Contura Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

BRISTOL, Tenn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 through December 31, 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Contura Energy, Inc.)

Highlights include:

  • Net income from continuing operations of $156 million for the fourth quarter 2018 compared with net income of $115 million in the same period last year(1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million for the quarter compared with $44 million in the same period last year(1)(2)
  • Merger-related synergies progressing ahead of schedule

 


(millions, except per share)


Three months ended Dec. 31,

Twelve months ended Dec. 31,


2018(1)

2017(1)

2018(1)

2017(1)

Net income(3)

$155.9

$114.7

$302.9

$173.7

Net income(3) per diluted share

$9.85

$10.83

$25.86

$16.13

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$111.2

$44.4

$335.1

$278.5

Operating cash flow(4)

$(17.9)

$54.3

$158.4

$314.3

Capital expenditures

$25.2

$24.4

$81.9

$72.7

Tons of coal sold

5.5

3.4

17.6

15.7






1.

Excludes discontinued operations, except as noted.

2.

These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

3.

From continuing operations.

4.

Includes discontinued operations.

 

"Between the successful completion of our merger with Alpha and the refinancing of our term loans, along with our listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the fourth quarter of 2018 was filled with significant strategic milestones for the future of our company," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "Immediately after the closing of those transactions, our focus shifted towards integration and synergy realization – and we are making excellent progress on both fronts with synergies progressing ahead of our initial expectations. In addition to emphasizing operational enhancements, we continue to increase our investor outreach to expand our visibility as a recently-listed NYSE company."

Financial Performance

The following fourth quarter results reflect a full quarter of Contura results and a partial quarter of Alpha results post-merger. Contura has four reportable segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP) - Met, CAPP - Thermal, Northern Appalachia (NAPP), and Trading and Logistics (T&L).

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $572.1 million. Coal revenues in the fourth quarter, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, were $479.2 million, with CAPP - Met coal revenues accounting for $247.2 million, T&L accounting for $106.4 million, and NAPP coal revenues totaling $89.9 million. CAPP - Thermal revenues were $35.7 million for a partial fourth quarter 2018. Comparatively, in the fourth quarter 2017, CAPP - Met revenues were $90.2 million, T&L revenues were $141.1 million, and NAPP revenues were $61.1 million of the $292.4 million in total coal revenues.

CAPP - Met coal shipments for the fourth quarter 2018 were 2.1 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $119.37, compared to 0.8 million tons at $109.09 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter. Contura shipped 2.0 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $45.63, up from 1.4 million tons at $43.89 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017. CAPP - Thermal shipments for a partial quarter were 0.6 million tons. In the T&L segment, coal volumes were 0.8 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 1.2 million tons in the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 included Alpha-related T&L sales only through the merger closing on November 9, after which they are accounted for as part of captive CAPP - Met sales. The average T&L realization increased from $115.37 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter to $127.88 per ton during fourth quarter 2018.

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues in the fourth quarter 2018 were $95.1 million compared with $56.0 million in the prior year period.

Total costs and expenses during the fourth quarter 2018 were $554.7 million and cost of coal sales was $366.7 million, compared with $304.9 million and $245.2 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP - Met for the quarter averaged $84.14 per ton, up from $74.68 in the prior year period. CAPP - Met costs include $0.49 per ton in idle costs. The main drivers of increased costs versus last year expectations were higher labor costs, which accounted for approximately $4.00 a ton of the increased costs, and higher supply and maintenance costs, which increased costs by approximately $3.50 per ton. Also, higher sales-related costs resulting from strong metallurgical coal realizations contributed to higher costs per ton by approximately $1.00. CAPP - Thermal cost of coal sales averaged $67.40 per ton in the fourth quarter 2018, including idle costs of $0.32 per ton, and were elevated due to accelerated reclamation at a surface mine.

