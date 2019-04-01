|
Contura Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
04/01/2019 | 06:31am EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 through December 31, 2018.
Highlights include:
- Net income from continuing operations of $156 million for the fourth quarter 2018 compared with net income of $115 million in the same period last year(1)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million for the quarter compared with $44 million in the same period last year(1)(2)
- Merger-related synergies progressing ahead of schedule
(millions, except per share)
Three months ended Dec. 31,
Twelve months ended Dec. 31,
2018(1)
2017(1)
2018(1)
2017(1)
Net income(3)
$155.9
$114.7
$302.9
$173.7
Net income(3) per diluted share
$9.85
$10.83
$25.86
$16.13
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$111.2
$44.4
$335.1
$278.5
Operating cash flow(4)
$(17.9)
$54.3
$158.4
$314.3
Capital expenditures
$25.2
$24.4
$81.9
$72.7
Tons of coal sold
5.5
3.4
17.6
15.7
1.
Excludes discontinued operations, except as noted.
2.
These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.
3.
From continuing operations.
4.
Includes discontinued operations.
"Between the successful completion of our merger with Alpha and the refinancing of our term loans, along with our listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the fourth quarter of 2018 was filled with significant strategic milestones for the future of our company," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "Immediately after the closing of those transactions, our focus shifted towards integration and synergy realization – and we are making excellent progress on both fronts with synergies progressing ahead of our initial expectations. In addition to emphasizing operational enhancements, we continue to increase our investor outreach to expand our visibility as a recently-listed NYSE company."
Financial Performance
The following fourth quarter results reflect a full quarter of Contura results and a partial quarter of Alpha results post-merger. Contura has four reportable segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP) - Met, CAPP - Thermal, Northern Appalachia (NAPP), and Trading and Logistics (T&L).
Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $572.1 million. Coal revenues in the fourth quarter, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, were $479.2 million, with CAPP - Met coal revenues accounting for $247.2 million, T&L accounting for $106.4 million, and NAPP coal revenues totaling $89.9 million. CAPP - Thermal revenues were $35.7 million for a partial fourth quarter 2018. Comparatively, in the fourth quarter 2017, CAPP - Met revenues were $90.2 million, T&L revenues were $141.1 million, and NAPP revenues were $61.1 million of the $292.4 million in total coal revenues.
CAPP - Met coal shipments for the fourth quarter 2018 were 2.1 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $119.37, compared to 0.8 million tons at $109.09 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter. Contura shipped 2.0 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $45.63, up from 1.4 million tons at $43.89 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017. CAPP - Thermal shipments for a partial quarter were 0.6 million tons. In the T&L segment, coal volumes were 0.8 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 1.2 million tons in the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 included Alpha-related T&L sales only through the merger closing on November 9, after which they are accounted for as part of captive CAPP - Met sales. The average T&L realization increased from $115.37 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter to $127.88 per ton during fourth quarter 2018.
Freight and handling fulfillment revenues in the fourth quarter 2018 were $95.1 million compared with $56.0 million in the prior year period.
Total costs and expenses during the fourth quarter 2018 were $554.7 million and cost of coal sales was $366.7 million, compared with $304.9 million and $245.2 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP - Met for the quarter averaged $84.14 per ton, up from $74.68 in the prior year period. CAPP - Met costs include $0.49 per ton in idle costs. The main drivers of increased costs versus last year expectations were higher labor costs, which accounted for approximately $4.00 a ton of the increased costs, and higher supply and maintenance costs, which increased costs by approximately $3.50 per ton. Also, higher sales-related costs resulting from strong metallurgical coal realizations contributed to higher costs per ton by approximately $1.00. CAPP - Thermal cost of coal sales averaged $67.40 per ton in the fourth quarter 2018, including idle costs of $0.32 per ton, and were elevated due to accelerated reclamation at a surface mine.
