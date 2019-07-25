Log in
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV

(VLRS)
Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel

07/25/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019.

Volaris Logo

The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Total operating revenues were Ps.8,329 million for the second quarter, an increase of 33.7% year over year.
  • Total ancillary revenues were Ps.2,909 million for the second quarter, an increase of 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the second quarter reached Ps.514, an increase of 10.3% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 34.9% of the total operating revenues for the second quarter 2019, increasing 1.3 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.
  • Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.135.5 cents for the second quarter, an increase of 10.1% year over year.
  • Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.124.9 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 1.2% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.48.9 for the second quarter, an increase of 8.0% year over year.
  • Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex-fuel) reached Ps.74.5 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 4.6% year over year.
  • Operating income was Ps.659 million for the second quarter, an improvement compared with the operating loss of Ps.163 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the second quarter was 7.9%, an improvement in margin of 10.5 percentage points year over year.
  • Net income was Ps.119 million (Ps.0.12 per share / US$0.06 per ADS), with a net margin of 1.4% for the second quarter.
  • At the close of the second quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.38 per US dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
  • Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios). The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, with net cash generation in the second quarter of Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million.

Resilient Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Pressures

  • Resilient macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during the second quarter were stable, with same store sales1 increasing 4.8% year over year; remittances2 increasing 2.5% year over year during April and May 2019; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) 3 increased 22% in the second quarter year over year.
  • Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican General Aviation of Civil Aviation reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 11.2% year over year during April and May of 2019; domestic overall passenger volume increased 10.7%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 3.0%.
  • Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso appreciated 1.3% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.37 pesos per US dollar in the second quarter 2018 to Ps.19.12 pesos per US dollar during the second quarter 2019. At the end of the second quarter 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% with respect to the exchange rate of the end of the previous quarter. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16.
  • Higher fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 8.0% in the second quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.48.9 per gallon (US$2.6).

Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth

  • Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the second quarter 2019, an increase of 25.9% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 23.8% year over year. System load factor during the second quarter increased 1.5 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.3%.
  • Positive TRASM growth: For the second quarter 2019, TRASM increased 10.1% year over year. During the second quarter 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 21.6% year over year.
  • Total ancillary revenue growth: For the second quarter 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger for the second quarter 2019 increased 10.3% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 34.9% of total operating revenue of the second quarter, an increase of 1.3 percentage points year over year.
  • New routes: Volaris began operations in five new domestic routes from Chihuahua, Durango and Queretaro and four new international routes from Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix. 

The Cost Control Discipline and peso appreciation Offset Fuel Price Pressure

  • CASM and CASM ex fuel for the second quarter 2019 reached Ps.124.9 (US$6.5 cents) and Ps.74.5 cents (US$3.9 cents), respectively. This represented decreases of 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively; mainly driven by a tighter cost control discipline and the average exchange rate appreciation of 1.3%; despite the average economic fuel cost per gallon rising 8.0%.

Young and Fuel-efficient Fleet

  • During the second quarter 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (A320 neo) to its fleet; also during this quarter two redeliveries were registered (A320 ceo). As of June 30, 2019, Volaris' fleet was composed of 78 aircraft (8 A319s, 55 A320s and 15 A321s), with an average age of 4.8 years. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats, 76% of which were in sharklet-equipped aircraft, and 24% were NEO.

Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity

  • Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios).The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, while the net cash generation in the second quarter was Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million, representing 29.8% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,050 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.4,095 million.

Transition to IFRS 16

  • The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1st, 2019, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1st, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure and the estimated unaudited figures of this initial adoption are included in the Company´s 2018 annual report.
  • This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with recast, estimated unaudited 2018 figures with the IFRS 16 adoption effects. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018.
  • Starting on March 25, 2019, the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. The non-material impact of this hedge resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.
  • Additionally, on the same date, the Company established a hedge on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. The non-material impact of this hedge, resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total fuel expense. 

