Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación B de C : Volaris announces recovery to 70% of its capacity for the month of August 2020

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.    VOLAR A

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN,

(VOLAR A)
Volaris announces recovery to 70% of its capacity for the month of August 2020

07/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Mexico City, Mexico. July 21, 2020 - Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), announces adjustments to its capacity as a result of the health emergency generated by the pandemic of the virus SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).

During the month of August 2020, Volaris plans to operate approximately 70% of its capacity as measured by available seat miles (ASMs) versus the originally published schedule, in response to a gradual recovery in demand for its air transportation services.

This represents an increase regarding its capacity compared to the months of May, June and July 2020, where capacity operated represented 11%, 37% and 55% of its total operations versus the itinerary originally published for those months.

Volaris continues to implement biosecurity and preventive measures for the safety and well-being of its passengers, crews and ground personnel.

The information included does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*('Volaris' or the 'Company') (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 74 and its fleet from four to 81 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 134 daily flight segments on routes that connect 36 cities in Mexico and 12 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive year. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Investor Relations contact: María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González/ Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media contact: Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:35:14 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 20 205 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2020 -3 689 M -165 M -165 M
Net Debt 2020 47 618 M 2 134 M 2 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 110 M 491 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 059
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,78 MXN
Last Close Price 10,98 MXN
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian H. Franke Chairman
José Luis Suárez Durán Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jaime E. Pous Chief Financial & Legal Officer
William A. Franke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-44.49%491
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-38.90%19 438
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.01%5 828
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-34.13%2 782
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-36.65%1 758
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD47.66%1 720