NAPP cost of coal sales was $32.64 per ton compared with $46.04 per ton in the year-ago period, which was negatively impacted by a previously disclosed roof fall. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the fourth quarter 2018 was $101.68 per ton versus $97.62 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 were $15.8 million, up from $11.4 million in the year-ago period. The year-ago period included approximately $2.7 million in non-cash stock compensation and charges related to the company's incentive plan. Included in the SG&A costs for the fourth quarter 2018 is approximately $3.1 million in non-cash stock compensation. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $43.6 million during the fourth quarter 2018 and amortization of acquired intangibles was $(17.9) million, compared with $9.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.
Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $155.9 million, or $9.85 per diluted share from continuing operations, for the fourth quarter 2018. In the fourth quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $114.7 million or $10.83 per diluted share from continuing operations.
Total adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $44.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash used for operating activities for the fourth quarter 2018, including discontinued operations, was $17.9 million and capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $25.2 million. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $54.3 million and capital expenditures were $24.4 million. Capital expenditures of $2.3 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year's total.
At the end of December 2018, Contura had $233.6 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2018, was approximately $588.0 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $429.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $233.6 million and $196.3 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $28.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. Additionally, as a result of the merger with Alpha, the Company assumed $135.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Amended and Restated Letter of Credit Agreement and $11.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Credit and Security Agreement.
Merger Update
On November 9, 2018, Contura's merger with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together "Alpha") was completed, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S., complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.
In conjunction with the transaction closing, Contura ("CTRA") shares were listed and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrently, the company refinanced its and legacy-Alpha's term loans with a new $550 million, 7-year term loan credit facility. In addition, the company increased its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million.
The company is making solid strides on the integration front and the anticipated synergy realizations on a run-rate basis are progressing ahead of the company's initial schedule, which targeted $30 million to $50 million in 2019.
Conference Call
The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on April 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-791-0213 (domestic toll-free) or 647-689-5651 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY
Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures: "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold." The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. The Company uses Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal, idle costs and acquisition accounting requirements. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.
Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Coal revenues
$
574,351
$
292,403
$
2,020,889
$
1,392,481
Freight and handling revenues
—
55,991
—
247,402
Other revenues
(2,267)
4,251
10,316
10,086
Total revenues
572,084
352,645
2,031,205
1,649,969
Costs and expenses:
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
366,718
245,244
1,297,990
1,079,895
Freight and handling costs
95,111
55,991
363,128
247,402
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
43,598
9,618
77,549
34,910
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,421
2,427
9,966
9,934
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(17,860)
9,896
(5,392)
59,007
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)
15,781
11,365
59,271
67,459
Merger related costs
46,736
—
51,800
—
Secondary offering costs
—
(8)
—
4,491
Total other operating (income) loss:
Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations
24
—
24
3,221
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
(170)
(29,686)
(580)
(38,886)
Other expense (income)
354
89
(16,311)
178
Total costs and expenses
554,713
304,936
1,837,445
1,467,611
Income from operations
17,371
47,709
193,760
182,358
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(12,272)
(7,897)
(38,810)
(35,977)
Interest income
1,120
94
1,949
210
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
(12,042)
—
(12,042)
(38,701)
Equity loss in affiliates
(3,255)
(1,219)
(6,112)
(3,339)
Bargain purchase gain
—
—
—
1,011
Miscellaneous income, net
(517)
544
(1,254)
194
Total other expense, net
(26,966)
(8,478)
(56,269)
(76,602)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
(9,595)
39,231
137,491
105,756
Income tax benefit
165,496
75,419
165,363
67,979
Net income from continuing operations
155,901
114,650
302,854
173,735
Discontinued operations:
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
(664)
(36,618)
(4,994)
(36,894)