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:

Presenters for the Company:

 

 

Date:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez Burdeus, VP & CFO

Friday, July 26, 2019

Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)

United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576

Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145

Brazil dial in (toll free):

0-800-891-6744

International dial in:

+ 1-785-424-1726

Participant passcode:

VOLARIS (8652747)

Webcast will be available at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs190726gZNCIqT5.html 

About Volaris:
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 403 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.  You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.  If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Maria Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.net / +52 55 5246 0100

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators


Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)

(US Dollars)*

(%)

Total operating revenues (millions)

435

8,329

6,230

33.7%

Total operating expenses (millions)

400

7,670

6,393

20.0%

EBIT (millions)

34

659

(163)

NA

EBIT margin

7.9%

7.9%

(2.6%)

10.5 pp

Depreciation and amortization

70

1,335

1,135

17.6%

Aircraft and engine rent expense

16

316

105

>100%

Net income (loss) (millions)

6

119

(1,766)

NA

Net income (loss) margin

1.4%

1.4%

(28.4%)

29.8 pp

Income (loss) per share:





Basic (pesos)

0.01

0.12

(1.75)

NA

Diluted (pesos)

0.01

0.12

(1.75)

NA

Income (loss) per ADS:





Basic (pesos)

0.06

1.18

(17.46)

NA

Diluted (pesos)

0.06

1.18

(17.46)

NA

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

-

1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677

0.0%

Diluted

-

1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677

0.0%

Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)

-

6,154

5,060

21.6%

     Domestic

-

4,250

3,488

21.8%

     International

-

1,904

1,572

21.1%

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)

-

5,370

4,337

23.8%

     Domestic

-

3,812

3,095

23.2%

     International

-

1,558

1,242

25.4%

Load factor (2) 

-

87.3%

85.8%

1.5 pp

     Domestic

-

89.7%

88.7%

1.0 pp

     International

-

81.9%

79.1%

2.8 pp

Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 

7.1

135.5

123.1

10.1%

Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)

26.8

514

466

10.3%

Total operating revenue per passenger (5)

76.9

1,475

1,387

6.3%

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)

6.5

124.9

126.3

(1.2%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)

-

6.5

6.5

(0.1%)

CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)

3.9

74.5

78.0

(4.6%)

CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)

-

3.9

4.0

(3.3%)

Booked passengers (thousands) (1)

-

5,654

4,491

25.9%

Departures (1)

-

34,848

28,497

22.3%

Block hours (1)

-

87,686

77,263

13.5%

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

-

63.4

54.0

17.4%

Average economic fuel cost per gallon

2.6

48.9

45.3

8.0%

Aircraft at end of period

-

78

70

11.4%

Average aircraft utilization (block hours)

-

13.1

13.2

(0.9%)

Average exchange rate

-

19.12

19.37

(1.3%)

End of period exchange rate

-

19.17

19.86

(3.5%)

*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) Includes schedule + charter                                                                    (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period

(2) Includes schedule                                                                                   (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues"

(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Financial and Operating Indicators


Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated)

(US Dollars)*

(%)

Total operating revenues (millions)

810

15,522

12,080

28.5%

Total operating expenses (millions)

774

14,836

12,788

16.0%

EBIT (millions)

36

685

(708)

NA

EBIT margin

4.4%

4.4%

(5.9%)

10.3 pp

Depreciation and amortization

137

2,627

2,207

19.1%

Aircraft and engine rent expense

28

543

422

28.6%

Net income (loss) (millions)

33

639

(1,305)

NA

Net income margin

4.1%

4.1%

(10.8%)

14.9 pp

Income (loss) per share:





Basic (pesos)

0.03

0.63

(1.29)

NA

Diluted (pesos)

0.03

0.63

(1.29)

NA

Income (loss) per ADS:





Basic (pesos)

0.33

6.31

(12.90)

NA

Diluted (pesos)

0.33

6.31

(12.90)

NA

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

-

1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677

0.0%

Diluted

-

1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677

0.0%

Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)

-

11,858

10,115

17.2%

     Domestic

-

8,221

6,935

18.6%

     International

-

3,637

3,180

14.3%

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)

-

10,114

8,491

19.1%

     Domestic

-

7,198

5,996

20.0%

     International

-

2,916

2,495

16.9%

Load factor (2) 

-

85.3%

84.0%

1.3 pp

     Domestic

-

87.6%

86.5%

1.1 pp

     International

-

80.3%

78.5%

1.8 pp

Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 

6.8

131.0

119.4

9.7%

Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5)

26.9

515.4

463.6

11.2%

Total operating revenue per passenger (5)

76.3

1,463

1,380

6.0%

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5)

6.5

125.2

126.4

(0.9%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5)

-

6.5

6.6

(1.5%)

CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5)

4.0

76.5

80.8

(5.3%)

CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5)

-

4.0

4.2

(5.8%)

Booked passengers (thousands) (1)

-

10,617

8,754

21.3%

Departures (1)

-

67,046

56,685

18.3%

Block hours (1)

