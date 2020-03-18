Contura Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results 0 03/18/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019.

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019(2) Sept. 30, 2019(2) Dec. 31, 2018(2) Net (loss) income(3) $(191.9) $(43.6) $155.9 Net (loss) income(3) per diluted share $(10.54) $(2.29) $9.85 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $31.5 $40.0 $111.2 Operating cash flow(4) $(5.7) $20.4 $(17.9) Capital expenditures $48.2 $60.3 $25.2 Tons of coal sold 5.7 5.8 5.5









1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 2. Excludes discontinued operations. 3. From continuing operations. 4. Includes discontinued operations. "As we recently announced, Contura made significant progress in achieving operational efficiencies and overhead cost containment improvements in the fourth quarter, and we remain steadfastly committed to progress on these goals," said chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson. "In the early months of 2020 we have continued to build on the momentum, executing our strategy through a more nimble operating culture that is yielding additional operational productivity advances." "In addition to achieving nearly a 10% increase in feet per shift at our CAPP underground mines in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to announce that the Road Fork 52 mine started production as scheduled on February 26," said Jason Whitehead, Contura's chief operating officer. "This low vol met mine, which we expect to largely serve as replacement tons for existing operations that are mining out, has annual production capacity up to 1.3 million tons a year with expected cost of coal sales of approximately $70 per ton." Financial Performance Contura reported a net loss from continuing operations of $191.9 million, or $10.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019. The fourth quarter loss includes a pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charge of $60.5 million and a goodwill impairment of $124.4 million. In the third quarter 2019, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $43.6 million or $2.29 per diluted share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $31.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $40.0 million in the third quarter. Coal Revenues

(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 CAPP - Met $370.2 $373.1 CAPP - Thermal $60.6 $80.2 NAPP $65.8 $70.7





CAPP - Met (excl. f&h)(1) $310.9 $323.0 CAPP - Thermal (excl. f&h)(1) $50.1 $70.3 NAPP (excl. f&h)(1) $62.4 $67.8





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 CAPP - Met 3.3 3.0 CAPP - Thermal 0.9 1.1 NAPP 1.5 1.6







1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."



The CAPP - Met revenue decline in the fourth quarter was driven by a 12 percent decline in price realizations relative to the third quarter, partially offset by increased volumes, while CAPP - Thermal revenues declined as a result of lower prices and fewer tons sold. In the NAPP segment, the revenues were reduced due to slightly lower shipments in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter. Coal Sales Realization (1)

(per ton)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 CAPP - Met $94.98 $108.35 CAPP - Thermal $56.13 $61.46 NAPP $41.17 $41.33







1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations." As a result of further weakening in the metallurgical coal market in the fourth quarter, our average CAPP - Met coal sales realization for the fourth quarter 2019 declined 12 percent to $94.98 per ton over the prior quarter. Thermal markets also saw softer prices in the fourth quarter as our CAPP - Thermal coal average price was down 9 percent from the third quarter, while the average NAPP realization was essentially flat with the prior quarter. Cost of Coal Sales

(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Cost of Coal Sales $444.6 $467.7 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. f&h/idle)(1) $366.4 $400.0







(per ton) CAPP - Met(1) $82.26 $87.32 CAPP - Thermal(1) $49.21 $59.17 NAPP(1) $34.67 $43.87







1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations." All the segments saw improvements in cost of coal sales compared to third quarter, with costs in CAPP - Met for the quarter averaging more than $5.00 lower than in the third quarter. The primary driver was higher productivity as measured by clean tons per foot and feet per shift. Our productivity continued to show similar improvements in the early part of the first quarter 2020. Overall, our deep mines in the CAPP region realized a 9 percent increase in feet per shift in the fourth quarter over the prior quarter. The fourth quarter NAPP cost of coal sales also saw meaningful reduction as a longwall move and employee vacations had resulted in an elevated third quarter 2019 cost per ton. CAPP - Thermal cost of coal sales were significantly lower in the fourth quarter as the thermal deep mines feet per shift increased by 12 percent over the third quarter. In addition, the third quarter CAPP - Thermal cost was negatively impacted by approximately a $3.00 per ton environmental settlement. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses

(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 SG&A $25.8 $17.4 Less: non-cash stock compensation

and one-time expenses $(12.7) $(2.2) Non-GAAP SG&A(1) $13.1 $15.2





DD&A $43.9 $60.8







1. Represents Non-GAAP SG&A which is defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As a result of our management restructuring in the fourth quarter 2019, SG&A expenses, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense of $4.7 million and one-time expenses of $8.0 million, primarily associated with management restructuring, declined by more than $2 million from the third quarter to $13.1 million. Liquidity and Capital Resources "Despite the difficult market conditions in the fourth quarter, Contura's cash balance increased by more than $60 million over that period, ending the year with more than $325 million in liquidity," said Andy Eidson, Contura's chief financial officer. "In these early months of 2020, we continue to be keenly focused on cost savings and cash optimization amid widespread uncertainty related to the coronavirus and its potential impact on global economies and specifically met markets." Cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter 2019, including discontinued operations, was $5.7 million, and capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $48.2 million. In the prior period, the cash provided by operating activities was $20.4 million and capital expenditures were $60.3 million. At the end of December 2019, Contura had $212.8 million in unrestricted cash and $165.7 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Unrestricted cash increased $60.2 million in the fourth quarter, which included a tax refund of $65.3 million. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2019, was approximately $593.0 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had total liquidity of $327.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $212.8 million and $115.0 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2019, the company had no borrowings and $99.8 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. 2020 Full-Year Guidance The company is maintaining its total 2020 coal shipments guidance range of 20.7 million tons to 22.7 million tons, with CAPP - Met volume remaining at 12.0 million to 12.6 million tons and CAPP - Thermal volume remaining at 2.7 million tons to 3.3 million tons. NAPP volumes also remain at the previous range of 6.0 million tons to 6.8 million tons. For 2020, Contura has committed and priced approximately 52% of CAPP - Met at an average expected price of $97.91 per ton, while we are 100% committed and priced at an average price of $55.95 per ton for CAPP - Thermal and 100% committed and priced for NAPP at an average price of $43.43 per ton. The company also expects 2020 costs to remain unchanged with CAPP - Met cost of coal sales per ton at a range of $76.00 to $81.00. CAPP - Thermal is expected to be in the range of $56.00 to $60.00 per ton and NAPP in the range of $34.00 to $38.00 per ton. For 2020, the company expects its SG&A to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million, excluding non-recurring items and stock compensation. We are reducing our 2020 capital expenditures guidance by $30 million to a range of $145 million to $165 million; maintaining depreciation, depletion and amortization between $230 million and $260 million; and cash interest expense in the range of $48 million and $52 million.

2020 Guidance in millions of tons Low High CAPP - Metallurgical 12.0

12.6

CAPP - Thermal 2.7

3.3

NAPP 6.0

6.8

Total Shipments 20.7

22.7







Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price CAPP - Metallurgical 52 % $97.91

CAPP - Thermal 100 % $55.95

NAPP 100 % $43.43







Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

CAPP - Metallurgical 27 %

CAPP - Thermal — %

NAPP — %







Costs per ton4 Low High CAPP - Metallurgical $76

$81

CAPP - Thermal $56

$60

NAPP $34

$38







In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $50

$55

Idle Operations Expense $16

$20

Cash Interest Expense $48

$52

DD&A $230

$260

Capital Expenditures $145

$165

Tax Rate — % 5 % Notes: Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of March 6, 2020 . Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward- looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring business development expenses. Conference Call The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter 2019 results on March 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-791-0213 (domestic toll-free) or 647-689-5651 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. INVESTOR CONTACT

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 497,232



$ 574,351



$ 2,282,007



$ 2,020,889

Freight and handling revenues —



—

—



—

Other revenues 1,844



(2,267)



8,253



10,316

Total revenues 499,076



572,084



2,290,260



2,031,205

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown

separately below) 444,611



461,829



1,924,709



1,661,118

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,865



43,598



228,792



77,549

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,873



4,421



27,798



9,966

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,624



(17,860)



(88)



(5,392)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(exclusive of depreciation, depletion and

amortization shown separately above) 25,832



15,781



78,953



59,271

Merger-related costs 35



46,736



1,090



51,800

Asset impairment 60,466



—



66,324



—

Goodwill impairment 124,353



—



124,353



—

Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-

related obligations (3,276)



24



(3,564)



24

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related

obligations —



(170)



