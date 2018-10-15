Log in
CONVATEC GROUP (CTEC)
ConvaTec : Retirement of Chief Executive Officer and appointment of Rick Anderson as Chief Executive Officer (Interim) 15 October 2018

15 October 2018

Reading, United Kingdom - Paul Moraviec, Chief Executive Officer of ConvaTec Group Plc ('ConvaTec' or 'the Company') has informed the Board of the Company that he wishes to retire. He will cease to be a Director with immediate effect.

The Board has asked Rick Anderson, currently a Non-Executive Director of ConvaTec and a former Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson, to assume the position of Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect, until a suitable candidate is appointed to replace Mr Moraviec. Rick will be taking up his role on a full-time basis and will be based at the Group's headquarters in Reading, United Kingdom. Mr Moraviec will continue to be available to the Company to ensure an orderly transition. The search for a new CEO will commence immediately and will be led by the Chairman, Sir Christopher Gent and Steve Holliday, the Deputy Chairman.

Sir Christopher Gent, Chairman of ConvaTec, said: 'I would like to thank Paul for leading ConvaTec through an important phase of the Company's development and the first period of being a public company. Paul leaves with the Board's best wishes for his retirement. I am grateful to Rick for agreeing to take on executive responsibility as Interim Chief Executive Officer and I am sure the Company will be in very good hands until Paul's replacement has been appointed.'

Paul Moraviec said: 'We have made significant progress during my time as Chief Executive Officer and I am confident that ConvaTec now has the strong platform, infrastructure and leadership to enable the business to flourish. I would like to thank all my colleagues across ConvaTec for their hard work and dedication, they have taken ConvaTec to a leading position in the MedTech industry and I look forward to watching the Company's future success.'

Rick Anderson will cease to be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee with immediate effect.

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11R(1).

Enquiries


Media

mediarelations@convatec.com

Bobby Leach, VP Group Corporate Affairs

+44 (0)7770 842226

James Bradley / Alastair Elwen, Finsbury

+44 (0)207 2513801

Disclaimer

ConvaTec Group plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:27:02 UTC