-

170,534

154,507

10.4%

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

-

121.7

108.2

12.4%

Average economic fuel cost per gallon

2.5

47.5

42.7

11.4%

Aircraft at end of period

-

78

70

11.4%

Average aircraft utilization (block hours)

-

12.9

13.2

(2.3%)

Average exchange rate

-

19.17

19.07

0.5%

End of period exchange rate

-

19.17

19.86

(3.5%)

*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) Includes schedule + charter                                                                    (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period

(2) Includes schedule                                                                                   (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues"

(5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations


Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Three months

ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars) *

(%)

Operating revenues:





Passenger revenues

419

8,038

5,990

34.2%

 Fare revenues

283

5,431

4,137

31.3%

 Other passenger revenues (1)

136

2,607

1,853

40.6%






Non-passenger revenues

16

302

240

25.6%

 Other non-passenger revenues (1)

13

250

187

33.5%

 Cargo

3

52

53

(2.5%)






 Non-derivatives financial instruments

(1)

(11)

-

NA






Total operating revenues

435

8,329

6,230

33.7%






Other operating income

(6)

(123)

(231)

(46.7%)

Total fuel expense, net (2)

161

3,087

2,445

26.3%

Depreciation and amortization

70

1,335

1,135

17.6%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

62

1,188

1,149

3.4%

Salaries and benefits

46

887

750

18.4%

Maintenance expenses

19

369

376

(1.7%)

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

18

350

382

(8.3%)

Aircraft and engine rent expense

16

316

105

>100%

Other operating expenses

14

260

283

(8.1%)

Operating expenses

400

7,670

6,393

20.0%






Operating income (loss)

34

659

(163)

NA






Finance income

3

54

37

45.9%

Finance cost

(27)

(520)

(443)

17.4%

Exchange gain (loss), net

-

3

(1,926)

NA

Comprehensive financing result

(24)

(462)

(2,332)

(80.2%)






Income (loss) before income tax

10

197

(2,495)

NA

Income tax (expense) benefit

(4)

(78)

728

NA

Net income (loss)

6

119

(1,766)

NA






* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

(2) 2Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations


Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months

ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars) *

(%)

Operating revenues:





Passenger revenues

783

15,015

11,600

29.4%

 Fare revenues

525

10,061

8,022

25.4%

 Other passenger revenues (1)

258

4,954

3,578

38.5%






Non-passenger revenues

27

518

481

7.8%

 Other non-passenger revenues (1)

21

404

379

6.6%

 Cargo

6

114

101

12.1%






 Non-derivatives financial instruments

(1)

(11)

-

NA






Total operating revenues

810

15,522

12,080

28.5%






Other operating income

(6)

(123)

(232)

(46.8%)

Total fuel expense, net (2)

301

5,770

4,620

24.9%

Depreciation and amortization

137

2,627

2,207

19.1%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

126

2,420

2,273

6.5%

Salaries and benefits

91

1,739

1,496

16.2%

Maintenance expenses

38

723

722

0.1%

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

32

621

739

(15.9%)

Aircraft and engine rent expense

28

543

422

28.6%

Other operating expenses

27

516

541

(4.6%)

Operating expenses

774

14,836

12,788

16.0%






Operating income (loss)

36

685

(708)

NA






Finance income

5

92

71

29.9%

Finance cost

(53)

(1,023)

(838)

22.0%

Exchange gain (loss), net

60

1,157

(362)

NA

Comprehensive financing result

12

227

(1,129)

NA






Income (loss) before income tax

48

912

(1,837)

NA

Income tax (expense) benefit

(14)

(274)

532

NA

Net income (loss)

33

639

(1,305)

NA






* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

(2) June YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger

The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2019

(US Dollars)*

Three months ended June 30, 2019

 

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(%)

(In millions of Mexican pesos)






Other passenger revenues (1)

136

2,607

1,853

40.6%

Non-passenger revenues (1)

16

302

240

25.6%

Total ancillary revenues

152

2,909

2,093

38.9%






Booked passengers (thousands)

-

5,654

4,491

25.9%






Total ancillary revenue per passenger

26.8

514

466

10.3%







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

 

The following table shows the first one half of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2019

(US Dollars)*

Six months ended June 30, 2019

 

Six months ended June 30, 2018

Variance

(%)

(In millions of Mexican pesos)






Other passenger revenues (1)

258

4,954

3,578

38.5%

Non-passenger revenues (1)