—



(580)

Other expense (income) 6,744



354



(575)



(16,311)

Total costs and expenses 715,127



554,713



2,447,792



1,837,445

(Loss) income from operations (216,051)



17,371



(157,532)



193,760

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (16,719)



(12,272)



(66,798)



(38,810)

Interest income 1,712



1,120



7,296



1,949

Loss on modification and extinguishment of

debt —



(12,042)



(26,459)



(12,042)

Equity loss in affiliates (2,070)



(3,255)



(6,874)



(6,112)

Miscellaneous loss, net (7,420)



(517)



(10,332)



(1,254)

Total other expense, net (24,497)



(26,966)



(103,167)



(56,269)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before

income taxes (240,548)



(9,595)



(260,699)



137,491

Income tax benefit 48,677



165,496



57,557



165,363

Net (loss) income from continuing operations (191,871)



155,901



(203,142)



302,854

Discontinued operations:













Income (loss) from discontinued operations

before income taxes 59,582



(664)



(117,391)



(4,994)

Income tax (expense) benefit from discontinued

operations (8,652)



1,305



4,214



1,305

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 50,930



641



(113,177)



(3,689)

Net (loss) income $ (140,941)



$ 156,542



$ (316,319)



$ 299,165

















Basic (loss) income per common share:













(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (10.54)



$ 10.38



$ (10.80)



$ 27.61

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2.79



0.04



(6.02)



(0.33)

Net (loss) income $ (7.75)



$ 10.42



$ (16.82)



$ 27.28

















Diluted (loss) income per common share:













(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (10.54)



$ 9.85



$ (10.80)



$ 25.86

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2.79



0.04



(6.02)



(0.32)

Net (loss) income $ (7.75)



$ 9.89



$ (16.82)



$ 25.54

















Weighted average shares - basic 18,195,651



15,014,994



18,808,460



10,967,014

Weighted average shares - diluted 18,195,651



15,822,037



18,808,460



11,712,653

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,793



$ 233,599

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of December

31, 2019 and 2018 244,666



292,617

Inventories, net 162,659



121,965

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,361



158,945

Current assets - discontinued operations —



22,475

Total current assets 711,479



829,601

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$314,276 and $106,766 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 583,262



699,990

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$27,877 and $11,390 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 523,141



528,232

Goodwill —



95,624

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $32,686 and $20,267 as

of December 31, 2019 and 2018 125,145



154,584

Long-term restricted cash 122,524



227,173

Deferred income taxes 33,065



27,179

Other non-current assets 204,207



183,675

Total assets $ 2,302,823



$ 2,746,058

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 28,485



$ 42,743

Trade accounts payable 98,746



114,568

Acquisition-related obligations - current 33,639



27,334

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 154,282



148,699

Current liabilities - discontinued operations —



21,892

Total current liabilities 315,152



355,236

Long-term debt 564,481



545,269

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 46,259



72,996

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 260,778



249,294

Pension obligations 204,086



180,802

Asset retirement obligations 184,130



203,694

Deferred income taxes 422



15,118

Other non-current liabilities 31,393



52,415

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations —



94

Total liabilities 1,606,701



1,674,918

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2019

and 2018, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.5 million issued and

18.2 million outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 20.2 million issued and 19.1 million

outstanding at December 31, 2018 205



202

Additional paid-in capital 775,707



761,301

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,616)



(23,130)

Treasury stock, at cost: 2.3 million shares at December 31, 2019 and 1.1 million shares at

December 31, 2018 (107,984)



(70,362)

Retained earnings 86,810



403,129

Total stockholders' equity 696,122



1,071,140

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,302,823



$ 2,746,058

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (316,319)



$ 299,165

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 315,162



77,549

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (88)



(5,392)

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 5,522



5,627

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 14,070



4,483

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations (3,564)



24

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



(580)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 8,142



(16,852)

Gain on assets acquired in an exchange transaction (9,083)



—

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 33,759



9,966

Employee benefit plans, net 20,846



9,231

Deferred income taxes (12,098)



(66,682)

Goodwill impairment 124,353



—

Asset impairment 83,485



—

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 26,459



12,042

Stock-based compensation 12,397



13,354

Equity in loss of affiliates 6,874



6,112

Other, net (5,204)



1,643

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net 47,424



(84,139)