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
1,305
18,610
1,305
17,681
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
641
(18,008)
(3,689)
(19,213)
Net income
$
156,542
$
96,642
$
299,165
$
154,522
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Income from continuing operations
$
10.38
$
11.50
$
27.61
$
17.01
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.04
(1.81)
(0.33)
(1.89)
Net income
$
10.42
$
9.69
$
27.28
$
15.12
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Income from continuing operations
$
9.85
$
10.83
$
25.86
$
16.13
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.04
(1.70)
(0.32)
(1.78)
Net income
$
9.89
$
9.13
$
25.54
$
14.35
Weighted average shares - basic
15,014,994
9,971,877
10,967,014
10,216,464
Weighted average shares - diluted
15,822,037
10,583,744
11,712,653
10,770,005
CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
233,599
$
141,924
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
292,617
127,326
Inventories, net
121,965
69,561
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
158,945
83,845
Current assets - discontinued operations
22,475
40,498
Total current assets
829,601
463,154
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $106,766 and $39,943 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
699,990
179,952
Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $11,390 and $6,512 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
528,232
16,627
Goodwill
95,624
—
Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,267 and $28,662 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
154,584
18,458
Long-term restricted cash
227,173
40,421
Deferred income taxes
27,179
78,744
Other non-current assets
183,675
31,612
Non-current assets - discontinued operations
—
7,632
Total assets
$
2,746,058
$
836,600
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
42,743
$
10,730
Trade accounts payable
114,568
76,319
Acquisition-related obligations - current
27,334
15,080
Liabilities held for sale
1,351
27,161
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
147,348
58,771
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
21,892
54,114
Total current liabilities
355,236
242,175
Long-term debt
545,269
361,973
Acquisition-related obligations - long-term
72,996
20,332
Workers' compensation and black lung obligations
249,294
41,658
Pension obligations
180,802
—
Asset retirement obligations
203,694
52,434
Deferred income taxes
15,118
—
Other non-current liabilities
52,415
17,618
Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations
94
7,762
Total liabilities
1,674,918
743,952
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2017, none issued
—
—
Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.2 million issued and 19.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017
202
108
Additional paid-in capital
761,301
40,616
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,130)
(1,948)
Treasury stock, at cost: 1.1 million shares at December 31, 2018 and 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017
(70,362)
(50,092)
Retained earnings
403,129
103,964
Total stockholders' equity
1,071,140
92,648
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,746,058
$
836,600
CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Operating activities:
Net income
$
299,165
$
154,522
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
77,549
65,000
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(5,392)
59,007
Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount
5,627
7,531
Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount
4,483
2,884
Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations
24
3,221
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
(580)
(38,886)
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(16,852)
(570)
Bargain purchase gain
—
(1,011)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
9,966
21,275
Employee benefit plans, net
9,231
11,739
Deferred income taxes
(66,682)
(78,744)
Loss on sale of Powder River Basin
—
36,086
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
12,042
38,701
Stock-based compensation
13,354
20,372
Equity in loss of affiliates
6,112
3,325
Other, net
1,643
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Trade accounts receivable, net
(84,139)
34,840
Inventories, net
33,232
441
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(44,266)
(40,425)
Deposits
(7,493)
38,447
Other non-current assets
(36,655)
24,498
Trade accounts payable
(7,075)
6,102
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(7,345)
(12,207)
Acquisition-related obligations
(14,500)
(22,800)
Asset retirement obligations
(3,175)
(2,567)
Other non-current liabilities
(19,893)
(16,521)
Net cash provided by operating activities
158,381
314,260
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(81,881)
(83,121)
Payments on disposal of assets
(10,250)
—
Proceeds on disposal of assets
997
2,579
Capital contributions to equity affiliates
(5,253)
(5,691)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired in acquisition, net of amounts paid
198,506
—
Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate
—
(13,293)
Cash paid on sale of Powder River Basin
—
(21,375)
Purchase of investment securities - held to maturity
(3,280)
(406)
Maturity of investment securities - held to maturity
3,360
—
Other, net
(3)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
102,196
(121,307)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on debt
537,750
396,000
Principal repayments of debt
(471,704)
(369,500)
Principal repayments of capital lease obligations
(533)
(1,009)
Form S-4 costs
(3,918)
—
Debt issuance costs
(14,931)
(14,385)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
