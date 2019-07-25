Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel 0 07/25/2019 | 11:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Second Quarter 2019 Highlights Total operating revenues were Ps.8,329 million for the second quarter, an increase of 33.7% year over year.

Total ancillary revenues were Ps.2,909 million for the second quarter, an increase of 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the second quarter reached Ps.514, an increase of 10.3% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 34.9% of the total operating revenues for the second quarter 2019, increasing 1.3 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.

Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.135. 5 cents for the second quarter, an increase of 10.1% year over year.

Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.124. 9 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 1.2% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.48.9 for the second quarter, an increase of 8.0% year over year.

Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex-fuel) reached Ps.74. 5 cents for the second quarter, a decrease of 4.6% year over year.

for the second quarter, a decrease of 4.6% year over year. Operating income was Ps.659 million for the second quarter, an improvement compared with the operating loss of Ps.163 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the second quarter was 7.9%, an improvement in margin of 10.5 percentage points year over year.

Net income was Ps.119 million (Ps.0.12 per share / US$0.06 per ADS), with a net margin of 1.4% for the second quarter.

per ADS), with a net margin of 1.4% for the second quarter. At the close of the second quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.38 per US dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, as result of the adoption of IFRS16.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios). The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, with net cash generation in the second quarter of Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million. Resilient Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Pressures Resilient macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico during the second quarter were stable, with same store sales 1 increasing 4.8% year over year; remittances 2 increasing 2.5% year over year during April and May 2019 ; and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) 3 increased 22% in the second quarter year over year.

Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican General Aviation of Civil Aviation reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 11.2% year over year during April and May of 2019; domestic overall passenger volume increased 10.7%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 3.0%.

Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso appreciated 1.3% year over year against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19. 37 pesos per US dollar in the second quarter 2018 to Ps.19. 12 pesos per US dollar during the second quarter 2019. At the end of the second quarter 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 1.1% with respect to the exchange rate of the end of the previous quarter. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.3 million as a consequence of our US dollar net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16.

Higher fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 8.0% in the second quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.48.9 per gallon (US$2.6) . Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the second quarter 2019, an increase of 25.9% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 23.8% year over year. System load factor during the second quarter increased 1.5 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.3%.

Positive TRASM growth: For the second quarter 2019, TRASM increased 10.1% year over year. During the second quarter 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 21.6% year over year.

Total ancillary revenue growth: For the second quarter 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 38.9% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger for the second quarter 2019 increased 10.3% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 34.9% of total operating revenue of the second quarter, an increase of 1.3 percentage points year over year.

New routes: Volaris began operations in five new domestic routes from Chihuahua, Durango and Queretaro and four new international routes from Chicago , Dallas and Phoenix. The Cost Control Discipline and peso appreciation Offset Fuel Price Pressure CASM and CASM ex fuel for the second quarter 2019 reached Ps.124.9 ( US$6.5 cents ) and Ps.74. 5 cents ( US$3.9 cents ), respectively. This represented decreases of 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively; mainly driven by a tighter cost control discipline and the average exchange rate appreciation of 1.3%; despite the average economic fuel cost per gallon rising 8.0%. Young and Fuel-efficient Fleet During the second quarter 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (A320 neo) to its fleet; also during this quarter two redeliveries were registered (A320 ceo). As of June 30, 2019 , Volaris' fleet was composed of 78 aircraft (8 A319s, 55 A320s and 15 A321s), with an average age of 4.8 years. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats, 76% of which were in sharklet-equipped aircraft, and 24% were NEO. Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity Net cash flows provided by operating activities and investing activities were Ps.1,527 million and Ps.171 million, respectively. The cash flow used in financing activities was Ps.571 million, which included Ps.1,582 million of aircraft rental payments, and inflows of Ps.1,500 million, related to the issuance of asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios).The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.74 million, while the net cash generation in the second quarter was Ps.1,053 million. As of June 30, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,124 million, representing 29.8% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.4,050 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.4,095 million. Transition to IFRS 16 The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1st, 2019 , using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1st, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings. The full disclosure and the estimated unaudited figures of this initial adoption are included in the Company´s 2018 annual report.

