ConvaTec : Medical device firm ConvaTec adjusts for Brexit disruptions
02/14/2019 | 03:12am EST
(Reuters) - Catheter and colostomy bag maker ConvaTec played down the risks of even a no-deal Brexit to its business on Thursday, saying it was making plans to stock pile appropriately to deal with any potential supply disruptions.
The company also said its full-year adjusted operating profit had fallen 6 percent to $429.4 million, hurt by reduced orders for its infusion devices in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)