Inventories, net (40,694)



33,232

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,671



(44,266)

Deposits 15,170



(7,493)

Other non-current assets (24,460)



(36,655)

Trade accounts payable (28,148)



(7,075)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (25,495)



(7,345)

Acquisition-related obligations (28,128)



(14,500)

Asset retirement obligations (111,616)



(3,175)

Other non-current liabilities (33,557)



(19,893)

Net cash provided by operating activities 131,880



158,381

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (192,411)



(81,881)

Payments on disposal of assets —



(10,250)

Proceeds on disposal of assets 2,780



997

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (10,051)



(5,253)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired in acquisition, net of

amounts paid —



198,506

Purchase of investment securities (92,855)



(3,280)

Maturity of investment securities 100,250



3,360

Other, net 535



(3)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (191,752)



102,196

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt 544,946



537,750

Principal repayments of debt (552,809)



(471,704)

Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (3,654)



(533)

Form S-4 costs —



(3,918)

Debt issuance costs (6,689)



(14,931)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (37,622)



(20,270)

Principal repayments of notes payable (14,818)



(3,844)

Other, net 952



159

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (69,694)



22,709

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (129,566)



283,286

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 477,246



193,960

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 347,680



$ 477,246









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 51,877



$ 27,340

Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,039



$ 37

Cash received for income tax refunds $ 72,236



$ 14,157

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $ 5,324



$ 6,513

Accrued capital expenditures $ 4,110



$ 6,879

Issuance of equity in connection with acquisition $ —



$ 664,460

Net balance due to Alpha deemed effectively settled $ —



$ 47,048

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

As of December 31,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,793



$ 233,599

Short-term restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets) 12,363



16,474

Long-term restricted cash 122,524



227,173

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 347,680



$ 477,246

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

2019

2018 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (43,561)



$ (191,871)



$ 155,901



$ (203,142)



$ 302,854

Interest expense 18,847



16,719



12,272



66,798



38,810

Interest income (1,763)



(1,712)



(1,120)



(7,296)



(1,949)

Income tax benefit (3,102)



(48,677)



(165,496)



(57,557)



(165,363)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 60,842



43,865



43,598



228,792



77,549

Merger-related costs 68



35



46,736



1,090



51,800

Management restructuring costs (1) —



7,720



—



7,720



2,659

Non-cash stock compensation expense 2,738



4,885



3,738



12,348



11,978

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related

obligations (3,238)



(3,276)



24



(3,564)



24

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related

obligations —



—



(170)



—



(580)

Gain on sale of disposal group (2) —



—



—



—



(16,386)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,846



7,873



4,421



27,798



9,966

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



—



12,042



26,459



12,042

Asset impairment (3) 32



60,466



—



66,324



—

Goodwill impairment (4) —



124,353



—



124,353



—

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value

adjustment (5) —



—



17,064



8,209



17,064

Gain on assets acquired in an exchange

transaction (6) —



—



—



(9,083)



—

Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations —



6,446



—



6,446



—

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,314



4,624



(17,860)



(88)



(5,392)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,023



$ 31,450



$ 111,150



$ 295,607



$ 335,076



(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes. (2) The Company recorded a gain on disposal of assets of $16,386 within other (income) expense within the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Asset impairment for the year ended December 31, 2019 includes a long-lived asset impairment of $60,169 related to asset groups recorded within the CAPP - Met and CAPP - Thermal reporting segments and an asset impairment of $6,155 primarily related to the write-off of prepaid purchased coal as a result of Blackjewel's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on July 1, 2019. (4) The goodwill impairment testing as of December 31, 2019 resulted in a goodwill impairment of $124,353 to write down the full carrying value of goodwill. (5) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (6) During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company entered into an exchange transaction which primarily included the release of the PRB overriding royalty interest owed to the Company in exchange for met coal reserves which resulted in a gain of $9,083.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS







Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Coal revenues $ 373,078



$ 80,174



$ 70,735



$ —



$ 523,987



Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (50,100)



(9,869)



(2,961)



—



(62,930)



Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 322,978



$ 70,305



$ 67,774



$ —



$ 461,057



Tons sold 2,981



1,144



1,640



—



5,765



Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 108.35



$ 61.46



$ 41.33



$ —



$ 79.98

























Cost of coal sales $ 312,369



$ 78,022



$ 75,571



$ 1,696



$ 467,658



Less: freight and handling costs (50,100)



