Reflect and Energize: Designer Toni Sabatino on 2019 Home Trends

With the 2019 interior design trends upon us, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the new colors, styles, and decor. Interior designer and design thought leader Toni Sabatino believes that the key to design success lies in balancing these new trends with the classics to create rooms homeowners feel comfortable in and, above all, to make sure that the home represents the people living in it. Read on to discover the 2019 trends she's most looking forward to, how to balance the new with the old, and how home updates can rejuvenate our lives.

What are some of the benefits for a homeowner to update their home with the newest design trends?

At the turn of a new year, people have a tendency to reflect and project. Resolutions, forecasts, and plans for the coming year inspire us to renew our lives, and that carries over to our spaces. Updating your space creates great mental energy. Having a new paint color or newer, more convenient smart home technology-as well as some new pieces that augment your loved, curated ones-all make you feel good. Feeling good in your space makes you happier and more productive. I love to see people uplifted by new energy in their space.

What is a 2019 interior design trend you're looking forward to?

There is a movement I love happening that is going away from gray towards more organic colors. I see what I refer to as 'organic modernism' as a growing trend. Simple lines with organic materials and textures and colors found in nature. Wood, matte black, mixed metals and stone to create a simple backdrop for more colorful furnishings. You can mix this into several elements of a room-even into things like the sound speakers you pick for a room or the lighting tones-to enhance the vibe of easy living with a bit of personality scattered throughout via art, photos, and other personal items.

How can a homeowner balance new trends with timeless design?

I have several thoughts regarding trends but must say that the best-designed space, with the greatest chance for timeless appeal, takes the architecture and client's lifestyle into account. There is a lot of fanfare surrounding things like the Color of the Year announcements, new collections, and other similar creations. However, it is important to always balance out these new trends with elements that are true to the homeowners' personality and lifestyle. Personalization should always be the foundation of any home design, and then simply build in some trends that are inspiring to the client.