27

518

481

7.8%

Total ancillary revenues

285

5,472

4,059

34.8%






Booked passengers (thousands)

-

10,617

8,754

21.3%






Total ancillary revenue per passenger

26.9

515

464

11.2%







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position


(In millions of Mexican pesos)

June 30, 2019 Unaudited

June 30, 2019 Unaudited

December 31, 2018

(US Dollars)*

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

424

8,124

5,863

Accounts receivable

111

2,123

1,467

Inventories

15

294

297

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49

939

443

Financial instruments

5

92

62

Guarantee deposits

39

743

791

Total current assets

642

12,314

8,923

Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net

305

5,840

5,782

Right of use assets

1,691

32,416

31,986

Intangible assets, net

9

170

179

Deferred income taxes

141

2,709

2,864

Guarantee deposits

344

6,598

6,337

Other assets

7

142

155

Other accounts receivable

6

120

74

Total non-current assets

2,504

47,995

47,378

Total assets

3,146

60,309

56,301

Liabilities




Unearned transportation revenue

220

4,226

2,439

Accounts payable

79

1,506

1,103

Accrued liabilities

138

2,644

2,318

Lease liabilities

236

4,517

4,970

Other taxes and fees payable

138

2,647

1,932

Income taxes payable

-

1

4

Financial instruments

-

-

123

Financial debt

86

1,648

1,212

Other liabilities

10

200

26

Total short-term liabilities

907

17,389

14,127

Financial debt

127

2,426

2,311

Accrued liabilities

6

123

137

Lease liabilities

1,806

34,625

34,586

Other liabilities

20

386

328

Employee benefits

1

21

18

Deferred income taxes

65

1,244

1,096

Total long-term liabilities

2,025

38,825

38,476

Total liabilities

2,933

56,214

52,603

Equity




Capital stock

155

2,974

2,974

Treasury shares

(6)

(122)

(123)

Contributions for future capital increases

-

-

-

Legal reserve

15

291

291

Additional paid-in capital

95

1,822

1,837

Retained earnings

(30)

(570)

(1,208)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses(1)

(16)

(300)

(73)

Total equity

213

4,095

3,698

Total liabilities and equity

3,146

60,309

56,301





Total shares outstanding fully diluted


1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677

* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

(1) As of June 30, 2019, the figures include a benefit of Ps.345 million from non-derivatives financial instruments

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary


Unaudited

 

Three months

Ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, 2019

 

Three months ended June 30, 2018

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars)*





Net cash flow provided by operating activities

80

1,527

913

Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities

9

171

(348)

Net cash flow used in financing activities**

(30)

          (571) (1)

(1,610)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

59

1,127

(1,045)

Net foreign exchange differences

(4)

(74)

499

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

369

7,071

7,317

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

424

8,124

6,771





* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,582 million and Ps.1,406 million for the three months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively

1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries)

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary


Unaudited

 

Six months

ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2019

 

Six months ended June 30, 2018

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

(US Dollars)*





Net cash flow provided by operating activities

274

5,257

3,317

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(11)

(208)

(661)

Net cash flow used in financing activities**

(138)

        (2,633) (1)

(2,856)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

126

2,416

(201)

Net foreign exchange differences

(8)

(155)

21

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

306

5,863

6,951

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

424

8,124

6,771





* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only

**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.3,130 million and Ps.2,717 million for the six months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively

(1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries)

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows estimated and adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Unaudited

 

 

 

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Three months ended   December 31, 2018

Full Year 2018

Operating revenues:






 Passenger revenues

5,610

5,990

7,138

7,643

26,381

   Fare revenues

3,886

4,137

5,096

5,370

18,488

   Other passenger revenues (1)

1,724

1,853

2,042

2,273

7,892







 Non-passenger revenues

240

240

179

265

924

   Other non-passenger revenues (1)

192

187

124

194

697

   Cargo

49

53

55

71

227







Total operating revenues

5,850

6,230

7,317

7,908

27,305







Other operating income

(1)

(231)

(243)

(147)

(622)

Fuel

2,175

2,445

2,631

2,885

10,135

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

1,124

1,149

1,149

1,157

4,579

Depreciation and amortization

1,071

1,136

1,162

1,256

4,625

Salaries and benefits

746

750

834

795

3,125

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

357

382

340

422

1,501

Maintenance expenses

346

376

388

387

1,499

Aircraft and engine rent expense

317

105

215

55

692

Other operating expenses

258

283

239

277

1,058

Operating expenses

6,395

6,395

6,715

7,087

26,592







Operating (loss) income

(545)

