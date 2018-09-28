ConvaTec : Scrip Dividend - total issued shares

RNS Number : 3484C ConvaTec Group PLC 28 September 2018

ConvaTec Group Plc

Scrip Dividend - total issued shares

Reading, United Kingdom (28 September 2018)

On 1 August 2018 ConvaTec Group Plc ("ConvaTec" or "the Company") declared an interim dividend of 1.717 cents per share (the "interim dividend"). This interim dividend is to be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the share register as at 7 September 2018 ("record date"). The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. On 2 August 2018, the Company announced that a scrip dividend scheme will be available for this interim dividend allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. The calculation price for the scrip dividend scheme was announced on 13 September 2018.

It is confirmed that 4,681,820 ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be allotted and issued on 12 October 2018 by the Company to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative. The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading.

Dealings in the shares issued under the scrip dividend scheme is expected to commence on 12 October 2018.

TIMETABLE

Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the interim dividend are:

Ex-dividend Date 6 September 2018 Record Date 7 September 2018 Scrip calculation price determined 6-12 September 2018 (inclusive) Scrip calculation price available and announced 13 September 2018 Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form 3.00 p.m. on 21 September 2018 Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form 5.00 p.m. on 21 September 2018 Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued 28 September 2018 Dividend payment date 12 October 2018 Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme Rules 12 October 2018 and share certificates, CREST accounts credited/updated, and first day of dealings in New Shares Enquiries Media

Bobby Leach, VP Group Corporate Affairs, ConvaTec +44 (0)7770 842 226 Alastair Elwen, Finsbury +44 (0)207 251 3801 Analysts and Investors John Crosse, VP Investor Relations, ConvaTec +44 (0)7500 141 435 Kirsty Law, Director Investor Relations, ConvaTec +44 (0)7470 909 582 investorrelations@convatec.com Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. ConvaTec's products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visitwww.convatecgroup.com where a copy of this announcement can also be found.

# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVLLFLIALITFIT