CONTROL4 CORP (CTRL)
HOME SMART HOME: FALL 2018 ISSUE NOW AVAILABLE (FREE DOWNLOAD)

09/17/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

In the earliest part of my life, my father was entrenched in the world of real estate and property flipping. I'd spend countless summer days with him while he transformed battered dwellings into charming abodes. I even broke my leg at one of 'our' job sites when I attempted to move five pieces of sheetrock and failed miserably. But I was a dedicated neophyte nonetheless.

Due to his life of relentless movement, it was necessary for him to stay connected to clients, contractors, and well, mom. Therefore, he was an early adopter of one of the world's first cell phones (though you'd never know it considering he just conquered the emoji). I still remember that grey brick-like hunk of hefty plastic resting on the dash of his old red Ford Ranger pickup. Its weight was comparable to an average-sized toddler and it boasted an antenna that could double as a fencing sabre. But still, I was in awe of that piece of technology; that he could simply pick it up, punch in a series of numbers, and be instantly connected to someone on the other side from wherever we were at that exact moment.

Fast-forward 30+ years and that same piece of technology that was once a rarity is now a fraction of the size and weight, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't own one.

In the pages ahead, we'll not only break down the evolution of the cell phone since the introduction of the Motorola DynaTAC, we'll also showcase instances where technology in general has evolved so significantly, that it has allowed the most interesting of worlds to collide. From a wine brand that has tapped into augmented reality, to a major locomotive that is automated to the hilt, I invite you to jump aboard and join me for an issue that's straight off the rails.

Disclaimer

Control4 Corporation published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:27:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 275 M
EBIT 2018 41,0 M
Net income 2018 19,9 M
Finance 2018 98,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 49,26
P/E ratio 2019 41,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 969 M
Chart CONTROL4 CORP
Duration : Period :
Control4 Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROL4 CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,9 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Plaehn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Novakovich Chief Financial Officer
John Robert Born Independent Director
David C. Habiger Lead Independent Director
Jeremy A. Jaech Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTROL4 CORP24.80%955
SONY CORP26.29%75 061
PANASONIC CORPORATION-23.52%28 027
SHARP CORPORATION-38.12%11 430
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 007
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 387
