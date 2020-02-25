Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results: 20.2% Operating Margin, up 10.4 percentage points and 7.2% TRASM Increase year over year
Mexico City, Mexico, February 25, 2020 - Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter 2019.
The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
Total operating revenues were Ps.9,729 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 23.0% year over year.
Total ancillary revenues were Ps.3,195 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues per passenger for the fourth quarter reached Ps.557, an increase of 8.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenues represented 32.8% of total operating revenues for the fourth quarter 2019, increasing 0.7 percentage points with respect to the same period of last year.
Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.155.0 cents for the fourth quarter, an increase of 7.2% year over year.
Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.123.5 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5.3% year over year; with an average economic fuel cost per gallon of Ps.45.8 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6.8% year over year.
Operating expenses per available seat mile excluding fuel, (CASM ex fuel) reached Ps.76.0 cents for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 2.1% year over year.
Operating income was Ps.1,967 million for the fourth quarter, a significant increase compared with the operating income of Ps.776 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 20.2%, an improvement in margin of 10.4 percentage points year over year.
Net income was Ps.1,287 million (Ps.1.27 per share / U.S.$0.68 per ADS), for a net margin of 13.2% for the fourth quarter.
At the close of the fourth quarter, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.0% against the U.S. dollar with respect to the exchange rate at the close of the previous quarter (Ps.19.64 per U.S. dollar). The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million.
Stable Macroeconomics and Domestic Consumer Demand, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction
Stable macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic indicators in Mexico were stable, increasing during the months of October and November in same store sales[1] 9% year over year. During the fourth quarter remittances[2] increased 1.5% year over year, and the Mexican Consumer Confidence Balance Indicator (BCC) [3] increased 2.0% year over year.
Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency reported an overall passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers during the fourth quarter of 2019 of 7.6% year over year. The domestic overall passenger volume increased 8.1%, while the international overall passenger volume increased 4.2%.
Peso appreciation: The Mexican peso appreciated 2.8% against the U.S. dollar year over year, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.83 per U.S. dollar in the fourth quarter of 2018 to Ps.19.28 per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Mexican peso appreciated 4.3% with respect to the exchange rate at the end of the same period of the last year. The Company booked a foreign exchange gain of Ps.456 million derived from our U.S. dollar net monetary liability position, mainly as result of the adoption of IFRS16.
Fuel price reduction: The average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, year over year, reaching Ps.45.8 per gallon (U.S.$2.4).
Passenger Traffic Stimulation, Further Ancillary Revenue Expansion, and Positive TRASM Growth
Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 5.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.6% year over year. Volaris traffic (measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 16.7% year over year. System load factor during the fourth quarter increased 1.1 percentage points year over year, reaching 87.6%.
Total ancillary revenue growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, total ancillary revenue increased 25.8% year over year. Total ancillary revenue per passenger in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8.8% year over year. The total ancillary revenue generation continues to grow with new and mature products, appealing to customers' needs, representing 32.8% of total operating revenue of the fourth quarter, an increase of 0.7 percentage points year over year.
Positive TRASM growth: For the fourth quarter of 2019, TRASM increased 7.2% year over year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the total capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 15.1% year over year.
New routes: During the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris began operations in four new domestic routes and one new international route. In the domestic market:1) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Oaxaca, Oaxaca; 2) Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Los Cabos, Baja California; 3) Tijuana, Baja California to Tapachula, Chiapas; and 4) Mazatlan, Sinaloa to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. On the international market: Leon, Guanajuato to Fresno, California. Additionally, Volaris launched for sale five international routes: 1) Leon, Guanajuato to Dallas Texas; 2) Leon, Guanajuato to Las Vegas, Nevada; 3) Leon Guanajuato to Chicago, Illinois; 4) Zacatecas, Zacatecas to Dallas, Texas; and 5) Cancun, Quintana Roo to Los Angeles California.
Total Unit Cost Reduction, with Peso Appreciation and Fuel Price Reduction
CASM and CASM ex fuel in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached Ps.123.5 (U.S.$6.40 cents) and Ps.76.0 cents (U.S.$3.94), respectively. This represented a decrease of 5.3% and 2.1%, respectively, year over year; mainly driven by cost control discipline, the average exchange rate appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar of 2.8%, and the average economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8%.