NAPP cost of coal sales was $32.64 per ton compared with $46.04 per ton in the year-ago period, which was negatively impacted by a previously disclosed roof fall. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the fourth quarter 2018 was $101.68 per ton versus $97.62 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 were $15.8 million, up from $11.4 million in the year-ago period. The year-ago period included approximately $2.7 million in non-cash stock compensation and charges related to the company's incentive plan. Included in the SG&A costs for the fourth quarter 2018 is approximately $3.1 million in non-cash stock compensation. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $43.6 million during the fourth quarter 2018 and amortization of acquired intangibles was $(17.9) million, compared with $9.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $155.9 million, or $9.85 per diluted share from continuing operations, for the fourth quarter 2018. In the fourth quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $114.7 million or $10.83 per diluted share from continuing operations.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $44.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash used for operating activities for the fourth quarter 2018, including discontinued operations, was $17.9 million and capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $25.2 million. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $54.3 million and capital expenditures were $24.4 million. Capital expenditures of $2.3 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year's total.

At the end of December 2018, Contura had $233.6 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2018, was approximately $588.0 million.  At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $429.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $233.6 million and $196.3 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $28.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. Additionally, as a result of the merger with Alpha, the Company assumed $135.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Amended and Restated Letter of Credit Agreement and $11.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Credit and Security Agreement.

Merger Update

On November 9, 2018, Contura's merger with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together "Alpha") was completed, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S., complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Contura ("CTRA") shares were listed and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrently, the company refinanced its and legacy-Alpha's term loans with a new $550 million, 7-year term loan credit facility. In addition, the company increased its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million.

The company is making solid strides on the integration front and the anticipated synergy realizations on a run-rate basis are progressing ahead of the company's initial schedule, which targeted $30 million to $50 million in 2019.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on April 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-791-0213 (domestic toll-free) or 647-689-5651 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

INVESTOR CONTACT
investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA
423.573.0396

MEDIA CONTACTS
corporatecommunications@conturaenergy.com

Rick Axthelm
423.573.0304

Emily O'Quinn
423.573.0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures: "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold." The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. The Company uses Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal, idle costs and acquisition accounting requirements. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

 

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2018


2017


2018


2017

Revenues:








Coal revenues

$

574,351



$

292,403



$

2,020,889



$

1,392,481


Freight and handling revenues



55,991





247,402


Other revenues

(2,267)



4,251



10,316



10,086


Total revenues

572,084



352,645



2,031,205



1,649,969


Costs and expenses:








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

366,718



245,244



1,297,990



1,079,895


Freight and handling costs

95,111



55,991



363,128



247,402


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43,598



9,618



77,549



34,910


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

4,421



2,427



9,966



9,934


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(17,860)



9,896



(5,392)



59,007


Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

15,781



11,365



59,271



67,459


Merger related costs

46,736





51,800




Secondary offering costs



(8)





4,491


Total other operating (income) loss:








Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

24





24



3,221


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(170)



(29,686)



(580)



(38,886)


Other expense (income)

354



89



(16,311)



178


Total costs and expenses

554,713



304,936



1,837,445



1,467,611


Income from operations

17,371



47,709



193,760



182,358


Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(12,272)



(7,897)



(38,810)



(35,977)


Interest income

1,120



94



1,949



210


Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

(12,042)





(12,042)



(38,701)


Equity loss in affiliates

(3,255)



(1,219)



(6,112)



(3,339)


Bargain purchase gain







1,011


Miscellaneous income, net

(517)



544



(1,254)



194


Total other expense, net

(26,966)



(8,478)



(56,269)



(76,602)


(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

(9,595)



39,231



137,491



105,756


Income tax benefit

165,496



75,419



165,363



67,979


Net income from continuing operations

155,901



114,650



302,854



173,735


Discontinued operations:








Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

(664)



(36,618)



(4,994)



(36,894)


Income tax benefit from discontinued operations

1,305



18,610



1,305



17,681


Income (loss) from discontinued operations

641



(18,008)



(3,689)



(19,213)


Net income

$

156,542



$

96,642



$

299,165



$

154,522










Basic income (loss) per common share:








Income from continuing operations

$

10.38



$

11.50



$

27.61



$

17.01


Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.04



(1.81)



(0.33)



(1.89)


Net income

$

10.42



$

9.69



$

27.28



$

15.12










Diluted income (loss) per common share:








Income from continuing operations

$

9.85



$

10.83



$

25.86



$

16.13


Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.04



(1.70)



(0.32)



(1.78)


Net income

$

9.89



$

9.13



$

25.54



$

14.35










Weighted average shares - basic

15,014,994



9,971,877



10,967,014



10,216,464


Weighted average shares - diluted

15,822,037



10,583,744



11,712,653



10,770,005


 

 

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31, 2018


December 31, 2017

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

233,599



$

141,924


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

292,617



127,326


Inventories, net

121,965



69,561


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

158,945



83,845


Current assets - discontinued operations

22,475



40,498


Total current assets

829,601



463,154


Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $106,766 and $39,943 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

699,990



179,952


Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $11,390 and $6,512 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

528,232



16,627


Goodwill

95,624




Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,267 and $28,662 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

154,584



18,458


Long-term restricted cash

227,173



40,421


Deferred income taxes

27,179



78,744


Other non-current assets

183,675



31,612


Non-current assets - discontinued operations



7,632


Total assets

$

2,746,058



$

836,600


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$

42,743



$

10,730


Trade accounts payable

114,568



76,319


Acquisition-related obligations - current

27,334



15,080


Liabilities held for sale

1,351



27,161


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

147,348



58,771


Current liabilities - discontinued operations

21,892



54,114


Total current liabilities

355,236



242,175


Long-term debt

545,269



361,973


Acquisition-related obligations - long-term

72,996



20,332


Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

249,294



41,658


Pension obligations

180,802




Asset retirement obligations

203,694



52,434


Deferred income taxes

15,118




Other non-current liabilities

52,415



17,618


Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations

94



7,762


Total liabilities

1,674,918



743,952


Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2017, none issued




Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.2 million issued and 19.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017

202



108


Additional paid-in capital

761,301



40,616


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,130)



(1,948)


Treasury stock, at cost: 1.1 million shares at December 31, 2018 and 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017

(70,362)



(50,092)


Retained earnings

403,129



103,964


Total stockholders' equity

1,071,140



92,648


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,746,058



$

836,600


 

 

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)




Year Ended
December 31, 2018


Year Ended
December 31, 2017

Operating activities:




Net income

$

299,165



$

154,522


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

77,549



65,000


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(5,392)



59,007


Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount

5,627



7,531


Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

4,483



2,884


Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

24



3,221


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(580)



(38,886)


(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(16,852)



(570)


Bargain purchase gain



(1,011)


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

9,966



21,275


Employee benefit plans, net

9,231



11,739


Deferred income taxes

(66,682)



(78,744)


Loss on sale of Powder River Basin



36,086


Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

12,042



38,701


Stock-based compensation

13,354



20,372


Equity in loss of affiliates

6,112



3,325


Other, net

1,643




Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Trade accounts receivable, net

(84,139)



34,840


Inventories, net

33,232



441


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(44,266)



(40,425)


Deposits

(7,493)



38,447


Other non-current assets

(36,655)



24,498


Trade accounts payable

(7,075)



6,102


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(7,345)



(12,207)


Acquisition-related obligations

(14,500)



(22,800)


Asset retirement obligations

(3,175)



(2,567)


Other non-current liabilities

(19,893)



(16,521)


Net cash provided by operating activities

158,381



314,260


Investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(81,881)



(83,121)


Payments on disposal of assets

(10,250)




Proceeds on disposal of assets

997



2,579


Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(5,253)



(5,691)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired in acquisition, net of amounts paid

198,506




Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate



(13,293)


Cash paid on sale of Powder River Basin



(21,375)


Purchase of investment securities - held to maturity

(3,280)



(406)


Maturity of investment securities - held to maturity

3,360




Other, net

(3)




Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

102,196



(121,307)


Financing activities:




