Contura Energy : Announces Partial Draw Down of Revolving Credit Facility (opens in new window)

03/23/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contura Announces Partial Draw Down of Revolving Credit

Facility

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 23, 2020 - Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced the Company has drawn down $57.5 million in principal amount under its revolving credit facility as a proactive, precautionary measure in light of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its potential effects upon national and world economies.

"As we continue to take precautionary measures to reduce risk amid market disruption from the coronavirus, we-along with a number of other companies-chose to add some cash to the balance sheet to provide flexibility in these unprecedented times," said Andy Eidson, chief financial officer. "We will continue to monitor the situation as the global business community responds to and eventually begins to recover from the impacts of this public health crisis."

This borrowing occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 under the Amended and Restated Asset- Based Revolving Credit Agreement, dated November 9, 2018. The $57.5 million in borrowed funds currently carry an interest rate of 3.25% and will mature on September 20, 2020. At the time of borrowing, the Company also had an aggregate of approximately $120 million in outstanding letters of credit under the facility.

Contura intends to retain these funds in cash to preserve liquidity amid the growing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA 423.956.6882

MEDIA CONTACT corporatecommunications@conturaenergy.com

Emily O'Quinn 423.573.0369

- ### -

Disclaimer

Contura Energy Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 21:36:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 767 M
EBIT 2020 -55,4 M
Net income 2020 -146 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,34x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,03x
Capitalization 61,6 M
Chart CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Contura Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,67  $
Last Close Price 2,75  $
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 215%
Spread / Lowest Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Stetson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason E. Whitehead Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Andrew Eidson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert E. Ferrara Independent Director
John E. Lushefski Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTURA ENERGY, INC.-62.65%62
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.07%40 490
GLENCORE-49.19%18 565
COAL INDIA LIMITED-37.17%10 844
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-22.69%9 497
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.50%6 364