Young and Fuel-Efficient Consumption Fleet
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company incorporated two aircraft (one A320 neo and one A321 neo) to its fleet. As of December 31, 2019, Volaris' fleet was composed of 82 aircraft (8 A319s, 58 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.0 years. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Volaris' fleet had an average of 186 seats per aircraft, 77% of our aircraft were sharklet-equipped, and 28% were NEO.
Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash flow generated by operating activities were Ps.2,228 million. The net cash flow used in investing activities reached Ps.823 million. The net cash flow used in financing activities were Ps.960 million, which included Ps.1,713 million of aircraft rental payments. The negative net foreign exchange difference was Ps.275 million, thus having a net increase of cash and cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of Ps.170 million. As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.7,980 million, representing 23.0% of last twelve months of the operating revenue. Volaris registered a negative net debt (or a positive net cash position) of Ps.3,004 million (excluding lease liability recognized under the IFRS16 adoption) and total equity of Ps.5,450 million.
Transition to IFRS 16
The Company adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019, using the full retrospective method. The cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 has been recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance as of January 1, 2017 as an increase in assets and liabilities and an adjustment in the retained earnings.
The unaudited figures of this adoption are presented as follows:
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of
January 1st,
2017
As of
December 31,
2017
As of
December 31,
2018
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
(Right-of-use-assets)
Ps. 23,713,036
Ps. 25,084,329
Ps. 31,994,579
Deferred income tax
2,999,021
2,603,243
2,718,850
Prepaid expenses
( 266,959)
-
-
Liabilities
Lease liabilities
Ps. 32,711,793
Ps. 32,523,704
Ps. 39,565,146
Other liabilities
929,431
1,159,594
1,400,371
Deferred income tax
20,564
23,548
27,568
Equity
Retained Earnings
Ps. 7,216,690
Ps. 6,019,274
Ps. 6,279,656
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the year ended December 31, 2017
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Depreciation expense
Ps. 3,526,128
Ps. 4,128,328
Operating lease expense
(4,807,379)
(5,543,655)
Operating income
(1,281,251)
(1,415,327)
Financial costs
1,428,924
1,755,978
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,476,890)
31,315
Income tax expense (benefit)
392,795
(111,587)
Net (income) loss
Ps. (936,422)
Ps. 260,379
This quarterly earnings release includes supplemental information for comparable purposes, with the recast and unaudited adjusted 2018 figures, including the IFRS 16 adoption effects describe above. These figures were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K reported during the year ended as of December 31, 2018.
Starting on March 25th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on its USD denominated revenues, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using the lease liabilities denominated in USD as a hedge instrument. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted revenues to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of its lease liabilities. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.33 million and Ps.73 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total operating revenue.
Additionally, also starting on March 25th and during 2019, the Company established hedges on a portion of its forecasted fuel expense, through a non-derivative financial instrument, using as a hedge instrument a portion of its USD denominated monetary assets. These hedging's relationships were designated as a cash flow hedge of forecasted fuel expense to mitigate the volatility of the foreign exchange variation arising from the revaluation of this portion of USD denominated monetary asset. During 2019, the impacts of these hedges for the fourth quarter and year to date were Ps.17 million and Ps.57 million, respectively, which has been presented as part of the total fuel expense.