(25,036)
Debt amendment costs
—
(4,520)
Common stock repurchases and related expenses
(20,270)
(49,932)
Special dividend paid
—
(100,735)
Principal repayments of notes payable
(3,844)
(1,517)
Other, net
159
352
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
22,709
(170,282)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
283,286
22,671
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
193,960
171,289
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
477,246
$
193,960
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
27,340
$
40,635
Cash paid for taxes
$
37
$
13,328
Cash received for income tax refunds
$
14,157
$
—
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Capital leases and capital financing - equipment
$
6,513
$
1,574
Accrued capital expenditures
$
6,879
$
9,408
Issuance of equity in connection with acquisition
$
664,460
$
—
Net balance due to Alpha deemed effectively settled
$
47,048
$
—
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
233,599
$
141,924
Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets)
16,474
11,615
Long-term restricted cash
227,173
40,421
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
477,246
$
193,960
CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Amounts in thousands)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
45,635
$
(18,974)
$
17,211
$
36,553
$
75,476
$
155,901
Interest expense
(56)
1
(447)
—
12,774
12,272
Interest income
(5)
—
(10)
—
(1,105)
(1,120)
Income tax benefit
—
—
—
—
(165,496)
(165,496)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
22,694
10,596
7,512
—
2,796
43,598
Merger related costs
—
1
—
22
46,713
46,736
Non-cash stock compensation expense
73
24
—
335
3,306
3,738
Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
24
24
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
(170)
(170)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
1,708
1,298
941
—
474
4,421
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
12,042
12,042
Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1)
11,547
5,517
—
—
—
17,064
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
2,746
662
—
(21,268)
—
(17,860)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
84,342
$
(875)
$
25,207
$
15,642
$
(13,166)
$
111,150
(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is exepected to have short-term impact.
Segment Information:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
247,562
$
36,222
$
89,623
$
198,275
$
402
$
572,084
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
$
22,694
$
10,596
$
7,512
$
—
$
2,796
$
43,598
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
$
2,746
$
662
$
—
$
(21,268)
$
—
$
(17,860)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
84,342
$
(875)
$
25,207
$
15,642
$
(13,166)
$
111,150
Capital expenditures
$
15,805
$
1,280
$
8,024
$
—
$
50
$
25,159
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:
Successor
Year Ended December 31, 2018
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
193,422
$
(18,974)
$
18,651
$
107,196
$
2,559
$
302,854
Interest expense
260
1
(1,286)
—
39,835
38,810
Interest income
(22)
—
(34)
(18)
(1,875)
(1,949)
Income tax benefit
—
—
—
—
(165,363)
(165,363)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
40,330
10,596
23,273
—
3,350
77,549
Merger related costs
—
1
—
22
51,777
51,800
Management restructuring costs (1)
—
—
—
—
2,659
2,659
Non-cash stock compensation expense
73
24
—
335
11,546
11,978
Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
24
24
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
(580)
(580)
Gain on sale of disposal group (2)
(16,386)
—
—
—
—
(16,386)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
1,298
3,764
—
474
9,966
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
12,042
12,042
Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (3)
11,547
5,517
—
—
—
17,064
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
2,746
662
—
(8,800)
—
(5,392)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
236,400
$
(875)
$
44,368
$
98,735
$
(43,552)
$
335,076
(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the year ended December 31, 2018.
(2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP - Met segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.
Segment Information:
Successor
Year Ended December 31, 2018
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
650,385
$
36,222
$
285,796
$
1,055,505
$
3,297
$
2,031,205
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
$
40,330
$
10,596
$
23,273
$
—
$
3,350
$
77,549
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
$
2,746
$
662
$
—
$
(8,800)
$
—
$
(5,392)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
236,400
$
(875)
$
44,368
$
98,735
$
(43,552)
$
335,076
Capital expenditures
$
39,634
$
1,280
$
40,635
$
—
$
332
$
81,881
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
21,720
$
—
$
(5,251)
$
12,436
$
85,745
$
114,650
Interest expense
2
—
(872)
—
8,767
7,897
Interest income
(14)
—
(1)
—
(79)
(94)
Income tax benefit
—
—
—
—
(75,419)
(75,419)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
5,494
—
3,881
—
243
9,618
Non-cash stock compensation expense
—
—
—
270
8,027
8,297
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
(29,686)
(29,686)
Secondary offering costs
—
—
—
—
(8)
(8)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
1,386
—
1,041
—
—
2,427
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
—
—
—
9,896
—
9,896
Expenses related to Special Dividend
(262)
—
27
—
(2,934)
(3,169)
Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
$
28,326
$
—
$
(1,175)
$
22,602
$
(5,344)
$
44,409
(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology.
