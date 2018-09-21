Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV    VOLAR A   MX01VO000009

CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV (VOLAR A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Controladora Vuela Avcn CV : Volaris reports changes in position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:04am CEST

Mexico City, Mexico. September 20, 2018- Volaris (NYSE: VLRS y BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports changes to its senior executive team.

After a distinguished career of 12 years with Volaris, Mr. Fernando Suárez Gerard, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company for personal reasons in order to pursue new professional opportunities outside of the industry at a larger Mexican publicly traded company, with his resignation effective as of September 30, 2018.

As a result, Mr. Carlos Alberto González López, who joined Volaris in April 2006 and currently serves as Corporate Control and Compliance Director, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer as of October 1, 2018 on an interim basis while a replacement is designated, which will be announced at the time.

In his capacity as interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Carlos González will report directly to Mr. Enrique Beltranena Mejicano, President and CEO of Volaris.

'On behalf of the company and the Board of Directors of Volaris, we express our profound gratitude to Mr. Fernando Suárez for his commitment, professionalism and leadership in the management of the finances of the airlines of the group, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors', commented Mr. Alfonso González Migoya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volaris and Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President and CEO of Volaris.

The information included does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris: *('Volaris' or the 'Company') (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 177 and its fleet from four to 72 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 338 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Investor Relations contact:
Andrea González/ Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN
12:04aCONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris reports changes in position of Executive Vi..
PU
08/03CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris begins sales of codeshare flights with Fron..
PU
07/26Breakfast Technical Briefing on Delta Air Lines and Three Other Additional Ai..
AC
06/27Stock Performance Review on Delta Air Lines and Three Other Airlines Stocks
AC
05/15CONTROLADORA VUELA AVCN CV : Volaris announces minimum increases in its base far..
PU
04/20CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV : Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB d..
AC
04/20VOLARIS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 R : Ancillary Revenue Expansion, Unit Cost Re..
BU
04/17CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV : quaterly earnings release
04/05VOLARIS : Reports March 2018 Traffic Results, Passenger Growth of 15%
BU
03/06VOLARIS : Reports February 2018 Traffic Results, Passenger Growth of 12% and Loa..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Volaris reports August traffic 
08/07Volaris reports passenger growth of 10% in July 
07/30WEEK 30 WINNERS : The Momentum Algorithms Take The Top Spots 
07/20Volaris Aviation's (VLRS) CEO Enrique Beltranena on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/20More on Volaris Aviation Q2 results 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 26 657 M
EBIT 2018 -807 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 18 185 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 309,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 13 326 M
Chart CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV
Duration : Period :
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,4  MXN
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfonso González Migoya Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Fernando Suárez Gerard Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Maria Elena Rodriguez Asiain Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV-3.50%710
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-3.67%36 163
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-20.05%19 157
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-17.07%3 327
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-17.42%2 066
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-4.60%830
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.