(9,869)



(2,961)



—



(62,930)



Less: idled and closed mine costs (1,956)



(458)



(659)



(1,696)



(4,769)



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 260,313



$ 67,695



$ 71,951



$ —



$ 399,959



Tons sold 2,981



1,144



1,640



—



5,765



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 87.32



$ 59.17



$ 43.87



$ —



$ 69.38

























Coal margin per ton (1) $ 20.37



$ 1.88



$ (2.95)



$ —



$ 9.77



Idled and closed mine costs per ton 0.66



0.41



0.41



—



0.83



Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 21.03



$ 2.29



$ (2.54)



$ —



$ 10.60





(1) Coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations.







Three Month Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other (2)

Consolidated

Coal revenues $ 370,200



$ 60,576



$ 65,775



$ 681



$ 497,232



Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (59,320)



(10,450)



(3,397)



—



(73,167)



Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 310,880



$ 50,126



$ 62,378



$ 681



$ 424,065



Tons sold 3,273



893



1,515



8



5,689



Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 94.98



$ 56.13



$ 41.17



$ 85.13



$ 74.54

























Cost of coal sales $ 331,305



$ 55,653



$ 57,701



$ (48)



$ 444,611



Less: freight and handling costs (59,320)



(10,450)



(3,397)



—



(73,167)



Less: idled and closed mine costs (2,757)



(1,260)



(1,783)



713



(5,087)



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 269,228



$ 43,943



$ 52,521



$ 665



$ 366,357



Tons sold 3,273



893



1,515



8



5,689



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 82.26



$ 49.21



$ 34.67



$ 83.13



$ 64.40

























Coal margin per ton (1) $ 11.88



$ 5.51



$ 5.33



$ 91.13



$ 9.25



Idled and closed mine costs per ton 0.84



1.41



1.17



(89.13)



0.89



Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 12.72



$ 6.92



$ 6.50



$ 2.00



$ 10.14





(1) Coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. (2) The fourth quarter of 2019 included coal revenues and cost of coal sales related to tons produced as a byproduct of an idle mine's reclamation.







Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Coal revenues $ 433,586



$ 39,113



$ 101,652



$ —



$ 574,351



Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (74,463)



(3,428)



(11,706)



—



(89,597)



Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 359,123



$ 35,685



$ 89,946



$ —



$ 484,754



Tons sold 2,903



632



1,971



—



5,506



Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 123.71



$ 56.46



$ 45.63



$ —



$ 88.04

























Cost of coal sales $ 338,822



$ 46,022



$ 76,044



$ 941



$ 461,829



Less: freight and handling costs (74,463)



(3,428)



(11,706)



—



(89,597)



Less: idled and closed mine costs (1,118)



(202)



30



(941)



(2,231)



Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1) (11,547)



(5,517)



—



—



(17,064)



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 251,694



$ 36,875



$ 64,368



$ —



$ 352,937



Tons sold 2,903



632



1,971



—



5,506



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 86.70



$ 58.35



$ 32.66



$ —



$ 64.10

























Coal margin per ton (2) $ 32.64



$ (10.93)



$ 12.99



$ —



$ 20.44



Idled and closed mine costs per ton 0.39



0.32



(0.02)



—



0.41



Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment per ton 3.98



8.72



—



—



3.09



Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 37.01



$ (1.89)



$ 12.97



$ —



$ 23.94





(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (2) Coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations.







Year Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other (3)

Consolidated

Coal revenues $ 1,709,863



$ 285,390



$ 286,073



$ 681



$ 2,282,007



Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (242,049)



(34,133)



(8,827)



—



(285,009)



Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 1,467,814



$ 251,257



$ 277,246



$ 681



$ 1,996,998



Tons sold 12,926



4,218



6,554



8



23,706



Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 113.56



$ 59.57



$ 42.30



$ 85.13



$ 84.24

























Cost of coal sales $ 1,389,293



$ 274,320



$ 257,267



$ 3,829



$ 1,924,709



Less: freight and handling costs (242,049)



(34,133)



(8,827)



—



(285,009)



Less: idled and closed mine costs (8,699)



(2,702)



(4,005)



(3,164)



(18,570)



Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1) (4,751)



(3,458)



—



—



(8,209)