Proceeds from borrowings on debt

537,750



396,000


Principal repayments of debt

(471,704)



(369,500)


Principal repayments of capital lease obligations

(533)



(1,009)


Form S-4 costs

(3,918)




Debt issuance costs

(14,931)



(14,385)


Debt extinguishment costs



(25,036)


Debt amendment costs



(4,520)


Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(20,270)



(49,932)


Special dividend paid



(100,735)


Principal repayments of notes payable

(3,844)



(1,517)


Other, net

159



352


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

22,709



(170,282)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

283,286



22,671


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

193,960



171,289


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

477,246



$

193,960






Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$

27,340



$

40,635


Cash paid for taxes

$

37



$

13,328


Cash received for income tax refunds

$

14,157



$


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:




Capital leases and capital financing - equipment

$

6,513



$

1,574


Accrued capital expenditures

$

6,879



$

9,408


Issuance of equity in connection with acquisition

$

664,460



$


Net balance due to Alpha deemed effectively settled

$

47,048



$





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



Year Ended
December 31, 2018


Year Ended
December 31, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

233,599



$

141,924


Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets)

16,474



11,615


Long-term restricted cash

227,173



40,421


Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

477,246



$

193,960


 

 

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)


     Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

45,635



$

(18,974)



$

17,211



$

36,553



$

75,476



$

155,901


Interest expense

(56)



1



(447)





12,774



12,272


Interest income

(5)





(10)





(1,105)



(1,120)


Income tax benefit









(165,496)



(165,496)


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

22,694



10,596



7,512





2,796



43,598


Merger related costs



1





22



46,713



46,736


Non-cash stock compensation expense

73



24





335



3,306



3,738


Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations









24



24


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations









(170)



(170)


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

1,708



1,298



941





474



4,421


Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt









12,042



12,042


Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1)

11,547



5,517









17,064


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,746



662





(21,268)





(17,860)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,342



$

(875)



$

25,207



$

15,642



$

(13,166)



$

111,150




(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is exepected to have short-term impact.



     Segment Information:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Total revenues

$

247,562



$

36,222



$

89,623



$

198,275



$

402



$

572,084


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

22,694



$

10,596



$

7,512



$



$

2,796



$

43,598


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$

2,746



$

662



$



$

(21,268)



$



$

(17,860)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,342



$

(875)



$

25,207



$

15,642



$

(13,166)



$

111,150


Capital expenditures

$

15,805



$

1,280



$

8,024



$



$

50



$

25,159





     Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Successor


Year Ended December 31, 2018


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

193,422



$

(18,974)



$

18,651



$

107,196



$

2,559



$

302,854


Interest expense

260



1



(1,286)





39,835



38,810


Interest income

(22)





(34)



(18)



(1,875)



(1,949)


Income tax benefit









(165,363)



(165,363)


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

40,330



10,596



23,273





3,350



77,549


Merger related costs



1





22



51,777



51,800


Management restructuring costs (1)









2,659



2,659


Non-cash stock compensation expense

73



24





335



11,546



11,978


Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations









24



24


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations









(580)



(580)


Gain on sale of disposal group (2)

(16,386)











(16,386)


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

4,430



1,298



3,764





474



9,966


Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt









12,042



12,042


Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (3)

11,547



5,517









17,064


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,746



662





(8,800)





(5,392)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

236,400



$

(875)



$

44,368



$

98,735



$

(43,552)



$

335,076




 

(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the year ended December 31, 2018.

 

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP - Met segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

 

(3) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.




