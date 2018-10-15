Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ConvaTec Group    CTEC   GB00BD3VFW73

CONVATEC GROUP (CTEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ConvaTec : slashes forecast on change in customer's inventory policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:31am CEST

(Reuters) - British medical devices maker ConvaTec on Monday lowered its expectations for organic revenue and adjusted operating earnings margin for the full year, citing a change in inventory policy by its largest customer in its Infusion Devices business.

Convatec, which makes catheters and colostomy bags, also said its Chief Executive Officer Paul Moraviec will retire immediately and that it has appointed Rick Anderson as the interim CEO.

The company said it now expects full-year organic revenue growth to be flat to up 1 percent, compared with its previous guidance for growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent.

Convatec also lowered guidance for adjusted EBIT margin in 2018 to 23 percent from 24 percent, compared with its prior guidance of 24-25 percent, it said in a statement.

The company said the change in inventory policy by the top customer at its Infusion Devices franchise, which makes disposable infusion sets to manufacturers of insulin pumps for diabetes, is expected to have a material negative impact of between $18 million (13.7 million pounds) and $23 million on revenue in the fourth quarter.

It also attributed the cut in revenue guidance "challenging market dynamics in specific markets" in advanced wound care business, which makes surgical and other dressings.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONVATEC GROUP
08:31aCONVATEC : slashes forecast on change in customer's inventory policy
RE
08:28aCONVATEC : Retirement of Chief Executive Officer and appointment of Rick Anderso..
PU
08:16aCONVATEC : Trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2018 and chang..
PU
08:16aCONVATEC : Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:09aCONVATEC : 3rd Quarter Results
PU
09/28CONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - total issued shares
PU
09/13CONVATEC : Scrip Dividend - calculation price
PU
08/02CONVATEC GROUP : Dividends
CO
08/02CONVATEC GROUP : Half-year results
CO
07/27CONVATEC GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
2017Convatec (CNVVY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
2017SNIPPET ROUNDUP : Novartis Meets CAR-T Filing Deadline, Numab Snares Ono 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 874 M
EBIT 2018 411 M
Net income 2018 198 M
Debt 2018 1 396 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 24,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,07
EV / Sales 2018 3,84x
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 5 798 M
Chart CONVATEC GROUP
Duration : Period :
ConvaTec Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVATEC GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,11 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Moraviec Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Charles Gent Non-Executive Chairman
Donal Balfe Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Frank M. Schulkes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Steele EVP-Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVATEC GROUP9.10%5 819
ABBVIE-6.22%137 345
MERCK KGAA-3.89%12 886
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.50%10 336
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC17.95%9 386
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD42.39%7 848
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.