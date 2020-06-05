Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Contura Energy, Inc. Investors (CTRA)

06/05/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Contura Energy, Inc. (“Contura” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you own Contura shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 710 M - -
Net income 2020 -208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,4 M 79,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 190
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Contura Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONTURA ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Stetson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason E. Whitehead Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Andrew Eidson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert E. Ferrara Independent Director
John E. Lushefski Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTURA ENERGY, INC.-52.04%79
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.53%43 752
GLENCORE PLC-28.12%28 135
COAL INDIA LIMITED-31.46%11 448
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-20.69%9 763
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.60%5 984