(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $8,574 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Segment Information:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
90,423
$
—
$
62,958
$
198,990
$
274
$
352,645
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
$
5,494
$
—
$
3,881
$
—
$
243
$
9,618
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
9,896
$
—
$
9,896
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28,326
$
—
$
(1,175)
$
22,602
$
(5,344)
$
44,409
Capital expenditures
$
9,660
$
—
$
14,642
$
—
$
142
$
24,444
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:
Successor
Year Ended December 31, 2017
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
150,304
$
—
$
36,604
$
29,639
$
(42,812)
$
173,735
Interest expense
(90)
—
(1,505)
—
37,572
35,977
Interest income
(22)
—
(1)
—
(187)
(210)
Income tax benefit
—
—
—
—
(67,979)
(67,979)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,941
—
15,087
—
882
34,910
Non-cash stock compensation expense
—
—
—
650
19,559
20,209
Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
3,221
3,221
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
—
—
—
—
(38,886)
(38,886)
Secondary offering costs
—
—
—
—
4,491
4,491
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
—
38,701
38,701
Bargain purchase gain
—
—
—
—
(1,011)
(1,011)
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
5,770
—
4,164
—
—
9,934
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
—
—
—
59,007
—
59,007
Expenses related to the dividend
115
—
84
—
6,168
6,367
Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
$
175,018
$
—
$
54,433
$
89,296
$
(40,281)
$
278,466
(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology.
(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $41,863 for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Segment Information:
Successor
Year Ended December 31, 2017
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
460,023
$
—
$
306,563
$
882,548
$
835
$
1,649,969
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
$
18,941
$
—
$
15,087
$
—
$
882
$
34,910
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
59,007
$
—
$
59,007
Adjusted EBITDA
$
175,018
$
—
$
54,433
$
89,296
$
(40,281)
$
278,466
Capital expenditures
$
20,494
$
—
$
51,007
$
—
$
1,200
$
72,701
CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Revenues:
Coal revenues:
Met
$
363,163
$
232,680
$
130,483
56.1
%
Thermal
116,077
59,723
56,354
94.4
%
Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1)
95,111
55,991
39,120
69.9
%
Other revenues
(2,267)
4,251
(6,518)
(153.3)
%
Total revenues
$
572,084
$
352,645
$
219,439
62.2
%
Tons sold:
Met
2,957
2,061
896
43.5
%
Thermal
2,549
1,381
1,168
84.6
%
Total
5,506
3,442
2,064
60.0
%
Coal sales realization per ton (2):
Met
$
122.81
$
112.90
$
9.91
8.8
%
Thermal
$
45.54
$
43.25
$
2.29
5.3
%
Average
$
87.04
$
84.95
$
2.09
2.5
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Coal revenues (2):
CAPP - Met operations
$
247,211
$
90,220
$
156,991
174.0
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
35,685
—
35,685
100.0
%
NAPP operations
89,946
61,089
28,857
47.2
%
Trading and Logistics operations
106,398
141,094
(34,696)
(24.6)
%
Total coal revenues
$
479,240
$
292,403
$
186,837
63.9
%
Tons sold:
CAPP - Met operations
2,071
827
1,244
150.4
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
632
—
632
100.0
%
NAPP Operations
1,971
1,392
579
41.6
%
Trading and Logistics operations
832
1,223
(391)
(32.0)
%
Coal sales realization per ton (2):
CAPP - Met operations
$
119.37
$
109.09
$
10.28
9.4
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
56.46
$
—
$
56.46
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
45.63
$
43.89
$
1.74
4.0
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
127.88
$
115.37
$
12.51
10.8
%
Average
$
87.04
$
84.95
$
2.09
2.5
%
(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues.