Segment Information:



Successor


Year Ended December 31, 2018


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Total revenues

$

650,385



$

36,222



$

285,796



$

1,055,505



$

3,297



$

2,031,205


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

40,330



$

10,596



$

23,273



$



$

3,350



$

77,549


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$

2,746



$

662



$



$

(8,800)



$



$

(5,392)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

236,400



$

(875)



$

44,368



$

98,735



$

(43,552)



$

335,076


Capital expenditures

$

39,634



$

1,280



$

40,635



$



$

332



$

81,881





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2017


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

21,720



$



$

(5,251)



$

12,436



$

85,745



$

114,650


Interest expense

2





(872)





8,767



7,897


Interest income

(14)





(1)





(79)



(94)


Income tax benefit









(75,419)



(75,419)


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,494





3,881





243



9,618


Non-cash stock compensation expense







270



8,027



8,297


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations









(29,686)



(29,686)


Secondary offering costs









(8)



(8)


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

1,386





1,041







2,427


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net







9,896





9,896


Expenses related to Special Dividend

(262)





27





(2,934)



(3,169)


Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

28,326



$



$

(1,175)



$

22,602



$

(5,344)



$

44,409




 

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology.

 

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $8,574 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.




Segment Information:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2017


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Total revenues

$

90,423



$



$

62,958



$

198,990



$

274



$

352,645


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

5,494



$



$

3,881



$



$

243



$

9,618


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$



$

9,896



$



$

9,896


Adjusted EBITDA

$

28,326



$



$

(1,175)



$

22,602



$

(5,344)



$

44,409


Capital expenditures

$

9,660



$



$

14,642



$



$

142



$

24,444





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Successor


Year Ended December 31, 2017


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

150,304



$



$

36,604



$

29,639



$

(42,812)



$

173,735


Interest expense

(90)





(1,505)





37,572



35,977


Interest income

(22)





(1)





(187)



(210)


Income tax benefit









(67,979)



(67,979)


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

18,941





15,087





882



34,910


Non-cash stock compensation expense







650



19,559



20,209


Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations









3,221



3,221


Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations









(38,886)



(38,886)


Secondary offering costs









4,491



4,491


Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt









38,701



38,701


Bargain purchase gain









(1,011)



(1,011)


Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,770





4,164







9,934


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net







59,007





59,007


Expenses related to the dividend

115





84





6,168



6,367


Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

175,018



$



$

54,433



$

89,296



$

(40,281)



$

278,466




 

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology.

 

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $41,863 for the year ended December 31, 2017.




Segment Information:



Successor


Year Ended December 31, 2017


CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Total revenues

$

460,023



$



$

306,563



$

882,548



$

835



$

1,649,969


Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

18,941



$



$

15,087



$



$

882



$

34,910


Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$



$

59,007



$



$

59,007


Adjusted EBITDA

$

175,018



$



$

54,433



$

89,296



$

(40,281)



$

278,466


Capital expenditures

$

20,494



$



$

51,007



$



$

1,200



$

72,701


 

 

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Revenues:








Coal revenues:








Met

$

363,163



$

232,680



$

130,483



56.1

%

Thermal

116,077



59,723



56,354



94.4

%

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1)

95,111



55,991



39,120



69.9

%

Other revenues

(2,267)



4,251



(6,518)



(153.3)

%

Total revenues

$

572,084



$

352,645



$

219,439



62.2

%









Tons sold:








Met

2,957



2,061



896



43.5

%

Thermal

2,549



1,381



1,168



84.6

%

Total

5,506



3,442



2,064



60.0

%









Coal sales realization per ton (2):








Met

$

122.81



$

112.90



$

9.91



8.8

%

Thermal

$

45.54



$

43.25



$

2.29



5.3

%

Average

$

87.04



$

84.95



$

2.09



2.5

%



Three Months Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Coal revenues (2):








CAPP - Met operations

$

247,211



$

90,220



$

156,991



174.0

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

35,685





35,685



100.0

%

NAPP operations

89,946



61,089



28,857



47.2

%

Trading and Logistics operations

106,398



141,094



(34,696)



(24.6)

%

Total coal revenues

$

479,240



$

292,403



$

186,837



63.9

%









Tons sold:








CAPP - Met operations

2,071



827



1,244



150.4

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

632





632



100.0

%

NAPP Operations

1,971



1,392



579



41.6

%

Trading and Logistics operations

832



1,223



(391)



(32.0)

%









Coal sales realization per ton (2):








CAPP - Met operations

$

119.37



$

109.09



$

10.28



9.4

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

56.46



$



$

56.46



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

45.63



$

43.89



$

1.74



4.0

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

127.88



$

115.37



$

12.51



10.8

%

Average

$

87.04



$

84.95



$

2.09



2.5

%


(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues.

