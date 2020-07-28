Log in
Contura Energy : ROSEN, HIGHLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Contura Energy, Inc. – CTRA

07/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) resulting from allegations that Contura may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In December 2017, Contura sold several of its mines and other assets to Blackjewel L.L.C. In November 2018, Contura merged with Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. and ANR, Inc. (the “Merger”). According to the registration statement issued in connection with the Merger, Contura disclosed that it had agreed to backstop certain of Blackjewel’s bonding obligations to facilitate the permit transfer for the mines and that Blackjewel would enter into financing by June 30, 2019 sufficient to release Contura from such obligations. On July 1, 2020, Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Contura repurchased the mines and sold the same assets to Eagle Specialty Materials, LLC, whereby Contura would pay $90 million to Eagle Specialty to acquire the mines and assume the related reclamation obligations. Contura’s stock price has plummeted since the Merger.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Contura shareholders. If you purchased securities of Contura please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1877.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 562 M - -
Net income 2020 -197 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,5 M 63,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 190
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Contura Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 3,47 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Stetson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason E. Whitehead Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Andrew Eidson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert E. Ferrara Independent Director
John E. Lushefski Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTURA ENERGY, INC.-61.66%63
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.41%42 461
GLENCORE PLC-21.39%31 502
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.12%11 141
COAL INDIA LIMITED-38.28%10 710
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-39.16%6 325
