcast on Control4's investor relations website at http://investor.control4.com/events.cfm. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About Control4

Control4 [NASDAQ: CTRL] is a leading global provider of automation and networking systems for homes and businesses, offering personalized control of lighting, music, video, comfort, security, communications, and more into a unified smart home system that enhances the daily lives of its consumers. Control4 unlocks the potential of connected devices, making networks more robust, entertainment systems easier to use, homes more comfortable and energy efficient, and provides families more peace of mind. Today, every home and business needs automation horsepower and a high-performance network to manage the increasing number of connected devices. The Control4 platform interoperates with more than 13,000 third-party consumer electronics products, ensuring an ever-expanding ecosystem of devices will work together. Control4 is now available in over 100 countries. Leveraging a professional channel that includes over 5,900 custom integrators, retailers, and distributors authorized to sell Control4 products, Pakedge networking solutions and Triad speakers, Control4 is delivering intelligent solutions for consumers, major consumer electronics companies, hotels, and businesses around the world.

Copyright ©2019, Control4 Corporation. All rights reserved. Control4, Pakedge, Triad, and the Control4 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Control4 Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other names and brands may be claimed as the property of their respective owners. All specifications subject to change without notice.

Source: Control4


© Business Wire 2019
