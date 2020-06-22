Log in
Contura Energy : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. - CTRA

06/22/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) resulting from allegations that Contura may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Contura shareholders. If you purchased securities of Contura please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1877.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-national-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-contura-energy-inc--ctra-301081347.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
