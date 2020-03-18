Earnings Call Rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. Today Due to Third-Party Technical Difficulties (opens in new window)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Earnings Call Rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. Today Due to

Third-Party Technical Difficulties

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 18, 2020 - Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced the rescheduling of this morning's earnings call due to technical issues with a third-party provider.

The earnings call with Contura management has been rescheduled for this afternoon, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.

The call will be available via webcast on the Investor page of Contura's website at investors.conturaenergy.com/investors/. Analysts who would like to participate, should dial 866- 270-1533 (domestic toll-free) or 412-317-0797 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA 423.956.6882

MEDIA CONTACT