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Volaris' or the 'Company') (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 187 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 400 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words 'expects,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'indicates,' 'believes,' 'forecast,' 'guidance,' 'potential,' 'outlook,' 'may,' 'continue,' 'will,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'targets' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Maria Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Three months
ended
December 31,
2019
Three months
ended
December 31, 2018
Variance
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars) *
(%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
500
9,414
7,643
23.2%
Fare revenues
349
6,568
5,370
22.3%
Other passenger revenues (1)
151
2,846
2,273
25.2%
Non-passenger revenues
19
349
265
31.5%
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
15
285
194
46.7%
Cargo
3
64
71
(10.2%)
Non-derivatives financial instruments
(2)
(33)
-
NA
Total operating revenues
516
9,729
7,909
23.0%
Other operating income
(3)
(63)
(147)
(57.1%)
Total fuel expense, net (2)
158
2,972
2,885
3.0%
Depreciation and amortization
76
1,439
1,257
14.5%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
73
1,384
1,156
19.8%
Salaries and benefits
51
953
795
19.8%
Maintenance expenses
19
360
387
(6.9%)
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
22
409
422
(3.1%)
Aircraft and engine rent expense
8
142
100
42.4%
Other operating expenses
9
165
278
(40.7%)
Operating expenses
412
7,762
7,133
8.8%
Operating income
104
1,967
776
>100%
Finance income
3
55
44
24.1%
Finance cost
(36)
(675)
(496)
36.2%
Exchange gain (loss), net
24
456
(1,137)
NA
Comprehensive financing result
(9)
(164)
(1,588)
(89.6%)
Income (loss) before income tax
96
1,803
(812)
NA
Income tax (expense) benefit
(27)
(516)
203
NA
Net income (loss)
68
1,287
(610)
NA
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.54 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
(2) 4Q 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.17 million
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Twelve months
ended December 31, 2019
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Variance
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars) *
(%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
1,788
33,699
26,380
27.7%
Fare revenues
1,227
23,130
18,488
25.1%
Other passenger revenues (1)
561
10,569
7,892
33.9%
Non-passenger revenues
60
1,126
925
21.8%
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
48
898
697
28.7%
Cargo
12
229
227
0.6%
Non-derivatives financial instruments
(4)
(73)
-
NA
Total operating revenues
1,844
34,753
27,305
27.3%
Other operating income
(17)
(327)
(622)
(47.4%)
Total fuel expense, net (2)
617
11,626
10,135
14.7%
Depreciation and amortization
288
5,429
4,629
17.3%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
271
5,108
4,573
11.7%
Salaries and benefits
191
3,601
3,125
15.2%
Maintenance expenses
79
1,488
1,498
(0.6%)
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
77
1,448
1,501
(3.6%)
Aircraft and engine rent expense
48
911
871
4.5%
Other operating expenses
59
1,113
1,059
5.1%
Operating expenses
1,613
30,397
26,770
13.5%
Operating income
231
4,355
535
>100%
Finance income
11
208
153
36.2%
Finance cost
(120)
(2,270)
(1,876)
21.0%
Exchange gain (loss), net
76
1,441
(104)
NA
Comprehensive financing result
(33)
(622)
(1,827)
(66.0%)
Income (loss) before income tax
198
3,734
(1,293)
NA
Income tax (expense) benefit
(58)
(1,095)
350
NA
Net income (loss)
140
2,639
(943)
NA
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
(2) December YTD 2019 figures include a benefit from non-derivatives financial instruments by an amount of Ps.57 million
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger
The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited
Three months ended December 31, 2019
(US Dollars)*
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Variance
(%)
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Other passenger revenues (1)
151
2,846
2,273
25.2%
Non-passenger revenues (1)
19
349
265
31.5%
Total ancillary revenues
170
3,195
2,539
25.8%
Booked passengers (thousands)
-
5,738
4,963
15.6%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
29.5
557
512
8.8%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) 4Q 2018 figures include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.54 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
The following table shows the December YTD additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
(US Dollars)*
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
Variance
(%)
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Other passenger revenues (1)
561
10,569
7,892
33.9%
Non-passenger revenues (1)
60
1,126
925
21.8%
Total ancillary revenues
621
11,696
8,817
32.6%
Booked passengers (thousands)
-
21,975
18,396
19.5%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
28.2
532
479
11.0%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) December YTD 2018 figures include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
December 31, 2019 Unaudited
December 31, 2019 Unaudited
December 31, 2018 Unaudited
(US Dollars)*
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
423
7,980
5,863
Accounts receivable
123
2,320
1,467
Inventories
16
302
297
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41
781
443
Financial instruments
7
134
62
Guarantee deposits
32
600
791
Total current assets
643
12,117
8,923