(2) Does not include $95.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$
366,718
$
245,244
$
121,474
49.5
%
Freight and handling costs
95,111
55,991
39,120
69.9
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
43,598
9,618
33,980
353.3
%
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,421
2,427
1,994
82.2
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(17,860)
9,896
(27,756)
(280.5)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)
15,781
11,365
4,416
38.9
%
Merger related costs
46,736
—
46,736
100.0
%
Secondary offering costs
—
(8)
8
100.0
%
Total other operating (income) loss:
Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations
24
—
24
100.0
%
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
(170)
(29,686)
29,516
99.4
%
Other expenses
354
89
265
297.8
%
Total costs and expenses
554,713
304,936
$
249,777
81.9
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(12,272)
(7,897)
(4,375)
(55.4)
%
Interest income
1,120
94
1,026
1,091.5
%
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
(12,042)
—
(12,042)
(100.0)
%
Equity loss in affiliates
(3,255)
(1,219)
(2,036)
(167.0)
%
Miscellaneous income, net
(517)
544
(1,061)
(195.0)
%
Total other expense, net
(26,966)
(8,478)
(18,488)
(218.1)
%
Income tax benefit
165,496
75,419
90,077
119.4
%
Net income from continuing operations
$
155,901
$
114,650
$
41,251
36.0
%
Cost of coal sales:
CAPP - Met operations
$
174,244
$
61,760
$
112,484
182.1
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
42,594
$
—
$
42,594
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
64,338
$
64,091
$
247
0.4
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
84,601
$
119,393
$
(34,792)
(29.1)
%
Tons sold:
CAPP - Met operations
2,071
827
1,244
150.4
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
632
—
632
100.0
%
NAPP operations
1,971
1,392
579
41.6
%
Trading and Logistics operations
832
1,223
(391)
(32.0)
%
Cost of coal sales per ton:
CAPP - Met operations
$
84.14
$
74.68
$
9.46
12.7
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
67.40
$
—
$
67.40
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
32.64
$
46.04
$
(13.40)
(29.1)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
101.68
$
97.62
$
4.06
4.2
%
Coal margin per ton (1):
CAPP - Met operations
$
35.23
$
34.41
$
0.82
2.4
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
(10.94)
$
—
$
(10.94)
(100.0)
%
NAPP operations
$
12.99
$
(2.15)
$
15.14
(704.2)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
26.20
$
17.75
$
8.45
47.6
%
(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.
Year Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Revenues:
Coal revenues:
Met
$
1,378,747
$
1,105,819
$
272,928
24.7
%
Thermal
279,014
286,662
(7,648)
(2.7)
%
Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1)
363,128
247,402
115,726
46.8
%
Other revenues
10,316
10,086
230
2.3
%
Total revenues
$
2,031,205
$
1,649,969
$
381,236
23.1
%
Tons sold:
Met
11,121
8,916
2,205
24.7
%
Thermal
6,466
6,741
(275)
(4.1)
%
Total
17,587
15,657
1,930
12.3
%
Coal sales realization per ton (2):
Met
$
123.98
$
124.03
$
(0.05)
—
%
Thermal
$
43.15
$
42.53
$
0.62
1.5
%
Average
$
94.26
$
88.94
$
5.32
6.0
%
Year Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Coal revenues (2):
CAPP - Met operations
$
649,041
$
458,806
$
190,235
41.5
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
35,685
—
35,685
100.0
%
NAPP operations
281,175
301,789
(20,614)
(6.8)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
691,860
631,886
59,974
9.5
%
Total coal revenues
$
1,657,761
$
1,392,481
$
265,280
19.1
%
Tons sold:
CAPP - Met operations
5,196
3,901
1,295
33.2
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
632
—
632
100.0
%
NAPP operations
6,273
6,904
(631)
(9.1)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
5,486
4,852
634
13.1
%
Coal sales realization per ton (2):
CAPP - Met operations
$
124.91
$
117.61
$
7.30
6.2
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
56.46
$
—
$
56.46
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
44.82
$
43.71
$
1.11
2.5
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
126.11
$
130.23
$
(4.12)
(3.2)
%
Average
$
94.26
$
88.94
$
5.32
6.0
%
(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues.
(2) Does not include $363.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Year Ended December 31,
Increase (Decrease)
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
2018
2017
$ or Tons
%
Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
$
1,297,990
$
1,079,895
$
218,095
20.2
%
Freight and handling costs
363,128
247,402
115,726
46.8
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
77,549
34,910
42,639
122.1
%
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
9,966
9,934
32
0.3
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles, net
(5,392)
59,007
(64,399)
(109.1)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)
59,271
67,459
(8,188)
(12.1)
%
Merger related costs
51,800
—
51,800
100.0
%
Secondary offering costs
—
4,491
(4,491)
(100.0)
%
Total other operating (income) loss:
Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations
24
3,221
(3,197)
(99.3)
%
Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations
(580)
(38,886)
38,306
98.5
%
Other (income) expense
(16,311)
178
(16,489)
(9,263.5)
%
Total costs and expenses
1,837,445
1,467,611
$
369,834
25.2
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(38,810)
(35,977)
(2,833)
(7.9)
%
Interest income
1,949
210
1,739
828.1
%
Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt
(12,042)
(38,701)
26,659
68.9
%
Equity loss in affiliates
(6,112)
(3,339)
(2,773)
(83.0)
%
Bargain purchase gain
—
1,011
(1,011)
(100.0)
%
Miscellaneous income, net
(1,254)
194
(1,448)
(746.4)
%
Total other expense, net
(56,269)
(76,602)
20,333
26.5
%
Income tax benefit
165,363
67,979
97,384
143.3
%
Net income from continuing operations
$
302,854
$
173,735
$
129,119
74.3
%
Cost of coal sales:
CAPP - Met operations
$
424,946
$
284,634
$
140,312
49.3
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
42,594
$
—
$
42,594
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
241,652
$
252,113
$
(10,461)
(4.1)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
587,857
$
543,148
$
44,709
8.2
%
Tons sold:
CAPP - Met operations
5,196
3,901
1,295
33.2
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
632
—
632
100.0
%
NAPP operations
6,273
6,904
(631)
(9.1)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
5,486
4,852
634
13.1
%
Cost of coal sales per ton:
CAPP - Met operations
$
81.78
$
72.96
$
8.82
12.1
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
67.40
$
—
$
67.40
100.0
%
NAPP operations
$
38.52
$
36.52
$
2.00
5.5
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
107.16
$
111.94
$
(4.78)
(4.3)
%
Coal margin per ton (1):
CAPP - Met operations
$
43.13
$
44.65
$
(1.52)
(3.4)
%
CAPP - Thermal operations
$
(10.94)
$
—
$
(10.94)
(100.0)
%
NAPP operations
$
6.30
$
7.19
$
(0.89)
(12.4)
%
Trading and Logistics operations
$
18.95
$
18.29
$
0.66
3.6
%
(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.
Our cost of coal sales includes idle and closed mine costs and purchased coal costs. Additionally due to the Merger, our cost of coal sales includes the cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments. In the following table, we calculate adjusted cost of produced coal sold as cost of coal sales less idle and closed mine costs, cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments and purchased coal costs.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Cost of coal sales:
Cost of produced coal sold
$
143,297
$
34,690
$
64,403
$
—
$
220
$
242,610
Cost of purchased coal sold
18,385
2,185
—
84,601
—
105,171
Cost impact of coal inventory fair value (1)
11,547
5,517
—
—
—
17,064
Idle and closed mine costs
1,015
202
(65)
—
721
1,873
Total cost of coal sales
$
174,244
$
42,594
$
64,338
$
84,601
$
941
$
366,718
Tons sold
2,071
632
1,971
832
—
5,506
Cost of coal sales per ton
$
84.14
$
67.40
$
32.64
$
101.68
$
—
$
66.60
Total cost of coal sales
$
174,244
$
42,594
$
64,338
$
84,601
$
941
$
366,718
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(18,385)
(2,185)
—
(84,601)
—
(105,171)
Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value
(11,547)
(5,517)
—
—
—
(17,064)
Less: idle and closed mine costs
(1,015)
(202)
65
—
(721)
(1,873)
Cost of produced coal sold
$
143,297
$
34,690
$
64,403
$
—
$
220
$
242,610
Produced tons sold
1,910
595
1,971
—
—
4,476
Cost of produced coal sold per ton
$
75.02
$
58.30
$
32.68
$
—
$
—
$
54.20
(1)
The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.
