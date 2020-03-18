Earnings Call Rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. Today Due to Third-Party Technical Difficulties (opens in new window)

Log in
CONTURA ENERGY, INC.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC.

(CTRA)
03/18/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Earnings Call Rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. Today Due to

Third-Party Technical Difficulties

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 18, 2020 - Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced the rescheduling of this morning's earnings call due to technical issues with a third-party provider.

The earnings call with Contura management has been rescheduled for this afternoon, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.

The call will be available via webcast on the Investor page of Contura's website at investors.conturaenergy.com/investors/. Analysts who would like to participate, should dial 866- 270-1533 (domestic toll-free) or 412-317-0797 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA 423.956.6882

MEDIA CONTACT

corporatecommunications@conturaenergy.com

Emily O'Quinn 423.573.0369

- ### -

Disclaimer

Contura Energy Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:17:03 UTC