(2) Does not include $95.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



Three Months Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

366,718



$

245,244



$

121,474



49.5

%

Freight and handling costs

95,111



55,991



39,120



69.9

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43,598



9,618



33,980



353.3

%

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

4,421



2,427



1,994



82.2

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(17,860)



9,896



(27,756)



(280.5)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

15,781



11,365



4,416



38.9

%

Merger related costs

46,736





46,736



100.0

%

Secondary offering costs



(8)



8



100.0

%

Total other operating (income) loss:








Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

24





24



100.0

%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(170)



(29,686)



29,516



99.4

%

Other expenses

354



89



265



297.8

%

Total costs and expenses

554,713



304,936



$

249,777



81.9

%

Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(12,272)



(7,897)



(4,375)



(55.4)

%

Interest income

1,120



94



1,026



1,091.5

%

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

(12,042)





(12,042)



(100.0)

%

Equity loss in affiliates

(3,255)



(1,219)



(2,036)



(167.0)

%

Miscellaneous income, net

(517)



544



(1,061)



(195.0)

%

Total other expense, net

(26,966)



(8,478)



(18,488)



(218.1)

%

Income tax benefit

165,496



75,419



90,077



119.4

%

Net income from continuing operations

$

155,901



$

114,650



$

41,251



36.0

%









Cost of coal sales:








CAPP - Met operations

$

174,244



$

61,760



$

112,484



182.1

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

42,594



$



$

42,594



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

64,338



$

64,091



$

247



0.4

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

84,601



$

119,393



$

(34,792)



(29.1)

%









Tons sold:








CAPP - Met operations

2,071



827




1,244



150.4

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

632






632



100.0

%

NAPP operations

1,971



1,392




579



41.6

%

Trading and Logistics operations

832



1,223




(391)



(32.0)

%









Cost of coal sales per ton:








CAPP - Met operations

$

84.14



$

74.68



$

9.46



12.7

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

67.40



$



$

67.40



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

32.64



$

46.04



$

(13.40)



(29.1)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

101.68



$

97.62



$

4.06



4.2

%









Coal margin per ton (1):








CAPP - Met operations

$

35.23



$

34.41



$

0.82



2.4

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

(10.94)



$



$

(10.94)



(100.0)

%

NAPP operations

$

12.99



$

(2.15)



$

15.14



(704.2)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

26.20



$

17.75



$

8.45



47.6

%


(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

 

 


Year Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Revenues:








Coal revenues:








Met

$

1,378,747



$

1,105,819



$

272,928



24.7

%

Thermal

279,014



286,662



(7,648)



(2.7)

%

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1)

363,128



247,402



115,726



46.8

%

Other revenues

10,316



10,086



230



2.3

%

Total revenues

$

2,031,205



$

1,649,969



$

381,236



23.1

%









Tons sold:








Met

11,121



8,916



2,205



24.7

%

Thermal

6,466



6,741



(275)



(4.1)

%

Total

17,587



15,657



1,930



12.3

%









Coal sales realization per ton (2):








Met

$

123.98



$

124.03



$

(0.05)



%

Thermal

$

43.15



$

42.53



$

0.62



1.5

%

Average

$

94.26



$

88.94



$

5.32



6.0

%



Year Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Coal revenues (2):








CAPP - Met operations

$

649,041



$

458,806



$

190,235



41.5

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

35,685






35,685



100.0

%

NAPP operations

281,175



301,789



(20,614)



(6.8)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

691,860



631,886



59,974



9.5

%

Total coal revenues

$

1,657,761



$

1,392,481



$

265,280



19.1

%









Tons sold:








CAPP - Met operations

5,196



3,901



1,295



33.2

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

632





632



100.0

%

NAPP operations

6,273



6,904



(631)



(9.1)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

5,486



4,852



634



13.1

%









Coal sales realization per ton (2):








CAPP - Met operations

$

124.91



$

117.61



$

7.30



6.2

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

56.46



$



$

56.46



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

44.82



$

43.71



$

1.11



2.5

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

126.11



$

130.23



$

(4.12)



(3.2)

%

Average

$

94.26



$

88.94



$

5.32



6.0

%


(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues.