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
392
7,385
5,782
Right of use assets
1,814
34,190
31,995
Intangible assets, net
9
167
179
Financial instruments
-
3
-
Deferred income taxes
78
1,462
3,312
Guarantee deposits
406
7,644
6,337
Other assets
9
166
155
Other accounts receivable
7
141
74
Total non-current assets
2,715
51,160
47,834
Total assets
3,358
63,277
56,757
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
195
3,680
2,439
Accounts payable
88
1,656
1,103
Accrued liabilities
136
2,557
2,318
Lease liabilities
250
4,721
4,976
Other taxes and fees payable
112
2,102
1,932
Income taxes payable
7
141
4
Financial instruments
-
-
123
Financial debt
111
2,086
1,212
Other liabilities
22
407
26
Deferred income taxes
-
-
28
Total short-term liabilities
921
17,349
14,161
Financial debt
153
2,890
2,311
Accrued liabilities
7
128
137
Lease liabilities
1,900
35,797
34,589
Other liabilities
78
1,470
1,820
Employee benefits
2
38
18
Deferred income taxes
8
156
1,095
Total long-term liabilities
2,148
40,478
39,971
Total liabilities
3,069
57,827
54,132
Equity
Capital stock
158
2,974
2,974
Treasury shares
(9)
(167)
(123)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
15
291
291
Additional paid-in capital
100
1,877
1,837
Retained earnings (losses)
19
358
(2,281)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses) (1)
6
116
(73)
Total equity
289
5,450
2,625
Total liabilities and equity
3,358
63,277
56,757
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) As of December 31, 2019, the figures include a negative foreign exchange effect of Ps.14 million related to non-derivatives financial instruments
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars)*
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
118
2,228
1,693
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(44)
(823)
(748)
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
(51)
(960)
(1,440)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24
445
(495)
Net foreign exchange differences
(15)
(275)
277
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
414
7,810
6,082
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
423
7,980
5,863
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.1,713 million and Ps.1,591 million for the three months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Twelve months
ended December 31, 2019
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars)*
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
502
9,469
6,277
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(100)
(1,879)
(1,389)
Net cash flow used in financing activities**
(276)
(5,199)
(1) (5,946)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
127
2,391
(1,059)
Net foreign exchange differences
(15)
(274)
(29)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
311
5,863
6,951
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
423
7,980
5,863
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
**Includes aircraft rental payments of Ps.6,500 million and Ps.5,711 million for the twelve months ended period December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(1) Includes inflows of Ps.1,500 million related to the issuance of 15,000,000 asset backed trust notes (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows unaudited adjusted balances after the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018. These recast amounts were derived from unaudited financial statements included in the quarterly reports on Form 6-K during the year ended December 31, 2018.
Unaudited adjusted figures*
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended
March 31,
2018
Three months ended
June 30,
2018
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Full Year 2018
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
5,610
5,989
7,138
7,643
26,380
Fare revenues
3,886
4,136
5,096
5,370
18,488
Other passenger revenues (1)
1,724
1,853
2,042
2,273
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
240
240
179
265
925
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
192
187
124
194
697
Cargo
48
53
55
71
227
Total operating revenues
5,850
6,229
7,317
7,909
27,305
Other operating income
(1)
(231)
(243)
(147)
(622)
Fuel
2,175
2,445
2,630
2,885
10,135
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
1,122
1,148
1,147
1,156
4,573
Depreciation and amortization
1,073
1,136
1,163
1,257
4,629
Salaries and benefits
746
750
834
795
3,125
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
357
382
340
422
1,501
Maintenance expenses
346
376
389
387
1,498
Aircraft and engine rent expense
362
150
259
100
871
Other operating expenses
258
283
240
278
1,059
Operating expenses
6,439
6,439
6,759
7,133
26,770
Operating (loss) income
(589)
(210)
558
776
535
Operating margin
(10.1%)
(3.4%)
7.6%
9.8%
2.0%
Finance income
34
38
37
44
153
Finance cost
(413)
(461)
(506)
(496)
(1,876)
Exchange gain (loss), net
1,563
(1,926)
1,396
(1,137)
(104)
Comprehensive financing result
1,184
(2,350)
927
(1,588)
(1,827)
Income (loss) before income tax
595
(2,560)
1,484
(812)
(1,293)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(177)
747
(423)
203
350
Net income (loss)
417
(1,811)
1,061
(610)
(943)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic (pesos)
0.41
(1.79)
1.05
(0.60)
(0.93)
Diluted (pesos)
0.41
(1.79)
1.05
(0.60)
(0.93)
Earnings (loss) per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
4.12
(17.90)
10.49
(6.02)
(9.32)
Diluted (pesos)
4.12
(17.90)
10.49
(6.02)
(9.32)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows quarterly unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the statements of operations for 2018.
