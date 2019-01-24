Log in
Volaris : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule

01/24/2019 | 01:03pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

Earnings Release – 4Q18



Date:

Thursday, February 21, 2019



Time:

After markets close



This release will be available on our website:

http://ir.volaris.com



 

Conference Call & Webcast – 4Q18



Presenter for the Company:

 

 

 

Date:

 

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez, EVP & CFO

 

Friday, February 22, 2019


Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)


United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576


Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145


Brazil dial in (toll free):

0800-891-6744


International dial in:

+1-785-424-1726


Participant entry number:

VOLARIS


Webcast will be available on our website:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/volaris20190222


A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:

María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 176 and its fleet from four to 77 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 360 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest aircraft fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-webcast-schedule-300783861.html

SOURCE Volaris


© PRNewswire 2019