(2) Does not include $363.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Year Ended December 31,


Increase (Decrease)

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

2018


2017


$ or Tons


%

Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

1,297,990



$

1,079,895



$

218,095



20.2

%

Freight and handling costs

363,128



247,402



115,726



46.8

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

77,549



34,910



42,639



122.1

%

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

9,966



9,934



32



0.3

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(5,392)



59,007



(64,399)



(109.1)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

59,271



67,459



(8,188)



(12.1)

%

Merger related costs

51,800





51,800



100.0

%

Secondary offering costs



4,491



(4,491)



(100.0)

%

Total other operating (income) loss:








Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

24



3,221



(3,197)



(99.3)

%

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(580)



(38,886)



38,306



98.5

%

Other (income) expense

(16,311)



178



(16,489)



(9,263.5)

%

Total costs and expenses

1,837,445



1,467,611



$

369,834



25.2

%

Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(38,810)



(35,977)



(2,833)



(7.9)

%

Interest income

1,949



210



1,739



828.1

%

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt

(12,042)



(38,701)



26,659



68.9

%

Equity loss in affiliates

(6,112)



(3,339)



(2,773)



(83.0)

%

Bargain purchase gain



1,011



(1,011)



(100.0)

%

Miscellaneous income, net

(1,254)



194



(1,448)



(746.4)

%

Total other expense, net

(56,269)



(76,602)



20,333



26.5

%

Income tax benefit

165,363



67,979



97,384



143.3

%

Net income from continuing operations

$

302,854



$

173,735



$

129,119



74.3

%









Cost of coal sales:








CAPP - Met operations

$

424,946



$

284,634



$

140,312



49.3

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

42,594



$



$

42,594



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

241,652



$

252,113



$

(10,461)



(4.1)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

587,857



$

543,148



$

44,709



8.2

%









Tons sold:








CAPP - Met operations

5,196



3,901




1,295



33.2

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

632






632



100.0

%

NAPP operations

6,273



6,904




(631)



(9.1)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

5,486



4,852




634



13.1

%









Cost of coal sales per ton:








CAPP - Met operations

$

81.78



$

72.96



$

8.82



12.1

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

67.40



$



$

67.40



100.0

%

NAPP operations

$

38.52



$

36.52



$

2.00



5.5

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

107.16



$

111.94



$

(4.78)



(4.3)

%









Coal margin per ton (1):








CAPP - Met operations

$

43.13



$

44.65



$

(1.52)



(3.4)

%

CAPP - Thermal operations

$

(10.94)



$



$

(10.94)



(100.0)

%

NAPP operations

$

6.30



$

7.19



$

(0.89)



(12.4)

%

Trading and Logistics operations

$

18.95



$

18.29



$

0.66



3.6

%


(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

 

 

Our cost of coal sales includes idle and closed mine costs and purchased coal costs. Additionally due to the Merger, our cost of coal sales includes the cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments. In the following table, we calculate adjusted cost of produced coal sold as cost of coal sales less idle and closed mine costs, cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments and purchased coal costs.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Cost of coal sales:












Cost of produced coal sold

$

143,297



$

34,690



$

64,403



$



$

220



$

242,610


Cost of purchased coal sold

18,385



2,185





84,601





105,171


Cost impact of coal inventory fair value (1)

11,547



5,517









17,064


Idle and closed mine costs

1,015



202



(65)