Unaudited adjusted figures*
Full Year 2018 (Reported)
Three months ended March 31, 2018
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Three months ended September 30, 2018
Three months ended December 31, 2018
Full Year 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
26,380
-
-
-
-
26,380
Fare revenues
18,488
-
-
-
-
18,488
Other passenger revenues (1)
7,892
-
-
-
-
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
925
-
-
-
-
925
Cargo
227
-
-
-
-
227
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
697
-
-
-
-
697
Total operating revenues
27,305
-
-
-
-
27,305
Other operating income
(622)
-
-
-
-
(622)
Fuel
10,135
-
-
-
-
10,135
Aircraft and engine rent expense
6,315
(1,234)
(1,355)
(1,333)
(1,522)
871
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
4,583
(2)
(2)
(3)
(3)
4,573
Salaries and benefits
3,125
-
-
-
-
3,125
Maintenance expenses
1,518
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
1,498
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
1,501
-
-
-
-
1,501
Other operating expenses
1,130
(17)
(18)
(18)
(18)
1,059
Depreciation and amortization
501
940
1,013
1,048
1,127
4,629
Operating expenses
28,186
(318)
(367)
(311)
(421)
26,770
Operating (loss) income
(881)
318
367
311
421
535
Operating margin
(3.2%)
2.0%
Finance income
153
-
-
-
-
153
Finance cost
(120)
(380)
(430)
(441)
(505)
(1,876)
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(72)
2,255
(2,579)
1,814
(1,521)
(104)
Comprehensive financing result
(40)
1,875
(3,009)
1,373
(2,026)
(1,827)
(Loss) income before income tax
(921)
2,193
(2,642)
1,684
(1,605)
(1,293)
Income tax benefit (expense)
238
(656)
794
(504)
478
350
Net (loss) income
(683)
1,537
(1,848)
1,180
(1,127)
(943)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
(0.67)
1.52
(1.83)
1.17
(1.11)
(0.93)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
(0.67)
1.52
(1.83)
1.17
(1.11)
(0.93)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
The following table shows unaudited balances before the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the quarterly statements of operations for each quarter of 2018.
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended March 31, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended September 30, 2018
(Reported)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(Reported)
Full Year 2018
(Reported)
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
5,610
5,990
7,138
7,643
26,381
Fare revenues
3,886
4,137
5,096
5,370
18,489
Other passenger revenues (1)
1,724
1,853
2,042
2,273
7,892
Non-passenger revenues
240
240
179
265
924
Other non-passenger revenues (1)
192
187
124
194
697
Cargo
49
53
55
71
227
Total operating revenues
5,850
6,230
7,316
7,909
27,305
Other operating income
(1)
(231)
(243)
(147)
(622)
Fuel
2,175
2,445
2,631
2,885
10,135
Aircraft and engine rent expense
1,596
1,504
1,593
1,622
6,315
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
1,125
1,150
1,150
1,158
4,583
Salaries and benefits
746
750
834
795
3,125
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
357
382
340
422
1,501
Maintenance expenses
351
381
393
392
1,518
Other operating expenses
274
301
257
297
1,130
Depreciation and amortization
132
124
115
130
501
Operating expenses
6,757
6,805
7,070
7,554
28,186
Operating (loss) income
(906)
(575)
246
355
(881)
Operating margin
(15.5%)
(9.2%)
3.4%
4.5%
(3.2%)
Finance income
34
37
37
45
153
Finance cost
(34)
(31)
(64)
8
(120)
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(691)
653
(419)
384
(73)
Comprehensive financing result
(691)
660
(446)
437
(40)
(Loss) income before income tax
(1,597)
85
(200)
792
(921)
Income tax benefit (expense)
479
(47)
81
(276)
238
Net (loss) income
(1,118)
38
(119)
516
(683)
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic (pesos)
(1.10)
0.04
(0.12)
0.51
(0.67)
Diluted (pesos)
(1.10)
0.04
(0.12)
0.51
(0.67)
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
(11.05)
0.38
(1.18)
5.10
(6.75)
Diluted (pesos)
(11.05)
0.38
(1.18)
5.10
(6.75)
(1) The annual figures of 2018 include a reclassification from 'Other non-passenger revenues' to 'Other passenger revenues' of Ps.271 million, as result of the IFRS 15 adoption
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
The following table shows unaudited annual adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2018.