(165)

602

821

713

Operating margin

(9.3%)

(2.6%)

8.2%

10.4%

2.6%







Finance income

34

37

37

45

153

Finance cost

(395)

(439)

(487)

(478)

(1,798)

Exchange gain (loss), net

1,564

(1,926)

1,395

(1,137)

(106)

Comprehensive financing result

1,202

(2,328)

945

(1,570)

(1,751)







Income (loss) before income tax

658

(2,493)

1,547

(749)

1,038

Income tax (expense) benefit

(196)

728

(442)

187

277

Net income (loss)

461

(1,765)

1,105

(562)

(761)







Earnings (loss) per share:






Basic (pesos)

0.46

(1.74)

1.09

(0.56)

(0.75)

Diluted (pesos)

0.46

(1.74)

1.09

(0.56)

(0.75)

Earnings (loss) per ADS:






Basic (pesos)

4.56

(17.44)

10.92

(5.55)

(7.52)

Diluted (pesos)

4.56

(17.44)

10.92

(5.55)

(7.52)








(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows quarterly estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018.

Unaudited

Full Year 2018 (Reported)

Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Three months ended September 30, 2018

Three months ended   December 31, 2018

Full Year 2018

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

Operating revenues:







 Passenger revenues

26,381

-

-

-

-

26,381

   Fare revenues

18,488

-

-

-

-

18,488

   Other passenger revenues (1)

7,892

-

-

-

-

7,892








 Non-passenger revenues

924

-

-

-

-

924

   Other non-passenger revenues (1)

227

-

-

-

-

227

   Cargo

697

-

-

-

-

697








Total operating revenues

27,305

-

-

-

-

27,305








Other operating income

(622)

-

-

-

-

(622)

Fuel

10,135

-

-

-

-

10,135

Aircraft and engine rent expense

6,315

(1,278)

(1,400)

(1,378)

(1,567)

692

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

4,583

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

4,579

Salaries and benefits

3,125

-

-

-

-

3,125

Maintenance expenses

1,518

(4)

(5)

(5)

(5)

1,499

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

1,501

-

-

-

-

1,501

Other operating expenses

1,130

(17)

(18)

(18)

(19)

1,058

Depreciation and amortization

501

939

1,012

1,047

1,126

4,625

Operating expenses

28,186

(361)

(412)

(355)

(466)

26,592








Operating (loss) income

(881)

361

412

355

466

713

Operating margin

(3.2%)





2.6%








Finance income

153

-

-

-

-

153

Finance cost

(120)

(361)

(408)

(423)

(486)

(1,798)

Exchange (loss) gain, net

(72)

2,255

(2,581)

1,814

(1,521)

(106)

Comprehensive financing result

(40)

1,894

(2,989)

1,391

(2,007)

(1,751)















(Loss) income before income tax

(921)

2,255

(2,577)

1,746

(1,541)

(1,038)

Income tax benefit (expense)

238

(676)

775

(523)

463

277

Net (loss) income

(683)

1,579

(1,802)

1,223

(1,078)

(761)

Basic (loss) earnings per share

(0.67)

1.56

(1.78)

1.21

(1.07)

(0.75)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

(0.67)

1.56

(1.78)

1.21

(1.07)

(0.75)








(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018.

Unaudited

 

 

 

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

Three months ended March 31, 2018

(Reported)

Three months ended June 30, 2018

(Reported)

Three months ended September 30, 2018

(Reported)

Three months ended   December 31, 2018

(Reported)

Full Year 2018

(Reported)

Operating revenues:






 Passenger revenues

5,610

5,990

7,138

7,643

26,381

   Fare revenues

3,886

4,137

5,096

5,370

18,489

   Other passenger revenues (1)

1,724

1,853

2,042

2,273

7,892







 Non-passenger revenues

240

240

179

265

924

   Other non-passenger revenues (1)

192

187

124

194

697

   Cargo

49

53

55

71

227







Total operating revenues

5,850

6,230

7,316

7,909

27,305







Other operating income

(1)

(231)

(243)

(147)

(622)

Fuel

2,175

2,445

2,631

2,885

10,135

Aircraft and engine rent expense

1,596

1,504

1,593

1,622

6,315

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses

1,125

1,150

1,150

1,158

4,583

Salaries and benefits

746

750

834

795

3,125

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses

357

382

340

422

1,501

Maintenance expenses

351

381

393

392

1,518

Other operating expenses

274

301

257

297

1,130

Depreciation and amortization

132

124

115

130

501

Operating expenses

6,757

6,805

7,070

7,554

28,186







Operating (loss) income

(906)