721



1,873


Total cost of coal sales

$

174,244



$

42,594



$

64,338



$

84,601



$

941



$

366,718


Tons sold

2,071



632



1,971



832





5,506


Cost of coal sales per ton

$

84.14



$

67.40



$

32.64



$

101.68



$



$

66.60














Total cost of coal sales

$

174,244



$

42,594



$

64,338



$

84,601



$

941



$

366,718


Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(18,385)



(2,185)





(84,601)





(105,171)


Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value

(11,547)



(5,517)









(17,064)


Less: idle and closed mine costs

(1,015)



(202)



65





(721)



(1,873)


Cost of produced coal sold

$

143,297



$

34,690



$

64,403



$



$

220



$

242,610


Produced tons sold

1,910



595



1,971







4,476


Cost of produced coal sold per ton

$

75.02



$

58.30



$

32.68



$



$



$

54.20




(1) 

The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.

 

 


Year Ended December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Cost of coal sales:












Cost of produced coal sold

$

360,164



$

34,690



$

238,876



$



$

220



$

633,950


Cost of purchased coal sold

49,383



2,185





587,857





639,425


Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1)

11,547



5,517









17,064


Idle and closed mine costs

3,852



202



2,776





721



7,551


Total cost of coal sales

$

424,946



$

42,594



$

241,652



$

587,857



$

941



$

1,297,990


Tons sold

5,196



632



6,273



5,486





17,587


Cost of coal sales per ton

$

81.78



$

67.40



$

38.52



$

107.16



$



$

73.80














Total cost of coal sales

$

424,946



$

42,594



$

241,652



$

587,857



$

941



$

1,297,990


Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(49,383)



(2,185)





(587,857)





(639,425)


Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment

(11,547)



(5,517)









(17,064)


Less: idle and closed mine costs

(3,852)



(202)



(2,776)





(721)



(7,551)


Cost of produced coal sold

$

360,164



$

34,690



$

238,876



$



$

220



$

633,950


Produced tons sold

4,750



595



6,273







11,618


Cost of produced coal sold per ton

$

75.82



$

58.30



$

38.08



$



$



$

54.57



(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Cost of coal sales:












Cost of produced coal sold

$

54,720



$



$

63,786



$



$



$

118,506


Cost of purchased coal sold

6,435







119,393





125,828


Idle mine costs

605





305







910


Total cost of coal sales

$

61,760



$



$

64,091



$

119,393



$



$

245,244


Tons sold

827





1,392



1,223





3,442


Cost of coal sales per ton

$

74.68



$



$

46.04



$

97.62



$



$

71.25














Total cost of coal sales

$

61,760



$



$

64,091



$

119,393



$



$

245,244


Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(6,435)







(119,393)





(125,828)


Less: idle mine costs

(605)





(305)







(910)


Cost of produced coal sold

$

54,720



$



$

63,786



$



$



$

118,506


Produced tons sold

780











780


Cost of produced coal sold per ton

$

70.15



$



$



$



$



$

151.93









Year Ended December 31, 2017

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

CAPP - Met


CAPP - Thermal


NAPP


Trading and Logistics


All Other


Consolidated

Cost of coal sales:












Cost of produced coal sold

$

267,121



$



$

248,344



$



$



$

515,465


Cost of purchased coal sold

14,734





47



543,148





557,929


Idle and closed mine costs

2,779





3,722







6,501


Total cost of coal sales

$

284,634



$



$

252,113



$

543,148



$



$

1,079,895


Tons sold

3,901





6,904



4,852





15,657


Cost of coal sales per ton

$

72.96



$



$

36.52



$

111.94



$



$

68.97














Total cost of coal sales

$

284,634



$



$

252,113



$

543,148



$



$

1,079,895


Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(14,734)





(47)



(543,148)





(557,929)


Less: idle and closed mine costs

(2,779)





(3,722)







(6,501)


Cost of produced coal sold

$

267,121



$



$

248,344



$



$



$

515,465


Produced tons sold

3,757





6,902







10,659


Cost of produced coal sold per ton

$

71.10



$



$

35.98



$



$



$

48.36


 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300821669.html

SOURCE Contura Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About