Unaudited adjusted figures*
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
December 31, 2018
(Reported)
IFRS 16
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,863
-
5,863
Accounts receivable
1,467
-
1,467
Inventories
297
-
297
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
710
(267)
443
Financial instruments
62
-
62
Guarantee deposits
791
-
791
Total current assets
9,190
(267)
8,923
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
5,782
-
5,782
Right of use assets
-
31,995
31,995
Intangible assets, net
179
-
179
Deferred income taxes
593
2,719
3,312
Guarantee deposits
6,337
-
6,337
Other assets
155
-
155
Other accounts receivable
74
-
74
Total non-current assets
13,121
34,714
47,834
Total assets
22,311
34,447
56,757
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
2,439
-
2,439
Accounts payable
1,103
-
1,103
Accrued liabilities
2,318
-
2,318
Lease liabilities
-
4,976
4,976
Other taxes and fees payable
1,932
-
1,932
Income taxes payable
4
-
4
Financial instruments
123
-
123
Financial debt
1,212
-
1,212
Other liabilities
118
(92)
26
Deferred income taxes
-
28
28
Total short-term liabilities
9,249
4,912
14,161
Financial debt
2,311
-
2,311
Accrued liabilities
137
-
137
Lease liabilities
-
34,589
34,589
Other liabilities
328
1,492
1,820
Employee benefits
18
-
18
Deferred income taxes
1,096
-
1,095
Total long-term liabilities
3,890
36,081
39,971
Total liabilities
13,139
40,993
54,132
Equity
Capital stock
2,974
-
2,974
Treasury shares
(123)
-
(123)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
291
-
291
Additional paid-in capital
1,837
-
1,837
Retained earnings (losses)
4,266
(6,547)
(2,281)
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
(73)
-
(73)
Total equity
9,172
(6,547)
2,625
Total liabilities and equity
22,311
34,446
56,757
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion
of our implementation of IFRS 16 during 2019
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - Cash Flow Data Summary
The following table shows fourth quarter unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Unaudited adjusted figures*
Adjustments
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended December 31, 2018
(Reported)
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
102
1,591
1,693
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(748)
-
(748)
Net cash flow generated (used in) financing activities
151
(1,591)
(1,440)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(495)
-
(495)
Net foreign exchange differences
277
-
277
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,082
-
6,082
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,863
-
5,863
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of
IFRS 16 during 2019
The following table shows the YTD December 2018 unaudited adjustments made due to the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases', on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Unaudited adjusted figures*
Adjustments
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018
(Reported)
Net cash flow generated by operating activities
566
5,711
6,277
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(1,389)
-
(1,389)
Net cash flow used in financing activities
(235)
(5,711)
(5,946)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,059)
-
(1,059)
Net foreign exchange differences
(29)
-
(29)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,951
-
6,951
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,863
-
5,863
*Small revisions to the previously estimated amounts reported for the prior year and quarters have been made upon completion of our implementation of
IFRS 16 during 2019
[1] Source: Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales, A. C. (ANTAD)
