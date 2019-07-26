Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV    VLRS

CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV

(VLRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volaris : announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces an appointment in its executive team.

Alejandro Alba Molina has been appointed as Internal Audit Director of Volaris, reporting directly to the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee.

Alejandro Alba has a successful 20 years career in the fields of audit, risk, internal control and corporate governance, Prior to Volaris, he was the Senior Internal Audit Director at Walmart, Chief Audit Executive at Grupo Bimbo and Risk Managing Partner for Mexico and Central America at EY.

With the appointment of Mr. Alba, the Company reiterates its commitment to strengthen its corporate governance and internal audit functions. Volaris gives a warm welcome to Mr. Alba to its management team.

The information included does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 195 and its fleet from four to 78 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 400 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleets in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious businesspeople and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Investor Relations contact: María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González/ Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444
Media contact: Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-announces-the-appointment-of-internal-audit-director-300891898.html

SOURCE Volaris


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN
04:58pVOLARIS : announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director
PR
07/25VOLARIS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 : 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction o..
PR
07/24VOLARIS : announces changes in its Board of Directors
PR
07/16CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Rele..
AQ
07/08VOLARIS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule
PR
07/03VOLARIS REPORTS JUNE 2019 TRAFFIC RE : High Load Factors, Domestic 91.3% and Int..
PR
06/25CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris successfully issues asset backed trust note..
AQ
06/20VOLARIS : successfully issues asset backed trust notes for Ps.$1.5 billion
PR
06/19CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris - Successful Offering of Asset Backed Trust..
AQ
06/18CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Successful Offering of Asset Backed Trust Notes to ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group