This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with recast, estimated unaudited 2018 figures with the IFRS 16 adoption effects. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018 .

Starting on March 25, 2019 , the Company established a hedge on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. The non-material impact of this hedge resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.

Additionally, on the same date, the Company established a hedge on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. This hedging relationship is designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. The non-material impact of this hedge, resulting from the second quarter 2019, has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 194 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 403 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com Forward-looking Statements:

Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "may," "continue," "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investor Relations Contact:

Maria Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444 Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.net / +52 55 5246 0100 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 435 8,329 6,230 33.7% Total operating expenses (millions) 400 7,670 6,393 20.0% EBIT (millions) 34 659 (163) NA EBIT margin 7.9% 7.9% (2.6%) 10.5 pp Depreciation and amortization 70 1,335 1,135 17.6% Aircraft and engine rent expense 16 316 105 >100% Net income (loss) (millions) 6 119 (1,766) NA Net income (loss) margin 1.4% 1.4% (28.4%) 29.8 pp Income (loss) per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.01 0.12 (1.75) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.01 0.12 (1.75) NA Income (loss) per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.06 1.18 (17.46) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.06 1.18 (17.46) NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 6,154 5,060 21.6% Domestic - 4,250 3,488 21.8% International - 1,904 1,572 21.1% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 5,370 4,337 23.8% Domestic - 3,812 3,095 23.2% International - 1,558 1,242 25.4% Load factor (2) - 87.3% 85.8% 1.5 pp Domestic - 89.7% 88.7% 1.0 pp International - 81.9% 79.1% 2.8 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 7.1 135.5 123.1 10.1% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 26.8 514 466 10.3% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 76.9 1,475 1,387 6.3% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.5 124.9 126.3 (1.2%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.5 6.5 (0.1%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 3.9 74.5 78.0 (4.6%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 3.9 4.0 (3.3%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 5,654 4,491 25.9% Departures (1) - 34,848 28,497 22.3% Block hours (1) - 87,686 77,263 13.5% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 63.4 54.0 17.4% Average economic fuel cost per gallon 2.6 48.9 45.3 8.0% Aircraft at end of period - 78 70 11.4% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 13.1 13.2 (0.9%) Average exchange rate - 19.12 19.37 (1.3%) End of period exchange rate - 19.17 19.86 (3.5%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule + charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators

Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise indicated) (US Dollars)* (%) Total operating revenues (millions) 810 15,522 12,080 28.5% Total operating expenses (millions) 774 14,836 12,788 16.0% EBIT (millions) 36 685 (708) NA EBIT margin 4.4% 4.4% (5.9%) 10.3 pp Depreciation and amortization 137 2,627 2,207 19.1% Aircraft and engine rent expense 28 543 422 28.6% Net income (loss) (millions) 33 639 (1,305) NA Net income margin 4.1% 4.1% (10.8%) 14.9 pp Income (loss) per share:







Basic (pesos) 0.03 0.63 (1.29) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.03 0.63 (1.29) NA Income (loss) per ADS:







Basic (pesos) 0.33 6.31 (12.90) NA Diluted (pesos) 0.33 6.31 (12.90) NA Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Diluted - 1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 0.0% Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1) - 11,858 10,115 17.2% Domestic - 8,221 6,935 18.6% International - 3,637 3,180 14.3% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1) - 10,114 8,491 19.1% Domestic - 7,198 5,996 20.0% International - 2,916 2,495 16.9% Load factor (2) - 85.3% 84.0% 1.3 pp Domestic - 87.6% 86.5% 1.1 pp International - 80.3% 78.5% 1.8 pp Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.8 131.0 119.4 9.7% Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4) (5) 26.9 515.4 463.6 11.2% Total operating revenue per passenger (5) 76.3 1,463 1,380 6.0% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1) (5) 6.5 125.2 126.4 (0.9%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (3) (5) - 6.5 6.6 (1.5%) CASM ex fuel (cents) (1) (5) 4.0 76.5 80.8 (5.3%) CASM ex fuel (US cents) (3) (5) - 4.0 4.2 (5.8%) Booked passengers (thousands) (1) - 10,617 8,754 21.3% Departures (1) - 67,046 56,685 18.3% Block hours (1) - 170,534 154,507 10.4% Fuel gallons consumed (millions) - 121.7 108.2 12.4% Average economic fuel cost per gallon 2.5 47.5 42.7 11.4% Aircraft at end of period - 78 70 11.4% Average aircraft utilization (block hours) - 12.9 13.2 (2.3%) Average exchange rate - 19.17 19.07 0.5% End of period exchange rate - 19.17 19.86 (3.5%) *Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) Includes schedule + charter (3) Dollar amounts were converted at average exchange rate of each period (2) Includes schedule (4) Includes "other passenger revenues" and "non-passenger revenues" (5) Excludes non-derivatives financial instruments Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 419 8,038 5,990 34.2% Fare revenues 283 5,431 4,137 31.3% Other passenger revenues (1) 136 2,607 1,853 40.6%









Non-passenger revenues 16 302 240 25.6% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 13 250 187 33.5% Cargo 3 52 53 (2.5%)









Non-derivatives financial instruments (1) (11) - NA









Total operating revenues 435 8,329 6,230 33.7%









Other operating income (6) (123) (231) (46.7%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 161 3,087 2,445 26.3% Depreciation and amortization 70 1,335 1,135 17.6% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 62 1,188 1,149 3.4% Salaries and benefits 46 887 750 18.4% Maintenance expenses 19 369 376 (1.7%) Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 18 350 382 (8.3%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 16 316 105 >100% Other operating expenses 14 260 283 (8.1%) Operating expenses 400 7,670 6,393 20.0%









Operating income (loss) 34 659 (163) NA









Finance income 3 54 37 45.9% Finance cost (27) (520) (443) 17.4% Exchange gain (loss), net - 3 (1,926) NA Comprehensive financing result (24) (462) (2,332) (80.2%)









Income (loss) before income tax 10 197 (2,495) NA Income tax (expense) benefit (4) (78) 728 NA Net income (loss) 6 119 (1,766) NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption (2) 2Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations

Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars) * (%) Operating revenues:







Passenger revenues 783 15,015 11,600 29.4% Fare revenues 525 10,061 8,022 25.4% Other passenger revenues (1) 258 4,954 3,578 38.5%









Non-passenger revenues 27 518 481 7.8% Other non-passenger revenues (1) 21 404 379 6.6% Cargo 6 114 101 12.1%









Non-derivatives financial instruments (1) (11) - NA









Total operating revenues 810 15,522 12,080 28.5%









Other operating income (6) (123) (232) (46.8%) Total fuel expense, net (2) 301 5,770 4,620 24.9% Depreciation and amortization 137 2,627 2,207 19.1% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 126 2,420 2,273 6.5% Salaries and benefits 91 1,739 1,496 16.2% Maintenance expenses 38 723 722 0.1% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 32 621 739 (15.9%) Aircraft and engine rent expense 28 543 422 28.6% Other operating expenses 27 516 541 (4.6%) Operating expenses 774 14,836 12,788 16.0%









Operating income (loss) 36 685 (708) NA









Finance income 5 92 71 29.9% Finance cost (53) (1,023) (838) 22.0% Exchange gain (loss), net 60 1,157 (362) NA Comprehensive financing result 12 227 (1,129) NA









Income (loss) before income tax 48 912 (1,837) NA Income tax (expense) benefit (14) (274) 532 NA Net income (loss) 33 639 (1,305) NA









* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption (2) June YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.14 million Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue: Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2019 (US Dollars)* Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues (1) 136 2,607 1,853 40.6% Non-passenger revenues (1) 16 302 240 25.6% Total ancillary revenues 152 2,909 2,093 38.9%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 5,654 4,491 25.9%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 26.8 514 466 10.3%











* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) 2Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.61 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption The following table shows the first one half of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue: Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 (US Dollars)* Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 Variance (%) (In millions of Mexican pesos)









Other passenger revenues (1) 258 4,954 3,578 38.5% Non-passenger revenues (1) 27 518 481 7.8% Total ancillary revenues 285 5,472 4,059 34.8%









Booked passengers (thousands) - 10,617 8,754 21.3%









Total ancillary revenue per passenger 26.9 515 464 11.2%











* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) June YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.138 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In millions of Mexican pesos) June 30, 2019 Unaudited June 30, 2019 Unaudited December 31, 2018 (US Dollars)* Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 424 8,124 5,863 Accounts receivable 111 2,123 1,467 Inventories 15 294 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49 939 443 Financial instruments 5 92 62 Guarantee deposits 39 743 791 Total current assets 642 12,314 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 305 5,840 5,782 Right of use assets 1,691 32,416 31,986 Intangible assets, net 9 170 179 Deferred income taxes 141 2,709 2,864 Guarantee deposits 344 6,598 6,337 Other assets 7 142 155 Other accounts receivable 6 120 74 Total non-current assets 2,504 47,995 47,378 Total assets 3,146 60,309 56,301 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 220 4,226 2,439 Accounts payable 79 1,506 1,103 Accrued liabilities 138 2,644 2,318 Lease liabilities 236 4,517 4,970 Other taxes and fees payable 138 2,647 1,932 Income taxes payable - 1 4 Financial instruments - - 123 Financial debt 86 1,648 1,212 Other liabilities 10 200 26 Total short-term liabilities 907 17,389 14,127 Financial debt 127 2,426 2,311 Accrued liabilities 6 123 137 Lease liabilities 1,806 34,625 34,586 Other liabilities 20 386 328 Employee benefits 1 21 18 Deferred income taxes 65 1,244 1,096 Total long-term liabilities 2,025 38,825 38,476 Total liabilities 2,933 56,214 52,603 Equity





Capital stock 155 2,974 2,974 Treasury shares (6) (122) (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 15 291 291 Additional paid-in capital 95 1,822 1,837 Retained earnings (30) (570) (1,208) Accumulated other comprehensive losses(1) (16) (300) (73) Total equity 213 4,095 3,698 Total liabilities and equity 3,146 60,309 56,301







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677 * Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only (1) As of June 30, 2019, the figures include a benefit of Ps.345 million from non-derivatives financial instruments Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

Unaudited Three months Ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Three months ended June 30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow provided by operating activities 80 1,527 913 Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities 9 171 (348) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (30) (571) (1) (1,610) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 59 1,127 (1,045) Net foreign exchange differences (4) (74) 499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 369 7,071 7,317 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 424 8,124 6,771







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,582 million and Ps.1,406 million for the three months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively 1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries) Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary

Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos) (US Dollars)*







Net cash flow provided by operating activities 274 5,257 3,317 Net cash flow used in investing activities (11) (208) (661) Net cash flow used in financing activities** (138) (2,633) (1) (2,856) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126 2,416 (201) Net foreign exchange differences (8) (155) 21 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 306 5,863 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 424 8,124 6,771







* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only **Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.3,130 million and Ps.2,717 million for the six months ended period June 30, 2019 and, 2018, respectively (1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciaries) Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries The following table shows estimated and adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018. Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended March 31, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended September 30, 2018 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Full Year 2018 Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,990 7,138 7,643 26,381 Fare revenues 3,886 4,137 5,096 5,370 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 49 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,230 7,317 7,908 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,631 2,885 10,135 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,124 1,149 1,149 1,157 4,579 Depreciation and amortization 1,071 1,136 1,162 1,256 4,625 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 346 376 388 387 1,499 Aircraft and engine rent expense 317 105 215 55 692 Other operating expenses 258 283 239 277 1,058 Operating expenses 6,395 6,395 6,715 7,087 26,592











Operating (loss) income (545) (165) 602 821 713 Operating margin (9.3%) (2.6%) 8.2% 10.4% 2.6%











