CONVATEC GROUP

(CTEC)
ConvaTec : Medical device firm ConvaTec adjusts for Brexit disruptions

0
02/14/2019

(Reuters) - Catheter and colostomy bag maker ConvaTec played down the risks of even a no-deal Brexit to its business on Thursday, saying it was making plans to stock pile appropriately to deal with any potential supply disruptions.

The company also said its full-year adjusted operating profit had fallen 6 percent to $429.4 million, hurt by reduced orders for its infusion devices in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 836 M
EBIT 2018 389 M
Net income 2018 175 M
Debt 2018 1 376 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,36
P/E ratio 2019 16,96
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 3 757 M
Chart CONVATEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
ConvaTec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVATEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,24 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rick D. Anderson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Charles Gent Non-Executive Chairman
Donal Balfe Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Frank M. Schulkes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Steele EVP-Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVATEC GROUP6.69%3 757
ABBVIE-13.30%120 232
MERCK KGAA6.36%13 822
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD7.30%11 171
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD11.91%8 664
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-1.73%7 348