Year Ended December 31, 2018
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Cost of coal sales:
Cost of produced coal sold
$
360,164
$
34,690
$
238,876
$
—
$
220
$
633,950
Cost of purchased coal sold
49,383
2,185
—
587,857
—
639,425
Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1)
11,547
5,517
—
—
—
17,064
Idle and closed mine costs
3,852
202
2,776
—
721
7,551
Total cost of coal sales
$
424,946
$
42,594
$
241,652
$
587,857
$
941
$
1,297,990
Tons sold
5,196
632
6,273
5,486
—
17,587
Cost of coal sales per ton
$
81.78
$
67.40
$
38.52
$
107.16
$
—
$
73.80
Total cost of coal sales
$
424,946
$
42,594
$
241,652
$
587,857
$
941
$
1,297,990
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(49,383)
(2,185)
—
(587,857)
—
(639,425)
Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment
(11,547)
(5,517)
—
—
—
(17,064)
Less: idle and closed mine costs
(3,852)
(202)
(2,776)
—
(721)
(7,551)
Cost of produced coal sold
$
360,164
$
34,690
$
238,876
$
—
$
220
$
633,950
Produced tons sold
4,750
595
6,273
—
—
11,618
Cost of produced coal sold per ton
$
75.82
$
58.30
$
38.08
$
—
$
—
$
54.57
(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Cost of coal sales:
Cost of produced coal sold
$
54,720
$
—
$
63,786
$
—
$
—
$
118,506
Cost of purchased coal sold
6,435
—
—
119,393
—
125,828
Idle mine costs
605
—
305
—
—
910
Total cost of coal sales
$
61,760
$
—
$
64,091
$
119,393
$
—
$
245,244
Tons sold
827
—
1,392
1,223
—
3,442
Cost of coal sales per ton
$
74.68
$
—
$
46.04
$
97.62
$
—
$
71.25
Total cost of coal sales
$
61,760
$
—
$
64,091
$
119,393
$
—
$
245,244
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(6,435)
—
—
(119,393)
—
(125,828)
Less: idle mine costs
(605)
—
(305)
—
—
(910)
Cost of produced coal sold
$
54,720
$
—
$
63,786
$
—
$
—
$
118,506
Produced tons sold
780
—
—
—
—
780
Cost of produced coal sold per ton
$
70.15
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
151.93
Year Ended December 31, 2017
(In thousands, except for per ton data)
CAPP - Met
CAPP - Thermal
NAPP
Trading and Logistics
All Other
Consolidated
Cost of coal sales:
Cost of produced coal sold
$
267,121
$
—
$
248,344
$
—
$
—
$
515,465
Cost of purchased coal sold
14,734
—
47
543,148
—
557,929
Idle and closed mine costs
2,779
—
3,722
—
—
6,501
Total cost of coal sales
$
284,634
$
—
$
252,113
$
543,148
$
—
$
1,079,895
Tons sold
3,901
—
6,904
4,852
—
15,657
Cost of coal sales per ton
$
72.96
$
—
$
36.52
$
111.94
$
—
$
68.97
Total cost of coal sales
$
284,634
$
—
$
252,113
$
543,148
$
—
$
1,079,895
Less: cost of purchased coal sold
(14,734)
—
(47)
(543,148)
—
(557,929)
Less: idle and closed mine costs
(2,779)
—
(3,722)
—
—
(6,501)
Cost of produced coal sold
$
267,121
$
—
$
248,344
$
—
$
—
$
515,465
Produced tons sold
3,757
—
6,902
—
—
10,659
Cost of produced coal sold per ton
$
71.10
$
—
$
35.98
$
—
$
—
$
48.36
|