(575)

246

355

(881)

Operating margin

(15.5%)

(9.2%)

3.4%

4.5%

(3.2%)







Finance income

34

37

37

45

153

Finance cost

(34)

(31)

(64)

8

(120)

Exchange (loss) gain, net

(691)

653

(419)

384

(73)

Comprehensive financing result

(691)

660

(446)

437

(40)







(Loss) income before income tax

(1,597)

85

(200)

792

(921)

Income tax benefit (expense)

479

(47)

81

(276)

238

Net (loss) income

(1,118)

38

(119)

516

(683)







(Loss) earnings per share:






Basic (pesos)

(1.10)

0.04

(0.12)

0.51

(0.67)

Diluted (pesos)

(1.10)

0.04

(0.12)

0.51

(0.67)

(Loss) earnings per ADS:






Basic (pesos)

(11.05)

0.38

(1.18)

5.10

(6.75)

Diluted (pesos)

(11.05)

0.38

(1.18)

5.10

(6.75)


(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption

 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

The following table shows estimated annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2018.

Unaudited

 

(In millions of Mexican pesos)

December 31, 2018

(Reported)

IFRS 16

Adjustments

December 31, 2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

5,863

-

5,863

Accounts receivable

1,467

-

1,467

Inventories

297

-

297

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

710

(267)

443

Financial instruments

62

-

62

Guarantee deposits

791

-

791

Total current assets

9,190

(267)

8,923

Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net

5,782

-

5,782

Right of use assets

-

31,986

31,986

Intangible assets, net

179

-

179

Deferred income taxes

593

2,271

2,864

Guarantee deposits

6,337

-

6,337

Other assets

155

-

155

Other accounts receivable

74

-

74

Total non-current assets

13,121

34,257

47,378

Total assets

22,311

33,990

56,301

Liabilities




Unearned transportation revenue

2,439

-

2,439

Accounts payable

1,103

-

1,103

Accrued liabilities

2,318

-

2,318

Lease liabilities

-

4,970

4,970

Other taxes and fees payable

1,932

-

1,932

Income taxes payable

4

-

4

Financial instruments

123

-

123

Financial debt

1,212

-

1,212

Other liabilities

118

(92)

26

Total short-term liabilities

9,249

4,878

14,127

Financial debt

2,311

-

2,311

Accrued liabilities

137

-

137

Lease liabilities

-

34,586

34,586

Other liabilities

328

-

328

Employee benefits

18

-

18

Deferred income taxes

1,096

-

1,096

Total long-term liabilities

3,890

34,586

38,476

Total liabilities

13,139

39,464

52,603

Equity




Capital stock

2,974

-

2,974

Treasury shares

(123)

-

(123)

Contributions for future capital increases

-

-

-

Legal reserve

291

-

291

Additional paid-in capital

1,837

-

1,837

Retained earnings

4,266

(5,474)

(1,208)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses

(73)

-

(73)

Total equity

9,172

(5,474)

3,698

Total liabilities and equity

22,311

33,990

56,301





Total shares outstanding fully diluted


1,011,876,677

1,011,876,677


 

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

The following table shows second quarter estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30, 2018

(Reported)

Adjustments

Three months ended June 30, 2018

(In millions of Mexican pesos)





Net cash flow (used in) provided by operating activities

(493)

1,406

913

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(348)

-

(348)

Net cash flow used in financing activities

(204)

(1,406)

(1,610)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(1,045)

-

(1,045)

Net foreign exchange differences

499

-

499

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,317

-

7,317

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,771

-

6,771






The following table shows the first one half of the year estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2018

(Reported)

Adjustments

Six months ended June 30, 2018

(In millions of Mexican pesos)





Net cash flow provided by operating activities

599

2,717

3,317

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(661)

-

(661)

Net cash flow used in financing activities

(139)

(2,717)

(2,856)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(201)

-

(201)

Net foreign exchange differences

21

-

21

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,951

-

6,951

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,771

-

6,771






Source: Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales, A. C. (ANTAD)
2 Source: Banco de México (BANXICO)
3 Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-10-1-trasm-increase-and-4-6-reduction-of-unit-cost-excluding-fuel-300891567.html

SOURCE Volaris


© PRNewswire 2019