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 1,133,794



$ 234,027



$ 244,435



$ 665



$ 1,612,921



Tons sold 12,926



4,218



6,554



8



23,706



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 87.71



$ 55.48



$ 37.30



$ 83.13



$ 68.04

























Coal margin per ton (2) $ 24.80



$ 2.62



$ 4.40



$ (393.50)



$ 15.07



Idled and closed mine costs per ton 0.67



0.64



0.60



395.50



0.78



Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment per ton 0.38



0.83



—



—



0.35



Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 25.85



$ 4.09



$ 5.00



$ 2.00



$ 16.20





(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (2) Coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. (3) The fourth quarter of 2019 included coal revenues and cost of coal sales related to tons produced as a byproduct of an idle mine's reclamation.







Year Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Coal revenues $ 1,669,358



$ 39,113



$ 312,418



$ —



$ 2,020,889



Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (306,662)



(3,428)



(31,243)



—



(341,333)



Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 1,362,696



$ 35,685



$ 281,175



$ —



$ 1,679,556



Tons sold 10,682



632



6,273



—



17,587



Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 127.57



$ 56.46



$ 44.82



$ —



$ 95.50

























Cost of coal sales $ 1,341,260



$ 46,022



$ 272,895



$ 941



$ 1,661,118



Less: freight and handling costs (306,662)



(3,428)



(31,243)



—



(341,333)



Less: idled and closed mine costs (3,904)



(202)



(2,710)



(941)



(7,757)



Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1) (11,547)



(5,517)



—



—



(17,064)



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 1,019,147



$ 36,875



$ 238,942



$ —



$ 1,294,964



Tons sold 10,682



632



6,273



—



17,587



Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 95.41



$ 58.35



$ 38.09



$ —



$ 73.63

























Coal margin per ton (2) $ 30.72



$ (10.93)



$ 6.30



$ —



$ 20.46



Idled and closed mine costs per ton 0.36



0.32



0.43



—



0.44



Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment per ton 1.08



8.72



—



—



0.97



Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 32.16



$ (1.89)



$ 6.73



$ —



$ 21.87





(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger was completed during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (2) Coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations.







Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 260,313



$ 67,695



$ 71,951



$ —



$ 399,959



Less: cost of purchased coal sold (47,731)



(1,050)



—



—



(48,781)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 212,582



$ 66,645



$ 71,951



$ —



$ 351,178



Produced tons sold 2,558



1,127



1,640



—



5,325



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 83.10



$ 59.13



$ 43.87



$ —



$ 65.95





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.







Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 269,228



$ 43,943



$ 52,521



$ 665



$ 366,357



Less: cost of purchased coal sold (43,091)



(598)



—



—



(43,689)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 226,137



$ 43,345



$ 52,521



$ 665



$ 322,668



Produced tons sold 2,779



876



1,515



8



5,178



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 81.37



$ 49.48



$ 34.67



$ 83.13



$ 62.32





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.







Three Month Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 251,694



$ 36,875



$ 64,368



$ —



$ 352,937



Less: cost of purchased coal sold (113,266)



(2,185)



—



—



(115,451)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 138,428



$ 34,690



$ 64,368



$ —



$ 237,486



Produced tons sold 1,910



595



1,971



—



4,476



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 72.48



$ 58.30



$ 32.66



$ —



$ 53.06





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.







Year Ended December 31, 2019

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 1,133,794



$ 234,027



$ 244,435



$ 665



$ 1,612,921



Less: cost of purchased coal sold (237,681)



(6,976)



—



—



(244,657)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 896,113



$ 227,051



$ 244,435



$ 665



$ 1,368,264



Produced tons sold 10,727



4,091



6,554



8



21,380



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 83.54



$ 55.50



$ 37.30



$ 83.13



$ 64.00





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.







Year Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP -

Thermal

NAPP

All Other

Consolidated

Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 1,019,147



$ 36,875



$ 238,942



$ —



$ 1,294,964



Less: cost of purchased coal sold (663,774)



(2,185)



—



—



(665,959)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 355,373



$ 34,690



$ 238,942



$ —



$ 629,005



Produced tons sold 4,751



595



6,273



—



11,619



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 74.80



$ 58.30



$ 38.09



$ —



$ 54.14





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-results-301026070.html SOURCE Contura Energy, Inc.

