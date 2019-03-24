Log in
ConvaTec : to appoint Karim Bitar from Genus as CEO - Sky News

0
03/24/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

(Reuters) - Catheter and colostomy bag maker ConvaTec Group Plc will on Monday appoint Karim Bitar as the company's chief executive officer, and will announce the departure of its Chairman Christopher Gent, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Bitar, the current chief executive officer of Genus Plc, will join ConvaTec months after Paul Moraviec stepped down as the company's CEO last October following warnings of lower sales and profitability. (https://bit.ly/2YnfsKb)

The medical devices maker in February reported "disappointing" annual results and had launched a turnaround plan, which would include a $150 million investment over three years to boost sales and profit.

ConvaTec did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONVATEC GROUP -1.07% 134.25 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
GENUS PLC -2.48% 2362 Delayed Quote.10.07%
