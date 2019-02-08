GET SPACE SAVVY: Creative ways to re-imagine unused spots at home

Lisa Montgomery

A report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University estimates that Americans will spend a record $340 billion total on home remodeling in 2018. Although bathrooms and kitchens commonly received most of the makeover money, maybe it's time to take a good, hard look at some of the lesser-used areas of your home and apply your remodeling dollars towards converting them into fun, functional spaces.

A consumer study by LiftMaster found that 81 percent of homeowners would rather optimize their current space than buy a bigger home. Man Caves, She Sheds, Listening Rooms, and Reading Nooks are trending, as homeowners look for inventive ways to utilize otherwise unused spaces and ways to relax, unwind, and enjoy time spent at home.

Here are some inventive ways to reimagine the less-populated spaces in your home:



Guest Bedroom Gone Wild

How often do you use the guest bedroom? A couple of times a year maybe? With good dimensions and a door to shut off the rest of the house, a guest bedroom offers the perfect environment for a home cinema. The redo requires a big screen and surround-sound system, along with draperies to block out the light from the windows. Swap the bed for a comfy couch, and you've got the makings of

a fantastic, private movie viewing venue.

If music is your passion, a guest bedroom is also ideally suited as a listening room. So dust off your old vinyl collection and reconnect with all your favorite tunes in the solitude of your own home.



Shed on Steroids

Located away from your house, a shed can function as a great getaway for anyone. With a little TLC, any outbuilding can morph into an office, yoga studio, meditation room, library...whatever. Because it's detached, you won't feel compelled to follow the decorating scheme of your main living quarters. You can personalize it to the hilt, experiment with colors, and get creative with the furniture layout.

Garage Greatness

If you're willing to purge and organize, there's likely some space in your garage for pursuits other than parking cars and tinkering with tools. It can become a special destination for entertaining guests to a night out-without the expensive cover charge or outrageous bar bill. Complete the vibe with music, a big-screen TV, pool table, dart board, libations, and colored lighting.

Stairway to Heaven

The space underneath the stairs might be small, but you don't need a lot of elbow room to cozy up with a book.

A comfy chair, good lighting, and shelving can bring this largely wasted space into the limelight.

No matter the size or style of home, there's probably an underutilized area just begging for attention. By modeling the space around your hobbies and interests, you can create a comfortable, functional, personalized haven for all your pursuits.