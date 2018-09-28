Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ConvaTec Group    CTEC   GB00BD3VFW73

CONVATEC GROUP (CTEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/28 01:09:24 pm
233.8 GBp   -0.55%
06:37aCONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - total issued shares
PU
09/13CONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - calculation price
PU
08/02CONVATEC GROUP : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ConvaTec : Scrip Dividend - total issued shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

RNS Number : 3484C ConvaTec Group PLC 28 September 2018

ConvaTec Group Plc

Scrip Dividend - total issued shares

Reading, United Kingdom (28 September 2018)

On 1 August 2018 ConvaTec Group Plc ("ConvaTec" or "the Company") declared an interim dividend of 1.717 cents per share (the "interim dividend"). This interim dividend is to be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the share register as at 7 September 2018 ("record date"). The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. On 2 August 2018, the Company announced that a scrip dividend scheme will be available for this interim dividend allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. The calculation price for the scrip dividend scheme was announced on 13 September 2018.

It is confirmed that 4,681,820 ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be allotted and issued on 12 October 2018 by the Company to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative. The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading.

Dealings in the shares issued under the scrip dividend scheme is expected to commence on 12 October 2018.

TIMETABLE

Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the interim dividend are:

Ex-dividend Date

6 September 2018

Record Date

7 September 2018

Scrip calculation price determined

6-12 September 2018 (inclusive)

Scrip calculation price available and announced

13 September 2018

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form

3.00 p.m. on 21 September 2018

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form

5.00 p.m. on 21 September 2018

Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued

28 September 2018

Dividend payment date

12 October 2018

Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme Rules

12 October 2018

and share certificates, CREST accounts credited/updated, and first

day of dealings in New Shares

Enquiries

Media

Bobby Leach, VP Group Corporate Affairs, ConvaTec

+44 (0)7770 842 226

Alastair Elwen, Finsbury

+44 (0)207 251 3801

Analysts and Investors

John Crosse, VP Investor Relations, ConvaTec

+44 (0)7500 141 435

Kirsty Law, Director Investor Relations, ConvaTec

+44 (0)7470 909 582

investorrelations@convatec.com

Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. ConvaTec's products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visitwww.convatecgroup.com where a copy of this announcement can also be found.

# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVLLFLIALITFIT

Disclaimer

ConvaTec Group plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONVATEC GROUP
06:37aCONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - total issued shares
PU
09/13CONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - calculation price
PU
08/02CONVATEC GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/02CONVATEC GROUP : Dividends
CO
07/27CONVATEC GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/24CONVATEC : US FDA 510(k) clearance for AQUACEL™ Ag Advantage 24 July 2018
PU
07/24CONVATEC : Acquisition of J&R Medical (1) 24 July 2018
PU
07/24CONVATEC : US FDA 510(k) Clearance for AQUACELT Ag Advantage
PU
07/23CONVATEC : Holding(s) in Company
PU
07/23CONVATEC GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Convatec (CNVVY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
2017SNIPPET ROUNDUP : Novartis Meets CAR-T Filing Deadline, Numab Snares Ono 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 874 M
EBIT 2018 394 M
Net income 2018 206 M
Debt 2018 1 400 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 26,36
P/E ratio 2019 23,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,04x
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
Capitalization 6 173 M
Chart CONVATEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
ConvaTec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVATEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,07 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Moraviec Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Charles Gent Non-Executive Chairman
Donal Balfe Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Frank M. Schulkes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Steele EVP-Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVATEC GROUP13.67%6 173
ABBVIE-2.66%142 614
MERCK KGAA-1.84%13 377
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-5.76%10 631
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC23.51%9 937
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD59.18%8 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.