Finance income 34 37 37 45 153 Finance cost (395) (439) (487) (478) (1,798) Exchange gain (loss), net 1,564 (1,926) 1,395 (1,137) (106) Comprehensive financing result 1,202 (2,328) 945 (1,570) (1,751)











Income (loss) before income tax 658 (2,493) 1,547 (749) 1,038 Income tax (expense) benefit (196) 728 (442) 187 277 Net income (loss) 461 (1,765) 1,105 (562) (761)











Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic (pesos) 0.46 (1.74) 1.09 (0.56) (0.75) Diluted (pesos) 0.46 (1.74) 1.09 (0.56) (0.75) Earnings (loss) per ADS:









Basic (pesos) 4.56 (17.44) 10.92 (5.55) (7.52) Diluted (pesos) 4.56 (17.44) 10.92 (5.55) (7.52)













(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries The following table shows quarterly estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the statements of operations for 2018. Unaudited Full Year 2018 (Reported) Three months ended March 31, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended September 30, 2018 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Full Year 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos) Operating revenues:











Passenger revenues 26,381 - - - - 26,381 Fare revenues 18,488 - - - - 18,488 Other passenger revenues (1) 7,892 - - - - 7,892













Non-passenger revenues 924 - - - - 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 227 - - - - 227 Cargo 697 - - - - 697













Total operating revenues 27,305 - - - - 27,305













Other operating income (622) - - - - (622) Fuel 10,135 - - - - 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 6,315 (1,278) (1,400) (1,378) (1,567) 692 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 4,583 (1) (1) (1) (1) 4,579 Salaries and benefits 3,125 - - - - 3,125 Maintenance expenses 1,518 (4) (5) (5) (5) 1,499 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 1,501 - - - - 1,501 Other operating expenses 1,130 (17) (18) (18) (19) 1,058 Depreciation and amortization 501 939 1,012 1,047 1,126 4,625 Operating expenses 28,186 (361) (412) (355) (466) 26,592













Operating (loss) income (881) 361 412 355 466 713 Operating margin (3.2%)







2.6%













Finance income 153 - - - - 153 Finance cost (120) (361) (408) (423) (486) (1,798) Exchange (loss) gain, net (72) 2,255 (2,581) 1,814 (1,521) (106) Comprehensive financing result (40) 1,894 (2,989) 1,391 (2,007) (1,751)



























(Loss) income before income tax (921) 2,255 (2,577) 1,746 (1,541) (1,038) Income tax benefit (expense) 238 (676) 775 (523) 463 277 Net (loss) income (683) 1,579 (1,802) 1,223 (1,078) (761) Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.56 (1.78) 1.21 (1.07) (0.75) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.67) 1.56 (1.78) 1.21 (1.07) (0.75)













(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) Three months ended March 31, 2018 (Reported) Three months ended June 30, 2018 (Reported) Three months ended September 30, 2018 (Reported) Three months ended December 31, 2018 (Reported) Full Year 2018 (Reported) Operating revenues:









Passenger revenues 5,610 5,990 7,138 7,643 26,381 Fare revenues 3,886 4,137 5,096 5,370 18,489 Other passenger revenues (1) 1,724 1,853 2,042 2,273 7,892











Non-passenger revenues 240 240 179 265 924 Other non-passenger revenues (1) 192 187 124 194 697 Cargo 49 53 55 71 227











Total operating revenues 5,850 6,230 7,316 7,909 27,305











Other operating income (1) (231) (243) (147) (622) Fuel 2,175 2,445 2,631 2,885 10,135 Aircraft and engine rent expense 1,596 1,504 1,593 1,622 6,315 Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 1,125 1,150 1,150 1,158 4,583 Salaries and benefits 746 750 834 795 3,125 Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 357 382 340 422 1,501 Maintenance expenses 351 381 393 392 1,518 Other operating expenses 274 301 257 297 1,130 Depreciation and amortization 132 124 115 130 501 Operating expenses 6,757 6,805 7,070 7,554 28,186











Operating (loss) income (906) (575) 246 355 (881) Operating margin (15.5%) (9.2%) 3.4% 4.5% (3.2%)











Finance income 34 37 37 45 153 Finance cost (34) (31) (64) 8 (120) Exchange (loss) gain, net (691) 653 (419) 384 (73) Comprehensive financing result (691) 660 (446) 437 (40)











(Loss) income before income tax (1,597) 85 (200) 792 (921) Income tax benefit (expense) 479 (47) 81 (276) 238 Net (loss) income (1,118) 38 (119) 516 (683)











(Loss) earnings per share:









Basic (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) Diluted (pesos) (1.10) 0.04 (0.12) 0.51 (0.67) (Loss) earnings per ADS:









Basic (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75) Diluted (pesos) (11.05) 0.38 (1.18) 5.10 (6.75)

(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from "other non-passenger revenues" to "Other passenger revenues" of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position The following table shows estimated annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2018. Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos) December 31, 2018 (Reported) IFRS 16 Adjustments December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 5,863 - 5,863 Accounts receivable 1,467 - 1,467 Inventories 297 - 297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 710 (267) 443 Financial instruments 62 - 62 Guarantee deposits 791 - 791 Total current assets 9,190 (267) 8,923 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 5,782 - 5,782 Right of use assets - 31,986 31,986 Intangible assets, net 179 - 179 Deferred income taxes 593 2,271 2,864 Guarantee deposits 6,337 - 6,337 Other assets 155 - 155 Other accounts receivable 74 - 74 Total non-current assets 13,121 34,257 47,378 Total assets 22,311 33,990 56,301 Liabilities





Unearned transportation revenue 2,439 - 2,439 Accounts payable 1,103 - 1,103 Accrued liabilities 2,318 - 2,318 Lease liabilities - 4,970 4,970 Other taxes and fees payable 1,932 - 1,932 Income taxes payable 4 - 4 Financial instruments 123 - 123 Financial debt 1,212 - 1,212 Other liabilities 118 (92) 26 Total short-term liabilities 9,249 4,878 14,127 Financial debt 2,311 - 2,311 Accrued liabilities 137 - 137 Lease liabilities - 34,586 34,586 Other liabilities 328 - 328 Employee benefits 18 - 18 Deferred income taxes 1,096 - 1,096 Total long-term liabilities 3,890 34,586 38,476 Total liabilities 13,139 39,464 52,603 Equity





Capital stock 2,974 - 2,974 Treasury shares (123) - (123) Contributions for future capital increases - - - Legal reserve 291 - 291 Additional paid-in capital 1,837 - 1,837 Retained earnings 4,266 (5,474) (1,208) Accumulated other comprehensive losses (73) - (73) Total equity 9,172 (5,474) 3,698 Total liabilities and equity 22,311 33,990 56,301







Total shares outstanding fully diluted

1,011,876,677 1,011,876,677

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary The following table shows second quarter estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2018 (Reported) Adjustments Three months ended June 30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos)







Net cash flow (used in) provided by operating activities (493) 1,406 913 Net cash flow used in investing activities (348) - (348) Net cash flow used in financing activities (204) (1,406) (1,610) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,045) - (1,045) Net foreign exchange differences 499 - 499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,317 - 7,317 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,771 - 6,771









The following table shows the first one half of the year estimated adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2018 (Reported) Adjustments Six months ended June 30, 2018 (In millions of Mexican pesos)







Net cash flow provided by operating activities 599 2,717 3,317 Net cash flow used in investing activities (661) - (661) Net cash flow used in financing activities (139) (2,717) (2,856) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (201) - (201) Net foreign exchange differences 21 - 21 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,951 - 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,771 - 6,771









1 Source: Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales, A. C. (ANTAD)

2 Source: Banco de México (BANXICO)

3 Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía (INEGI) View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-10-1-trasm-increase-and-4-6-reduction-of-unit-cost-excluding-fuel-300891567.html SOURCE Volaris

